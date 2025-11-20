CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - Check Here

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session, along with a list of chapters and topics that have been deleted, reduced, or rationalised across major subjects. These changes have been introduced to make the curriculum more streamlined, manageable, and aligned with NEP guidelines. For students of Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, understanding the deleted syllabus is crucial so they do not waste time on chapters that will not be assessed in exams. In this article, we provide the complete subject-wise deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 11 (2025–26), updated curriculum structure, and expert preparation tips to help students plan their study strategy effectively. CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025- 26 PDF Download

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 Why Has CBSE Deleted Certain Topics for 2025–26? CBSE has removed or rationalised several topics from the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 session to make the curriculum more balanced, updated, and manageable for students. The board aims to reduce academic load while ensuring that the core concepts remain strong and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). Some chapters were removed because they were outdated, repetitive, or no longer relevant to present-day learning outcomes. Additionally, CBSE wants to create more room for skill-based learning, practical activities, and competency-based questions. By trimming the syllabus, the board ensures that students can focus on understanding concepts deeply instead of rote learning or covering excessive content.

CBSE Guidelines for the Revised Curriculum 2025–26 CBSE has issued specific guidelines for schools and teachers to follow while implementing the revised Class 11 curriculum for the 2025–26 academic year. According to the board, schools must strictly use the latest NCERT textbooks, as the deleted topics will not be assessed in any form—neither in periodic tests, project work, nor in final exams. Teachers are advised to focus on core concepts, experiential learning, and competency-based activities instead of memorization-heavy content. CBSE has also emphasized the use of formative assessments, such as quizzes, class discussions, and application-based tasks, to help students understand concepts more deeply. CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE has revised its curriculum during the 2020-21 session. Since then, no major changes have been made in the syllabus. The deletion was done to encourage students to be involved in practical activities rather than rote learning. Check the list of deleted topics here.

Chapter Number Chapter Name Eliminated/Deleted Topics Topics Added Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms 1 The living world tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens. - 2 Biological Classification No change - 3 Plant Kingdom Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations - 4 Animal Kingdom No Change - Unit 2: Structural Organization in Animals and Plants 5 Morphology of Flowering Plants Modifications of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed Description of family Solanaceae 6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants - tissue systems in dicots and monocots. 7 Structural Organisation in Animals Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of an insect (cockroach) Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of a frog Unit 3: Cell: Structure and Function 8 Cell-The Unit of Life No Change - 9 Biomolecules Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

Metabolic Basis for Living - 10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division No Change - Unit 4: Plant Physiology 11 Transport in Plants Complete Chapter Revomed - 12 Mineral Nutrition Complete Chapter Revomed - 13 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants No Change - 14 Respiration in Plants No Change - 15 Plant - Growth and Development seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism. - Unit 5: Human Physiology 16 Digestion and Absorption Complete Chapter Removed - 17 Breathing and Exchange of Gases No Change - 18 Body Fluids and Circulation No Change - 19 Excretory Products and their Elimination No Change - 20 Locomotion and Movement No Change - 21 Neural Control and Coordination reflex action; sensory perception; sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear - 22 Chemical Coordination and Integration No Change -

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Biology Soon after the revision of CBSE Class 11 curriculum, NCERT implemented the changes in the textbooks. This was done to ensure that students do not get confused and get the right information, which is required to pass their school examination. Check the NCERT Class 11 Biology rationalised content below for better understanding. Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 3–5 1.1 What is ‘Living’? 11–14 1.4 Taxonomical Aids Chapter 1: The Living World 12 12 13 1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks 14 Summary (Para 2) 15 Question no. 10 40–41 3.5 Angiosperms Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom 42–43 44 3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6) 45 Question no. 10 67–68 5.1.2 Modifications of Root 68–69 5.2.1 Modifications of Stem Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants 71 5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves 78–79 5.9.1 Fabaceae 81 5.9.3 Liliaceae 82–83 Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14 84 6.1 The Tissues 84–85 6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues 86–87 6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3) 87–88 6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4) 94 6.4 Secondary Growth Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 94–95 6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood 99 6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood 96–97 6.4.2 Cork Cambium 97–98 6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots 99 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11 100 7.1 Animal Tissues 101–102 7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue 102–103 7.1.2 Connective Tissue 104–105 7.1.3 Muscle Tissue 105–106 7.1.4 Neural Tissue Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals 106–111 106–107 7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology 107–108 7.3.2 Anatomy 111 7.4 Cockroach 111–112 7.4.1 Morphology 113–115 7.4.2 Anatomy 120–121 Summary (Para 2, 3, 4) 121–122 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c) 151 9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer 152 9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism Chapter 9: Biomolecules 153 9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living 160–161 9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 11: Transport in Plants 175–193 Full Chapter Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition 194–205 Full Chapter Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development 251 252 252 254 15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption 258–267 Full Chapter 322 21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc 322 21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing 322–323 21.6.1 Eye 323 21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination 323–324



21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision 324–326 21.6.2 The Ear 327 21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing 328 Summary (para 3 and 4) 329–330 Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d) 433 Answers 435 438–445 447–451 455 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text. 458–463