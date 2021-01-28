CBSE Class 12 Arabic Sample Paper 2021 Released: Download Now!

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for Class 12 Arabic Board Exam is available here for download in PDF format. This CBSE 12th Arabic Sample Paper 2021 is based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and important for the preparation of upcoming Class 12 Arabic board exam 2021. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Arabic board Exams 2021 are advised to thoroughly study this resource for better preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Arabic Sample Paper 2021:

⇒ Please check that this question paper contains…. printed pages.

⇒ Code number given on the right hand side of the question paper should be written on the title page of the answer-book by the candidate.

⇒ Please check that this question paper contains …. questions.

⇒ Please write down the Serial Number of the question before attempting it.

⇒ 15-minute time has been allotted to read this question paper. During this

time the students will read the question paper only and will not write any

answer on answer-sheets.

Time allowed: 3 hours, Maximum Marks: 80

Note: Unless otherwise required in a question, the answers may be written in Arabic or

Urdu or Hindi or English

Part –A (Multiple Choice Type Questions)

Section A – Unseen Comprehension (1x5x2=10 Marks)

Q. No. Marks

1. Read the following paragraphs carefully and attempt any two

of them, by in filling the blanks with appropriate words given

in the brackets. Each question carries 1 mark.

For the rest of the questions and their answers, download CBSE Class 12 Arabic Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE Class 12 Arabic Marking Scheme 2021 from the following links.