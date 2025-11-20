CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - Check Here

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session, along with a list of chapters and topics that have been deleted, reduced, or rationalised across major subjects. These changes have been introduced to make the curriculum more streamlined, manageable, and aligned with NEP guidelines. For students of Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, understanding the deleted syllabus is crucial so they do not waste time on chapters that will not be assessed in exams. In this article, we provide the complete subject-wise deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 11 (2025–26), updated curriculum structure, and expert preparation tips to help students plan their study strategy effectively.
Why Has CBSE Deleted Certain Topics for 2025–26?
CBSE has removed or rationalised several topics from the Class 11 syllabus for the 2025–26 session to make the curriculum more balanced, updated, and manageable for students. The board aims to reduce academic load while ensuring that the core concepts remain strong and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). Some chapters were removed because they were outdated, repetitive, or no longer relevant to present-day learning outcomes. Additionally, CBSE wants to create more room for skill-based learning, practical activities, and competency-based questions. By trimming the syllabus, the board ensures that students can focus on understanding concepts deeply instead of rote learning or covering excessive content.
CBSE Guidelines for the Revised Curriculum 2025–26
CBSE has issued specific guidelines for schools and teachers to follow while implementing the revised Class 11 curriculum for the 2025–26 academic year. According to the board, schools must strictly use the latest NCERT textbooks, as the deleted topics will not be assessed in any form—neither in periodic tests, project work, nor in final exams. Teachers are advised to focus on core concepts, experiential learning, and competency-based activities instead of memorization-heavy content. CBSE has also emphasized the use of formative assessments, such as quizzes, class discussions, and application-based tasks, to help students understand concepts more deeply.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE has revised its curriculum during the 2020-21 session. Since then, no major changes have been made in the syllabus. The deletion was done to encourage students to be involved in practical activities rather than rote learning. Check the list of deleted topics here.
|
Chapter Number
|
Chapter Name
|
Eliminated/Deleted Topics
|
Topics Added
|
Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms
|
1
|
The living world
|
tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens.
|
-
|
2
|
Biological Classification
|
No change
|
-
|
3
|
Plant Kingdom
|
Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations
|
-
|
4
|
Animal Kingdom
|
No Change
|
-
|
Unit 2: Structural Organization in Animals and Plants
|
5
|
Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
Modifications of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf,
inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed
|
Description of family Solanaceae
|
6
|
Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
-
|
tissue systems in dicots and monocots.
|
7
|
Structural Organisation in Animals
|
Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of an insect (cockroach)
|
Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of a frog
|
Unit 3: Cell: Structure and Function
|
8
|
Cell-The Unit of Life
|
No Change
|
-
|
9
|
Biomolecules
|
|
-
|
10
|
Cell Cycle and Cell Division
|
No Change
|
-
|
Unit 4: Plant Physiology
|
11
|
Transport in Plants
|
Complete Chapter Revomed
|
-
|
12
|
Mineral Nutrition
|
Complete Chapter Revomed
|
-
|
13
|
Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
|
No Change
|
-
|
14
|
Respiration in Plants
|
No Change
|
-
|
15
|
Plant - Growth and Development
|
seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism.
|
-
|
Unit 5: Human Physiology
|
16
|
Digestion and Absorption
|
Complete Chapter Removed
|
-
|
17
|
Breathing and Exchange of Gases
|
No Change
|
-
|
18
|
Body Fluids and Circulation
|
No Change
|
-
|
19
|
Excretory Products and their Elimination
|
No Change
|
-
|
20
|
Locomotion and Movement
|
No Change
|
-
|
21
|
Neural Control and Coordination
|
reflex action; sensory perception;
sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear
|
-
|
22
|
Chemical Coordination and Integration
|
No Change
|
-
NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Biology
Soon after the revision of CBSE Class 11 curriculum, NCERT implemented the changes in the textbooks. This was done to ensure that students do not get confused and get the right information, which is required to pass their school examination. Check the NCERT Class 11 Biology rationalised content below for better understanding.
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
3–5
|
1.1 What is ‘Living’?
|
11–14
|
1.4 Taxonomical Aids
|
Chapter 1: The Living World
|
12 12 13
|
1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks
|
|
14
|
Summary (Para 2)
|
15
|
Question no. 10
|
40–41
|
3.5 Angiosperms
|
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
|
42–43
44
|
3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6)
|
|
45
|
Question no. 10
|
67–68
|
5.1.2 Modifications of Root
|
68–69
|
5.2.1 Modifications of Stem
|
Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
71
|
5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves
|
|
78–79
|
5.9.1 Fabaceae
|
81
|
5.9.3 Liliaceae
|
82–83
|
Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14
|
84
|
6.1 The Tissues
|
84–85
|
6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues
|
86–87
|
6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3)
|
87–88
|
6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4)
|
94
|
6.4 Secondary Growth
|
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
94–95
|
6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood
|
|
99
|
6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood
|
96–97
|
6.4.2 Cork Cambium
|
97–98
|
6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots
|
99
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11
|
100
|
7.1 Animal Tissues
|
101–102
|
7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue
|
102–103
|
7.1.2 Connective Tissue
|
104–105
|
7.1.3 Muscle Tissue
|
105–106
|
7.1.4 Neural Tissue
|
Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals
|
106–111 106–107
|
7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology
|
|
107–108
|
7.3.2 Anatomy
|
111
|
7.4 Cockroach
|
111–112
|
7.4.1 Morphology
|
113–115
|
7.4.2 Anatomy
|
120–121
|
Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)
|
121–122
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)
|
151
|
9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer
|
152
|
9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism
|
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
|
153
|
9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living
|
|
160–161
|
9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
|
175–193
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
|
194–205
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development
|
251 252 252 254
|
15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
|
258–267
|
Full Chapter
|
|
322
|
21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc
|
322
|
21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing
|
322–323
|
21.6.1 Eye
|
323
|
21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye
|
Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination
|
323–324
|
21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision
|
|
324–326
|
21.6.2 The Ear
|
327
|
21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing
|
328
|
Summary (para 3 and 4)
|
329–330
|
Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d)
|
433
|
|
Answers
|
435 438–445 447–451 455
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
|
|
458–463
|
The CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 plays an important role in helping students focus on relevant topics and avoid studying chapters that are no longer part of the curriculum. With several changes introduced across all streams, students must stay updated and follow the revised syllabus while preparing for school assessments and final exams. By understanding what has been removed or reduced, learners can create a smarter study plan and use their time more efficiently. For best results, keep checking official CBSE notifications and refer only to the latest NCERT books for the 2025–26 session.
