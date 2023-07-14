Business Services Class 11 Notes: CBSE 11th Business Studies Chapter 4, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Business Services Notes: This article hands out handwritten revision notes for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 4, Business Services. It has been prepared as per the updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024.

Business Services Class 11 Notes

Revision notes are prepared to make revision easy and less time-consuming. Making revision notes also helps students remember the knowledge gained for a longer duration of time.

What is a Service?

Services are intangible economic activities performed to achieve certain needs and do not necessarily have to be associated with the selling of a product. Example: receiving advice from doctors.

Nature of Services

Services are intangible, they can’t be touched.

Services are inconsistent since they are intangible, they have to be exclusively performed for people as per their needs.

It is inseparable from production and consumption because it takes place unknowingly.

Since they are intangible they can’t be stored for long enough and thus possess less inventory.

High involvement of the customer.

Differences between goods and services

Goods Services It is a physical object It is an activity or a process It is homogeneous It is heterogeneous Tangible Intangible Consistent, fulfill similar needs of customers. Eg: mobile phones Inconsistent, deals with exclusive demands of customers. Eg: Mobile services Separate production and consumption Simultaneous production and consumption Can be kept in stock Cannot be kept in stock Involvement of customers takes place if delivery hasn’t happened Involvement of customers takes place during the delivery process

Types of Services

Business Services- Services used by businesses for the conduct of their activities are business services. For example, banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, and communication services.

Services used by businesses for the conduct of their activities are business services. For example, banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, and communication services. Social Services - Services offered in pursuit of social goals are called social services. For example, health care and education services are provided by certain Non-government Organisations (NGOs) and government agencies.

- Services offered in pursuit of social goals are called social services. For example, health care and education services are provided by certain Non-government Organisations (NGOs) and government agencies. Personal Services- These services are different in the nature of the experience of their customers.For example, tourism, recreational services, restaurants

What is Banking?

Banking means accepting, for the purpose of lending and investment of deposits of money from the public, repayable on demand or otherwise and withdrawable by cheques, draft, order, or otherwise. A bank accepts money on deposits, is repayable on demand, and also earns a margin of profit by lending money.

Types of Banks

Banks can be classified into four types:

Commercial Banks - They are institutions that deal in money. For them, banking means accepting deposits from people and lending on investment. They are governed by the Indian Banking Regulation Act, of 1949. There are two types of commercial banks: public sector and private sector.

- They are institutions that deal in money. For them, banking means accepting deposits from people and lending on investment. They are governed by the Indian Banking Regulation Act, of 1949. There are two types of commercial banks: public sector and private sector. Cooperative Banks - They are governed by the provisions of the State Cooperative Societies Act and are meant essentially for providing cheap credit to their members.

- They are governed by the provisions of the State Cooperative Societies Act and are meant essentially for providing cheap credit to their members. Specialised Banks - These banks provide financial aid to industries, heavy turnkey projects, and foreign trade. Banks such as foreign exchange banks, industrial banks, development banks, and export-import banks cater to the specific needs of these unique activities.

- These banks provide financial aid to industries, heavy turnkey projects, and foreign trade. Banks such as foreign exchange banks, industrial banks, development banks, and export-import banks cater to the specific needs of these unique activities. Central Bank- The Central bank of any country supervises, controls, and regulates the activities of all the commercial banks of that country. RBI is the central bank in India.

Functions of Commercial Banks

Acceptance of deposits

Lending of funds

Cheque facility

Remittance of funds

Allied services

What is e-banking?

Performing any virtual banking functions and availing any of the bank’s services by connecting to the bank’s website via an internet browser is called e-banking.

Benefits of e-banking:

Facilitates digital payments and promotes transparency in financial statements.

Provides service at any time of the day and is available for 365 days.

Easy transactions via traveling

Maintains financial discipline since every transaction goes into a transparent record.

Greater customer satisfaction

What is insurance?

Insurance is thus a device by which the loss likely to be caused by an uncertain event is spread over a number of persons who are exposed to it and who prepare to insure themselves against such an event.

Functions of Insurance

Providing certainty

Protection

Risk sharing

Assist in capital formation

Principles of insurance

Utmost good faith

Insurable interest

Indemnity

Proximate cause

Subrogation

Contribution

Mitigation

Types of Insurance

Life insurance - A life insurance policy was introduced as a protection against the uncertainty of life. The insurance company undertakes to insure the life of a person in exchange for a sum of money called the premium.

- A life insurance policy was introduced as a protection against the uncertainty of life. The insurance company undertakes to insure the life of a person in exchange for a sum of money called the premium. Fire insurance - Fire insurance is a contract whereby the insurer, in consideration of the premium paid, undertakes to make good any loss or damage caused by fire during a specified period up to the amount specified in the policy. Fire insurance can be claimed only when: there is an actual loss and the fire incident was accidental and non-intentional.

- Fire insurance is a contract whereby the insurer, in consideration of the premium paid, undertakes to make good any loss or damage caused by fire during a specified period up to the amount specified in the policy. Fire insurance can be claimed only when: there is an actual loss and the fire incident was accidental and non-intentional. Marine insurance-A marine insurance contract is an agreement whereby the insurer undertakes to indemnify the insured in the manner and to the extent thereby agreed against marine losses. Marine insurance provides protection against loss by marine perils or perils of the sea.

Types of life insurance policies

Whole-life policy - In this kind of policy, the amount payable to the insured will not be paid before the death of the assured.

- In this kind of policy, the amount payable to the insured will not be paid before the death of the assured. Endowment Life Assurance Policy - The insurer (Insurance Company) undertakes to pay a specified sum when the insured attains a particular age or on his death whichever is earlier.

- The insurer (Insurance Company) undertakes to pay a specified sum when the insured attains a particular age or on his death whichever is earlier. Joint Life Policy - This policy is taken up by two or more persons. The premium is paid jointly or by either of them in installments or lump sum.

- This policy is taken up by two or more persons. The premium is paid jointly or by either of them in installments or lump sum. Annuity Policy - Under this policy, the assured sum or policy money is payable after the assured attains a certain age in monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual installments.

- Under this policy, the assured sum or policy money is payable after the assured attains a certain age in monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual installments. Children’s Endowment Policy-This policy is taken by a person for his/her children to meet the expenses of their education or marriage.

Types of Marine Insurance Policies

Ship or hull insurance - This insurance policy is for indemnifying the insured for losses caused by damage to the ship.

- This insurance policy is for indemnifying the insured for losses caused by damage to the ship. Cargo insurance -The cargo while being transported by ship is subject to many risks. Thus, an insurance policy can be issued to cover such risks to cargo.

-The cargo while being transported by ship is subject to many risks. Thus, an insurance policy can be issued to cover such risks to cargo. Freight insurance- Freight insurance is for reimbursing the loss of freight to the shipping company i.e., the insured.

