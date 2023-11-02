Marketing Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 10, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Marketing Notes: In this article, students can find revision notes for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 10, Marketing along with a PDF download link for the same. Business Studies Class 12 Marketing notes will help you in understanding and memorizing important parts of the chapter in an easy and convenient manner.

Marketing Class 12 Notes: Here, revision notes for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 10, Marketing have been presented along with a PDF download link for free. Students can refer to these revision notes while preparing for CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations in 2024 since they have been prepared for the students of the 2023-2024 batch. We have considered the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-2024 while preparing these revision notes for you all.

Class 12 Marketing is an important subject not only from the exam’s point of view but also from a learning and knowledge point of view. Students who have a keen interest in the marketing sector should definitely read these notes to learn about the basics of marketing. Since these notes have been carefully prepared after extracting important information only, it will save you time and help you easily understand the subject matter presented in the chapter.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies MCQs

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Mind Maps

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies 2023-2024

Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 10 Marketing

Features of Marketing

Needs and Wants

Creating a Market Offering

Customer Value

Exchange Mechanism

What is marketing management?

Marketing management refers to planning, organising, directing and control of activities which facilitate the exchange of goods and services between producers and consumers or users of products and services.

Marketing Management Philosophies

The Production Concept - availability and affordability of the product were considered to be the key to the success of a firm. Therefore, greater emphasis was placed on improving the production and distribution efficiency of the firms.

- availability and affordability of the product were considered to be the key to the success of a firm. Therefore, greater emphasis was placed on improving the production and distribution efficiency of the firms. The Product Concept- emphasis of the firms shifted from quantity of production to quality of products. The focus of business activity changed to bringing continuous improvement in quality, incorporating new features, etc. Thus, product improvement became the key to profit maximisation of a firm, under the concept of product orientation.

emphasis of the firms shifted from quantity of production to quality of products. The focus of business activity changed to bringing continuous improvement in quality, incorporating new features, etc. Thus, product improvement became the key to profit maximisation of a firm, under the concept of product orientation. The Selling Concept - firms must undertake aggressive selling and promotional efforts to make customers buy their products. The use of promotional techniques such as advertising, personal selling, and sales promotion were considered essential for selling products. Thus, the focus of business firms shifted to pushing the sale of products through aggressive selling techniques with a view to persuade, lure or coax the buyers to buy the products.

- firms must undertake aggressive selling and promotional efforts to make customers buy their products. The use of promotional techniques such as advertising, personal selling, and sales promotion were considered essential for selling products. Thus, the focus of business firms shifted to pushing the sale of products through aggressive selling techniques with a view to persuade, lure or coax the buyers to buy the products. The Marketing Concept - Marketing orientation implies that focus on satisfaction of customer’s needs is the key to the success of any organisation in the market. It assumes that in the long run an organisation can achieve its objective of maximisation of profit by identifying the needs of its present and prospective buyers and satisfying them in an effective way. All the decisions in a firm are taken from the point of view of the customers.

- Marketing orientation implies that focus on satisfaction of customer’s needs is the key to the success of any organisation in the market. It assumes that in the long run an organisation can achieve its objective of maximisation of profit by identifying the needs of its present and prospective buyers and satisfying them in an effective way. All the decisions in a firm are taken from the point of view of the customers. The Societal Marketing Concept- The societal marketing concept holds that the task of any organisation is to identify the needs and wants of the target market and deliver the desired satisfaction in an effective and efficient manner so that the long-term well-being of the consumers and the society is taken care of. Thus, the societal marketing concept is the extension of the marketing concept as supplemented by the concern for the long-term welfare of the society

Pillars of Marketing

Identification of market or customer who are chosen as the target of marketing effort

Understanding needs and wants of customers in the target market

Development of products or services to satisfy needs of the target market

Satisfying needs of target market better than the competitors

Doing all this at a profit

Functions of Marketing

Gathering and Analysing Market Information

Marketing Planning

Product designing and Development

Standardisation and Grading

Packaging and Labelling

Branding

Customer Support Services

Pricing of Product

Promotion

Physical Distribution

Transportation

Storage or Warehousing

Marketing Mix- Consists of 4 P’s.

Product - Product means goods or services or ‘anything of value’, which is offered to the market for sale.

- Product means goods or services or ‘anything of value’, which is offered to the market for sale. Price - Price is the amount of money customers have to pay to obtain the product.

- Price is the amount of money customers have to pay to obtain the product. Place - Place or Physical Distribution include activities that make firm’s products available to the target customers.

- Place or Physical Distribution include activities that make firm’s products available to the target customers. Promotion- Promotion of products and services include activities that communicate availability, features, merits, etc., of the products to the target customers and persuade them to buy it.

Products and its classification- Product generally provides three benefits to the customers: Functional, pyschological, and social. The products can be classified into two types, namely, consumer products and industrial products, that are further broken down into sub-branches.

