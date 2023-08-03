CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 6 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors MCQs

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy MCQs: Check here the in-depth multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 11th Accountancy Chapter 6 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors of varying difficulty levels.

Accountancy Class 11 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors MCQs: There are three main streams in higher-secondary classes, and they follow the course structure formulated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students prepare hard for the class 12 board exams, which are considered one of the toughest and most important in the country.

The papers are well-balanced with different types of questions, and as such, students need to be proficient in accountancy to clear the board exam with more than just passing marks. Multiple choice questions, long-answer and short-answer questions are asked in the Accountancy exam.

Since Class 11 is where students are introduced to the numerous complex concepts of Accountancy, it’s what students need to focus on the most. Your basics should be clear, and you must practice regularly to master accountancy. An effective way of achieving both is by solving Accountancy multiple-choice questions.

Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors is the sixth chapter of the class 11 accountancy syllabus. It’s one of the longest and most challenging chapters in the course. However, practice and an eager mind are all one needs to succeed in Accountancy. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 6 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors below.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 6 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors

Question 1: If the trial balance agrees, it implies that:

(a) there may be one sided error in the books.

(b) there may be two sided errors in the book.

(c) there is no error in the books.

(d) there may be both two sided and one sided errors in the books.

Question 2: How many methods are there for preparing a trial balance?

(a) Four

(b) Three

(c) One

(d) None of the above

Question 3: Which of the following errors will be rectified through a suspense account?

(a) Sales return by XYZ of Rs. 20,000 recorded through purchase return book

(b) Sales return by XYZ of Rs. 20,000 is not recorded

(c) Sales return by XYZ of Rs. 20,000 is recorded as Rs. 2,000.

(d) Sales return book undercast by Rs. 20,000

Question 4: What is the main purpose of preparing a Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors?

(a) To know the bank balance

(b) To identify causes of difference between cash book and bank statement

(c) To correct the cash book

(d) To know the balance of bank statement

Question 5: If the trial balance does not tally after many efforts, then the account opened is:

(a) Purchase account

(b) Suspense account

(c) Sales account

(d) None of the above

Answer: Question 6: Goods worth Rs.100 given as charity should be credited to –

(a) Sales Account

(b) Purchase Account

(c) Charity Account

\(d) None of the options

Question 7: Purchase of office furniture worth Rs. 5,000 has been debited to General expenses account. Identify the error.

(a) Clerical error

(b) Error of Principle

(c) Error of omission

(d) None of the options

Question 8: Under casting of Sales book is corrected by __ the Sales Account.

(a) Crediting

(b) Debiting

(c) Balancing

(d) Ignoring

Question 9: On purchase of old furniture, the amount of ₹ 1,500 spent on its repairs should be debited to:

(a) Furniture Account

(b) Repairs Account

(c) Cash Account

(d) None of the above

Question 10: A brief case purchased for ₹900 for the son of a partner was debited to General Exp. Account with ₹ 90. In the rectifying entry, Drawings account should be debited with:

(a) 990

(b) 820

(c) 900

(d) None of the above

Answer Key Answer 1 (c) there may be two sided error in the books. Answer 2 (a) Four Answer 3 (d) Sales return book undercast by Rs. 20,000 Answer 4 (c) After posting it to the ledger is complete, and the accounts have been balanced Answer 5 (b) Suspense account Answer 6 (b) Purchase Account Answer 7 (b) Error of Principle Answer 8 (a) Crediting Answer 9 (a) Furniture Account Answer 10 (c) 900