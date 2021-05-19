CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 19, 2021 11:11 IST
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22

Unit No.

Title

No. of Periods

Marks

Unit I

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

12

 

11

Unit II

Structure of Atom

14

Unit III

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

08

04

Unit IV

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

14

 

 

 

 

21

Unit V

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

12

Unit VI

Chemical Thermodynamics

16

Unit VII

Equilibrium

14

Unit VIII

Redox Reactions

06

 

 

 

 

16

Unit IX

Hydrogen

08

Unit X

s -Block Elements

10

Unit XI

Some p -Block Elements

14

Unit XII

Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques

14

 

 

 

18

Unit XIII

Hydrocarbons

12

Unit XIV

Environmental Chemistry

06

 

Total

160

70

Unit I: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry                                                                                         

General Introduction: Importance and scope of Chemistry.

Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules.

Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

Unit II: Structure of Atom                                                                                                                 

Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations, Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's  rule,  electronic  configuration  of  atoms,  stability  of  half-filled  and  completely  filled orbitals.

Unit III: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 

Significance of classification, brief history of the development of periodic table, modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100.

Unit IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules(qualitative idea only), Hydrogen bond.

Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation. Deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea), Liquid State- vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations)

Unit VI: Chemical Thermodynamics 

Concepts  of  System  and types of  systems,  surroundings,  work,  heat,  energy,  extensive  and intensive properties, state functions.

First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of DU and DH, Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief introduction)

Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non- spontaneous processes, criteria for equilibrium.

Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).

Unit VII: Equilibrium

Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium - Le Chatelier's principle, ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, Henderson Equation, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

Unit VIII: Redox Reactions

Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number, applications of redox reactions.

Unit IX: Hydrogen

Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen,   hydrides-ionic   covalent   and   interstitial;   physical   and   chemical   properties   of water,heavy water, hydrogen peroxide -preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel

Unit X: s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals) 

Group 1 and Group 2 Elements

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses.

Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds:

Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogen carbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium.

Calcium  Oxide  and  Calcium  Carbonate  and  their  industrial  uses,  biological  importance  of

Magnesium and Calcium.

Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements                                                                                                             

General Introduction to p -Block Elements

Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds: Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses.

Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties,  oxidation  states,  trends  in  chemical  reactivity,  anomalous  behaviour  of  first elements. Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties; uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses.

Unit XII: Organic Chemistry -Some Basic Principles and Techniques                                              General introduction, methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds. Electronic displacements in a covalent bond:

inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyperconjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

Unit XIII: Hydrocarbons                                                                                                                        

Classification of Hydrocarbons

Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkenes - Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen   halides   (Markovnikov's   addition   and   peroxide   effect),   ozonolysis,   oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alkynes - Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons:

Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry                                                                                                   Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smog, major atmospheric pollutants, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes, green chemistry

as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategies for control of environmental pollution.

Practicals: 

Evaluation Scheme for Examination

Marks

Volumetric Analysis

08

Salt Analysis

08

Content Based Experiment

06

Project Work

04

Class record and viva

04

Total

30

 

 

Practical Syllabus:                                                                                                                       

Micro-chemical methods are available for several of the practical experiments, wherever possible such techniques should be used. 

A.  Basic Laboratory Techniques

1. Cutting glass tube and glass rod

2. Bending a glass tube

3. Drawing out a glass jet

4. Boring a cork

B.   Characterization and Purification of Chemical Substances

1. Determination of melting point of an organic compound.

2. Determination of boiling point of an organic compound.

3. Crystallization of impure sample of any one of the following: Alum, Copper Sulphate, Benzoic Acid.

C. Experiments based on pH

a) Any one of the following experiments:

· Determination of pH of some solutions obtained from fruit juices, solution of known and varied concentrations of acids, bases and salts using pH paper or universal indicator.

· Comparing the pH of solutions of strong and weak acids of same concentration.

· Study the pH change in the titration of a strong base using universal indicator.

b) Study the pH change by common-ion in case of weak acids and weak bases.

D. Chemical Equilibrium

One of the following experiments:

a)   Study    the    shift    in    equilibrium    between    ferric    ions    and    thiocyanate    ions    by increasing/decreasing the concentration of either of the ions.

b)   Study  the  shift  in  equilibrium  between  [Co(H2O)6]2+   and  chloride  ions  by  changing  the concentration of either of the ions. 

E. Quantitative Estimation

i. Using a mechanical balance/electronic balance.

ii. Preparation of standard solution of Oxalic acid.

iii. Determination  of  strength of  a  given solution of  Sodium  hydroxide  by  titrating it  against standard solution of Oxalic acid.

iv. Preparation of standard solution of Sodium carbonate.

v. Determination  of  strength  of  a  given  solution  of  hydrochloric  acid  by  titrating  it  against standard Sodium Carbonate solution.

F. Qualitative Analysis

a) Determination of one anion and one cation in a given salt

Cations  –  Pb+,  Cu2+,  Al3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Ni2+, Zn2+, Co2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+

Anions – CO32‒, S2‒, SO32‒, SO42‒, NO2, Cl, Br , I, PO43‒, C2O­42‒, CH3COO

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

 

b)   Detection of -Nitrogen, Sulphur, Chlorine in organic compounds.

 

c)   PROJECTS

Scientific  investigations  involving  laboratory  testing  and  collecting  information  from  other sources.

A few suggested Projects

· Checking the bacterial contamination in drinking water by testing sulphide ion

· Study of the methods of purification of water

· Testing  the  hardness,  presence  of  Iron,  Fluoride,  Chloride,  etc.,  depending  upon  the regional variation in drinking water and study of causes of presence of these ions above permissible limit (if any).

· Investigation of the foaming capacity of different washing soaps and the effect of addition of Sodium carbonate on it

· Study the acidity of different samples of tea leaves.

· Determination of the rate of evaporation of different liquids

· Study the effect of acids and bases on the tensile strength of fibers.

· Study of acidity of fruit and vegetable juices.

Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 periods of work, can be chosen with the approval of the teacher.

Download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22
