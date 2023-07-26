Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 7 Index Numbers, Download PDF

Index Numbers Class 11 Mind Map: Find interesting yet informative mind maps in Chapter 7; Index Numbers, from Statistics for Economics. You can also find attached a PDF download link for the same, in this article.

CBSE Index Numbers Class 11 Mind Map: This is the last article for mind maps of Statistics for Economics. All the chapters have been covered, links for the same are attached below for your reference. Students appearing for annual examinations for the current academic session 2023-2024, must have a look at these mind maps since they are completely based on CBSE’s latest syllabus and curriculum 2024. Also, find attached a PDF download link for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 7, Index Numbers.

Mind Maps can be created in infinite ways by using your own creativity, productivity, and innovation. But, while mind mapping it is important to note that everything that goes into the mind map must be meaningful. Every image, graphic, arrow, and flow of information showcased in the mind map has to possess some meaning in relation to the central theme of your mind map. Some of the most commonly used types of mind maps are as follows:

Timeline maps - Used to indicate journey, progress, and time-related knowledge regarding anything.

- Used to indicate journey, progress, and time-related knowledge regarding anything. Bubble map - Indicates simple associations about a central topic with multiple other sub-topics.

- Indicates simple associations about a central topic with multiple other sub-topics. Dialogue map - Showcases a line of information passing down from one central theme to its divisions and sub-divisions.

- Showcases a line of information passing down from one central theme to its divisions and sub-divisions. Hierarchy map - Denotes hierarchy in an organization. Simple flowchart kind of diagram.

- Denotes hierarchy in an organization. Simple flowchart kind of diagram. System map - Highly cluttered and information loaded. Every topic has several connections and sub-topics are further interlinked with each other.

- Highly cluttered and information loaded. Every topic has several connections and sub-topics are further interlinked with each other. Multi-flow Map - Similar to system map but slightly less complicated. Information flows in multiple directions, as the name suggests.

- Similar to system map but slightly less complicated. Information flows in multiple directions, as the name suggests. Flow map - Follows one direction. Information flows in a single direction, connected through different modes of association.

- Follows one direction. Information flows in a single direction, connected through different modes of association. Spider map - Mind maps are also known as spider maps. It is named so because it appears like a spider when completed.

- Mind maps are also known as spider maps. It is named so because it appears like a spider when completed. Circular map- Indicates rotation of information and shows an end-to-end flow of information.

Apart from the types mentioned above, mind maps can be of multiple other forms. Students can create mind maps as per their understanding and convenience.

Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Economics, Index Numbers are presented below:

To download mind maps in PDF, click on the link below

