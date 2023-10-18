Staffing Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 6, Download PDF

Staffing Class 12 Notes: In this article, students can find CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 6, Staffing along with a PDF download link for the same. These revision notes have been prepared by the subject matter experts in accordance with the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024. Students are requested to check the updated version of the syllabus before they start preparing for the examination.
Revision Notes are a great way of learning and revising information during examinations. It helps to keep the information stored in the minds for a longer duration of time. They are your last-minute revision buddies who will help you quickly revise the important details of the chapter.
Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 6, Staffing
What do you mean by Staffing?
Staffing is ‘putting people to jobs’. It begins with workforce planning and includes different other functions like recruitment, selection, training, development, promotion, compensation, and performance appraisal of work force. Staffing is part of the process of management which is concerned with obtaining, utilizing, and maintaining a satisfactory and satisfied workforce.
Importance of staffing
- Helps in discovering and obtaining competent personnel for various jobs
- Makes for higher performance, by putting the right person on the right job
- Ensures the continuous survival and growth of the enterprise through succession planning for managers
- Helps to ensure optimum utilisation of human resources. By avoiding overmanning, it prevents under-utilisation of personnel and high labour costs
- Improves job satisfaction and morale of employees through objective assessment and fair reward for their contribution
Staffing Process
- Estimating the Manpower Requirements
- Recruitment
- Selection
- Placement and Orientation
- Training and Development
- Performance Appraisal
- Promotion and career planning
- Compensation
Aspects of Staffing
There are three aspects of staffing: recruitment, selection and training
Recruitment
Recruitment refers to the process of finding possible candidates for a job or a function. It has been defined as ‘the process of searching for prospective employees and stimulating them to apply for jobs in an organization.
Sources of Recruitment
Employees are recruited from two sources, Internal and external.
- Internal Sources- Transfers and Promotions
Merits of Internal sources
- It motivates the employees to improve their performance through learning and practic
- This is a more reliable way of recruitment since the candidates are already known to the organisation
- Transfer is a tool of training the employees to prepare them for higher jobs.
- Transfer has the benefit of shifting workforce from the surplus departments to those where there is shortage of staff
- Filling of jobs internally is cheaper
Limitations of Internal Sources
- When vacancies are filled through internal promotions, the scope for induction of fresh talent is reduced
- The employees may become lethargic if they are sure of timebound promotions
- A new enterprise cannot use internal sources of recruitment. No organisation can fill all its vacancies from internal sources
- The spirit of competition among the employees may be hampered
- Frequent transfers of employees may often reduce the productivity of the organisation.
2. External Sources- Direct Recruitment, Casual Callers, Advertisement, Employment Exchange, Placement Agencies and Management Consultants, Campus Recruitment, Recommendations of Employees,Labour Contractors,Advertising on Television, Web Publishing
Merits of External Sources
- By using external sources of recruitment, the management can attract qualified and trained people
- When vacancies are advertised widely, a large number of applicants from outside the organisation apply
- External recruitment provide wider choice and brings new blood in the organisation
- If a company taps external sources, the extisting staff will have to compete with the outsiders
Limitations of External Sources
- External recruitment may lead to dissatisfaction and frustration among existing employees
- Recruitment from external sources takes a long time
- It is very costly to recruit staff from external sources
Selection
Selection is the process of identifying and choosing the best person out of a number of prospective candidates for a job. The process may start right from the screening of the applications. It may continue even after the offer of employment, acceptance and joining of the candidate.
Process of selection
The following selection process is followed for hiring employees in the organisation:
- Preliminary Screening
- Selection Tests
- Employment Interview
- Reference and Background Checks
- Selection Decision
- Medical Examination
- Job Offer
- Contract of Employment
Various types of selection tests are:
- Intelligence Tests
- Aptitude Test
- Personality Tests
- Trade Test
- Interest Tests
Training and development
Training and Development is an attempt to improve the current or future employee performance by increasing an employee’s ability to perform through learning, usually by changing the employee’s attitude or increasing his or her skills and knowledge. It is important because:
- Upgrades employees or alter their skills
- Enhances performances of the employees thus increasing their ability of completing competing task
- Prepares employees for the current world
Benefits of training to the organisation
- Training is a systematic learning, always better than hit and trial methods which lead to wastage of efforts and money.
- It enhances employee productivity both in terms of quantity and quality, leading to higher profits.
- Itequips the future manager who can take over in case of emergency
- Itincreases employee morale and reduces absenteeism and employee turnover.
- It helps in obtaining effective response to fast changing environment- technological and economic.
Benefits of training to the employees
- Improved skills and knowledge due to training lead to better career of the individual.
- Increased performance by the individual help him to earn more
- Training makes the employee more efficient to handle machines. Thus, less prone to accidents
- Training increases the satisfaction and morale of employees.
Training Methods
Training methods are classified into two types which are further divided into various sub-types. On-the-Job methods refer to the methods that are applied to the workplace, while the employee is actually working. Off-the-Job methods are used away from the work place.
- On-the job method- Apprenticeship Programmes, Coaching, Internship Training, Job Rotation,
- Off-the job method- Class Room Lectures/Conferences, Films, Case Study, Computer Modelling, Vestibule Training, Programmed Instruction
