CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme & Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2021-22 along with the latest CBSE Sample Paper. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme & Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

Time: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION - A

Section – A consists of 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions from this section. The first

attempted 20 questions would be evaluated.

Question 1. The structure of bilobed anther consists of

A. 2 thecae, 2 sporangia

B. 4 thecae, 4 sporangia

C. 4 thecae, 2 sporangia

D. 2 thecae, 4 sporangia

Answer:

D. 2 thecae, 4 sporangia

Question 2.

Answer:

B. 3,3,2

3 in chalazar end 3 in the micropolar end and 2 nuclei in the center

Question 3:

The coconut water from tender coconut is

A. cellular endosperm.

B. free nuclear endosperm.

C. both cellular and nuclear endosperm.

D. free nuclear embryo

Answer:

B. Free nuclear endosperm

Question 4:

Pollen grains are well preserved as fossils because of presence of

A. sporopollenin

B. cellulose

C. lignocellulose

D. pectocellulose

Answer:

A. sporopollenin

Question 5:

Answer:

B. ii, iii

Question 6: Which of the following statements are correct with respect to hormones secreted by placenta?

(i) Placenta secretes relaxin during later stage of pregnancy.

(ii) Placenta secretes high amount of FSH during pregnancy.

(iii) Placenta secretes relaxin during initial stage of pregnancy.

(iv) Placenta secretes hCG and hPL during pregnancy.

A. (i) and (iv)

B. (i), (ii) and (iv)

C. (iii) and (iv)

D. (ii), (iii) and (iv)

Answer:

A) (i) and (iv)

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download sample paper and marking scheme from the following link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22 Term 1 (PDF)

CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2021-22 Term 1 (PDF)