Categories of Consumer products:

Convenience Products

Shopping Products

Speciality Products

The consumer products can also be classified on the basis of the durability of the products.

Non-durable Products

Durable Products

Services

Categories of Industrial products

Materials and Parts

Capital Items

Supplies and Business Services

Brand- A brand is a name, term, sign, symbol, design or some combination of them, used to identify the products— goods or services of one seller or group of sellers and to differentiate them from those of the competitors.

Brand Name- That part of a brand, which can be spoken, is called a brand name. In other words, brand name is the verbal component of a brand.

Brand Mark- That part of a brand which can be recognised but which is not utterable is called brand mark. It appears in the form of a symbol, design, distinct colour scheme, or lettering.

Trade Mark- A brand or part of a brand that is given legal protection is called trademark.

Characteristics of Good Brand Name

The brand name should be short, easy to pronounce, spell, recognise and remember

A brand should suggest the product’s benefits and qualities

A brand name should be distinctive.

The brand name should be adaptable to packing or labelling requirements, to different advertising media and to different languages

The brand name should be sufficiently versatile to accommodate new products, which are added to the product line

It should be capable of being registered and protected legally

The chosen name should have staying power i.e., it should not get out of date

Packaging- Packaging refers to the act of designing and producing the container or wrapper of a product. It plays a very important role in the marketing success or failure of many products, particularly the consumer non-durable products.

Levels of packaging

Primary Package

Secondary Packaging

Transportation Packaging

Importance of packaging

Rising Standards of Health and Sanitation

Self Service Outlets

Innovational Opportunity

Product Differentiation

Functions of Packaging

Product Identification

Product Protection

Facilitating Use of the Product

Product Promotion

Labelling- The label may vary from a simple tag attached to the product (such as in case of local unbranded products like sugar, wheat, pulses, etc.) indicating some information about the quality or price, to complex graphics that are part of the package, like the ones on branded products. Labels are useful in providing detailed information about the product, its contents, method of use, etc.

Functions of Labelling

Describe the Product and specify its contents

Identification of the Product or brand

Grading of Products

Helps in Promotion of Products

Providing Information Required by Law

Factors affecting Price Determination

Product cost

The Utility and Demand

Extent of Competition in the Market

Government and legal Regulations

Pricing Objectives

Marketing Methods Used

Components of physical distribution

Order Processing

Transportation

Warehousing

Inventory Control

Promotion- Promotion refers to the use of communication with the twin objective of informing potential customers about a product and persuading them to buy it. In other words, promotion is an important element of the marketing mix by which marketers make use of various tools of communication to encourage the exchange of goods and services in the market.

Promotion Mix- Promotion mix refers to combination of promotional tools used by an organisation to achieve its communication objectives. Some of the tools are Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion, and Publicity.

Features of Advertising

Paid Form

Impersonality

Identified Sponsor

Merits of Advertising

Mass Reach

Enhancing Customer Satisfaction and Confidence

Expressiveness

Economy

Objections to Advertising

Adds to Cost

Undermines Social Values

Confuses the Buyers

Encourages Sale of Inferior Products

Features of personal selling

Personal Form

Development of Relationship

Merits of Personal selling

Flexibility

Direct Feedback

Minimum Wastage

Importance of Businessmen

Effective Promotional Tool

Flexible Tool

Minimises Wastage of Efforts

Consumer Attention

Lasting Relationship

Personal Rapport

Role in Introduction Stage

Link with Customers

Importance to customers

Help in Identifying Needs

Latest Market Information

Expert Advice

Induces Customers

Importance to Society

Converts Latest Demand

Employment Opportunities

Career Opportunities

Mobility of Sales People

Product Standardisation

Sales Promotion- Sales promotion refers to short- term incentives, which are designed to encourage the buyers to make immediate purchases of a product or service. These include all promotional efforts other than advertising, personal selling and publicity, used by a company to boost its sales.

Merits of Sales Promotion

Attention Value

Useful in New Product Launch

Synergy in Total Promotional Efforts

Limitation of Sales Promotion

Reflects Crisis

Spoils Product Image

Commonly used sales Promotion activities

Rebate

Discount

Refunds

Product combinations

Quantity gift

Instant Draws and Assigned Gift

Lucky Draw

Usable Benefit

Full finance @ 0%

Sampling

Contests

Public Relations- The main task is to disseminate information and build goodwill about the business. Concrete steps are to be taken to monitor the attitude of the general public and generate positive publicity.

Role of Public Relations

Publicity

Press release

Corporate communication

Lobbying

Counselling

Building awareness

Building credibility

Stimulates sales force

Lowers promotion costs

To download the complete revision notes for Class 12 Chapter 10 Marketing, click on the link below

Also Read:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-2024