CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - Check Here

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially published the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This release includes a crucial list detailing chapters and topics that have been removed, reduced, or rationalized across all major subjects. These revisions aim to create a more efficient and manageable curriculum, aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. To know about biology deleted syllabus check the article below.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

 CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session, along with a list of chapters and topics that have been deleted, reduced, or rationalised across major subjects. These changes have been introduced to make the curriculum more streamlined, manageable, and aligned with NEP guidelines. For students of Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, understanding the deleted syllabus is crucial so they do not waste time on chapters that will not be assessed in exams. In this article, we provide the complete subject-wise deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 11 (2025–26), updated curriculum structure, and expert preparation tips to help students plan their study strategy effectively.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025- 26 PDF Download

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

Why Has CBSE Deleted Certain Topics for 2025–26?

CBSE has removed or rationalised several topics from the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 session to make the curriculum more balanced, updated, and manageable for students. The board aims to reduce academic load while ensuring that the core concepts remain strong and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). Some chapters were removed because they were outdated, repetitive, or no longer relevant to present-day learning outcomes. Additionally, CBSE wants to create more room for skill-based learning, practical activities, and competency-based questions. By trimming the syllabus, the board ensures that students can focus on understanding concepts deeply instead of rote learning or covering excessive content.

CBSE Guidelines for the Revised Curriculum 2025–26

CBSE has issued specific guidelines for schools and teachers to follow while implementing the revised Class 11 curriculum for the 2025–26 academic year. According to the board, schools must strictly use the latest NCERT textbooks, as the deleted topics will not be assessed in any form—neither in periodic tests, project work, nor in final exams. Teachers are advised to focus on core concepts, experiential learning, and competency-based activities instead of memorization-heavy content. CBSE has also emphasized the use of formative assessments, such as quizzes, class discussions, and application-based tasks, to help students understand concepts more deeply. 

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE has revised its curriculum during the 2020-21 session. Since then, no major changes have been made in the syllabus. The deletion was done to encourage students to be involved in practical activities rather than rote learning. Check the list of deleted topics here.

Chapter Number

Chapter Name

Eliminated/Deleted Topics

Topics Added

Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms

1

The living world

tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens.

-

2

Biological Classification

No change

-

3

Plant Kingdom

Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations

-

4

Animal Kingdom

No Change

-

Unit 2: Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

5

Morphology of Flowering Plants 

Modifications of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf,

inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed 

Description of family Solanaceae

6

Anatomy of Flowering Plants 

-

tissue systems in dicots and monocots.

7

Structural Organisation in Animals

Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of an insect (cockroach)

Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of a frog

Unit 3: Cell: Structure and Function

8

Cell-The Unit of Life

No Change

-

9

Biomolecules

  • Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

  • Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

  • Metabolic Basis for Living

-

10

Cell Cycle and Cell Division

No Change

-

Unit 4: Plant Physiology

11

Transport in Plants 

Complete Chapter Revomed

-

12

Mineral Nutrition 

Complete Chapter Revomed

-

13

Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

No Change

-

14

Respiration in Plants

No Change

-

15

Plant - Growth and Development 

seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism.

-

Unit 5: Human Physiology

16

Digestion and Absorption

Complete Chapter Removed

-

17

Breathing and Exchange of Gases

No Change

-

18

Body Fluids and Circulation

No Change

-

19

Excretory Products and their Elimination

No Change

-

20

Locomotion and Movement

No Change

-

21

Neural Control and Coordination

reflex action; sensory perception;

sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear

-

22

Chemical Coordination and Integration

No Change

-

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Biology

Soon after the revision of CBSE Class 11 curriculum, NCERT implemented the changes in the textbooks. This was done to ensure that students do not get confused and get the right information, which is required to pass their school examination. Check the NCERT Class 11 Biology rationalised content below for better understanding.

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

3–5

1.1 What is ‘Living’?

11–14

1.4 Taxonomical Aids

Chapter 1: The Living World

12 12 13

1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks

 

14

Summary (Para 2)

15

Question no. 10

40–41

3.5 Angiosperms

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

42–43

44

3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6)

 

45

Question no. 10

67–68

5.1.2 Modifications of Root

68–69

5.2.1 Modifications of Stem

Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

71

5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves

 

78–79

5.9.1 Fabaceae

81

5.9.3 Liliaceae

82–83

Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14

84

6.1 The Tissues

84–85

6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues

86–87

6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3)

87–88

6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4)

94

6.4 Secondary Growth

Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

94–95

6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood

 

99

6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood

96–97

6.4.2 Cork Cambium

97–98

6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots

99

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11

100

7.1 Animal Tissues

101–102

7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue

102–103

7.1.2 Connective Tissue

104–105

7.1.3 Muscle Tissue

105–106

7.1.4 Neural Tissue

Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals

106–111 106–107

7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology

 

107–108

7.3.2 Anatomy

111

7.4 Cockroach

111–112

7.4.1 Morphology

113–115

7.4.2 Anatomy

120–121

Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)

121–122

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

151

9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

152

9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

Chapter 9: Biomolecules

153

9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living

 

160–161

9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 11: Transport in Plants

175–193

Full Chapter

Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition

194–205

Full Chapter

Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development

251 252 252 254

15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption

258–267

Full Chapter

 

322

21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc

322

21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing

322–323

21.6.1 Eye

323

21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye

Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination

323–324

21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision

 

324–326

21.6.2 The Ear

327

21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing

328

Summary (para 3 and 4)

329–330

Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d)

433

 

Answers

435 438–445 447–451 455

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

458–463

 

The CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 plays an important role in helping students focus on relevant topics and avoid studying chapters that are no longer part of the curriculum. With several changes introduced across all streams, students must stay updated and follow the revised syllabus while preparing for school assessments and final exams. By understanding what has been removed or reduced, learners can create a smarter study plan and use their time more efficiently. For best results, keep checking official CBSE notifications and refer only to the latest NCERT books for the 2025–26 session.

Also Check - CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

