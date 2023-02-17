CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper Analysis 2023: On February 17, 2023, the third day of CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2023, students appeared for the Banking paper. Get the CBSE Class 12 Banking Board Exam 2023 Paper Analysis and the official answer key here.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Banking board exam 2023 was conducted on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. CBSE Class 12 Banking, subject code 811 is a skill based course by the Board which aims to introduce candidates to the fundamentals of the banking and finance industry. The paper was conducted for 60 marks. As students emerged from the examination centres, they had a 'moderate' review about the paper. Check CBSE 12 Banking paper analysis 2023 by subject experts along with the student reviews, below.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Banking Date February 17, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderate to Easy

CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper was at a moderate level, overall. While some questions were direct, some required more thought.

As per the experts, the question paper was easy and well balanced, overall.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Banking Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Banking exam 2023 was conducted for a total of 60 marks in the time duration of 3 hours.

The question paper consisted of 24 questions in two sections – Section A & Section B.

Section A had 6 Objective type questions.

Section B had 18 Subjective type questions.

Internal choices were available.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Question Paper 2023

The question paper of CBSE Class 12 Banking examination 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Answer Key 2023

We will provide the answer key for the Banking paper conducted today as soon as the official answer keys are updated by CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 12 Banking Previous Years' Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.