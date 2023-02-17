JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper Analysis 2023: On February 17, 2023, the third day of CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2023, students appeared for the Banking paper. Get the CBSE Class 12 Banking Board Exam 2023 Paper Analysis and the official answer key here. 

Detailed CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam Analysis and Paper Review 2023

CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Banking board exam 2023 was conducted on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. CBSE Class 12 Banking, subject code 811 is a skill based course by the Board which aims to introduce candidates to the fundamentals of the banking and finance industry. The paper was conducted for 60 marks. As students emerged from the examination centres, they had a 'moderate' review about the paper. Check CBSE 12 Banking paper analysis 2023 by subject experts along with the student reviews, below.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website

cbse.gov.in

Class

12 

Subject

Banking 

Date

February 17, 2023

Time

10.30 AM to 01.30 PM

Difficulty level

Moderate to Easy

CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper was at a moderate level, overall. While some questions were direct, some required more thought. 

As per the experts, the question paper was easy and well balanced, overall.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Banking Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Banking exam 2023 was conducted for a total of 60 marks in the time duration of 3 hours. 

The question paper consisted of 24 questions in two sections – Section A & Section B.

  • Section A had 6 Objective type questions.
  • Section B had 18 Subjective type questions.

Internal choices were available.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Question Paper 2023

The question paper of CBSE Class 12 Banking examination 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Answer Key 2023

We will provide the answer key for the Banking paper conducted today as soon as the official answer keys are updated by CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Previous Years' Question Papers PDF Download

Download CBSE Class 12 Banking Previous Years' Question Paper PDF

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

Important resources for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Preparation

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF (All subjects)

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus List (All subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme PDF 2023

CBSE Class 12 Practice Papers 2023 (Additional Practice Questions)

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet Class 12: Model Answer Paper Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF for 2023

CBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips: TOP 10 Ways to Score High in CBSE Class 12th Board Exam

