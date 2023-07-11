Business, Trade and Commerce Class 11 Revision Notes: CBSE 11th Business Studies Chapter 1, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Business, Trade and Commerce Notes: Find revision notes for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 1, Business, Trade and Commerce. You can also download these notes using the link attached below, for future reference. These revision notes will assist you in your exam preparation.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 11 Business, Trade, and Commerce are:

What is Business?

It is an economic activity that deals with buying and selling goods and services to fulfill the needs of people and drive profit out of it. It is an umbrella under which multiple economic activities such as manufacturing, production, and transportation come into play. In a nutshell, it comprises commerce, industry, and trade.

What are the Characteristics of Business

An economic activity

Production or Procurement of goods and services

Sale or exchange of goods and services

Dealings in goods and services on a regular basis

Profit earning

Uncertainty of return

Element of risk

Difference between Business, Profession, and Employment

Business Profession Employment A business is established through the entrepreneur’s decision and other legal formalities Profession is established through membership in a professional body and a certificate of practice It is established through an appointment letter and service agreement Provision of goods and services to the public Personal, expert services are delivered Work has to be performed as per the service agreement or rules of service No minimum qualification is required Qualification, training, and expertise are required as demanded by the professional body Qualification and training are required, as demanded by the employer Profit earned in a business acts as a source of income A professional fee is the source of income Salary or wage system Heavy capital investment Capital required as per need No capital required High risk Can be at risk sometimes No risk, since the wage is fixed Eg: Shop, factory Eg: CA, legal services Eg: Banks, government departments

Classification of business activities

Business activities can be classified into two broad categories:

1.Industry- It involves the activity of converting resources into useful goods. Generally requires technical skills and heavy equipment. It can be further divided into three types. They are primary, secondary, and tertiary.

a)Primary Industry- Activities concerning extraction and production of natural resources and reproduction and development of living organisms, fall under primary industries. Sub-types of such an industry are as follows:

Extractive industries - These industries extract or draw products from natural sources which are then used in the manufacturing of several other goods. Examples: Farming, Mining, Lumbering

- These industries extract or draw products from natural sources which are then used in the manufacturing of several other goods. Examples: Farming, Mining, Lumbering Genetic industries- These industries breed plants and animals for further reproduction. Examples: poultry farming, cattle breeding

b)Secondary Industry- They use goods extracted from the primary sector. Their sub-types are:

Manufacturing industries - These industries produce goods by using raw materials extracted from primary industries. There are four different types of manufacturing industries, based on their methods of operation and production. They are Analytical industry- they analyze materials and refine them, like oil refineries. Synthetical industries where they use different materials to form a product- cement. Processing industries, which involve successive stages for the manufacture of the final product- sugar. Assembling industries, assemble different materials to form a product- cars, mobile phones.

- These industries produce goods by using raw materials extracted from primary industries. There are four different types of manufacturing industries, based on their methods of operation and production. They are Analytical industry- they analyze materials and refine them, like oil refineries. Synthetical industries where they use different materials to form a product- cement. Processing industries, which involve successive stages for the manufacture of the final product- sugar. Assembling industries, assemble different materials to form a product- cars, mobile phones. Construction industries-These industries are involved in the process of construction. Example: Architecture, Engineering

