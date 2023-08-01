CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 5 Bank Reconciliation Statement MCQs

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy MCQs: Check here the comprehensive multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 11th Accountancy Chapter 5 Bank Reconciliation Statement of varying difficulty levels.

Accountancy Class 11 Bank Reconciliation Statement MCQs: There are three main streams in higher-secondary classes, and they follow the curriculum outlined by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students prepare for the class 12 board exams, which are considered one of the toughest in the country. As such, strong fundamentals are required to succeed in the exams, making Class 11 an important stage in every student’s life.

Accountancy is a main subject of the commerce stream and is completely new for every student. It introduces students to the complex study of processing and recording economic data. Accountancy is no walk in the park and troubles most students in class 11.

However, Accountancy is a must for all commerce careers, and you need plenty of practice to master it. An effective way of doing so is by solving Accountancy multiple-choice questions.

Bank Reconciliation Statement is the fifth chapter of the class 11 accountancy syllabus. It’s one of the shortest and most scoring chapters in the syllabus. But it still needs demands consistent practice, reading and solving different types of questions like MCQs. On that note, check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 5 Bank Reconciliation Statement below.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 5 Bank Reconciliation Statement

Question 1: A bank reconciliation statement is prepared by:

(a) Account holder in a bank

(b) Bank

(c) Creditors

(d) Debtors

Question 2: A Bank reconciliation statement compares a bank statement with:

(a) Cash payment journal

(b) Cash receipt journal

(c) Cash book

(d) Financial statements

Question 3: Bank reconciliation is not a?

(a) Reconcile records

(b) Memorandum statement

(c) Procedure to provide cash book adjustments

(d) Ledger account

Question 4: What is the main purpose of preparing a bank reconciliation statement?

(a) To know the bank balance

(b) To identify causes of difference between cash book and bank statement

(c) To correct the cash book

(d) To know the balance of bank statement

Question 5: Which of the following would not affect bank reconciliation?

(a) Discount received

(b) Dishonored cheque

(c) Bank interest

(d) Check not presented

Question 6: A bank reconciliation statement is mainly prepared for:

(a) Reconcile the cash balance of the cash book.

(b) Reconcile the difference between the bank balance shown by the cash book and bank passbook

(c) Both a and b

(d) None of these

Question 7: A company receives a check for Rs. 500 records it in cash book and deposits it on the same day. A statement sent by the bank that day does not show this Rs. 500. How is this shown on the bank reconciliation statement?

(a) As an Unpresented check added to the bank statement balance

(b) As an uncredited deposit deducted from the bank statement balance

(c) As an uncredited deposit added to the bank statement balance

(d) As an Unpresented check deducted from the bank statement balance

Question 8: Which of the following items is not a reason for difference between bank balance as per cash book and pass book?



(a) Credit sales

(b) Cheques deposited but not yet cleared

(c) Dishonored check

(d) Cheques issued but not yet presented for payment

Question 9: A bank reconciliation statement is prepared with the balance of:

(a) Pass book

(b) Cash book

(c) Either cash book or pass book

(d) Neither cash book nor pass book

Question 10: The balance on the debit side of the bank column of the cash book indicates:

(a) The total amount has drawn from the bank

(b) The total amount overdraft in the bank

(c) Cash at bank

(d) None of the above

Answer Key Answer 1 (a) Account holder in a ban Answer 2 (d) Cash book Answer 3 (d) Ledger account Answer 4 (b) To identify causes of difference between cash book and bank statement Answer 5 (a) Discount received Answer 6 (b) Reconcile the difference between the bank balance shown by the cash book and bank passbook Answer 7 (c) As an uncredited deposit added to the bank statement balance Answer 8 (a) Credit sales Answer 9 (c) Either cash book or pass book Answer 10 (c) Cash at bank