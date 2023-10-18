Staffing Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 6, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Staffing Notes: Here, students can find handwritten Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 6 Staffing Notes. This will guide you in appropriate revision for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 6, Staffing

What do you mean by Staffing?

Staffing is ‘putting people to jobs’. It begins with workforce planning and includes different other functions like recruitment, selection, training, development, promotion, compensation, and performance appraisal of work force. Staffing is part of the process of management which is concerned with obtaining, utilizing, and maintaining a satisfactory and satisfied workforce.

Importance of staffing

Helps in discovering and obtaining competent personnel for various jobs

Makes for higher performance, by putting the right person on the right job

Ensures the continuous survival and growth of the enterprise through succession planning for managers

Helps to ensure optimum utilisation of human resources. By avoiding overmanning, it prevents under-utilisation of personnel and high labour costs

Improves job satisfaction and morale of employees through objective assessment and fair reward for their contribution

Staffing Process

Estimating the Manpower Requirements

Recruitment

Selection

Placement and Orientation

Training and Development

Performance Appraisal

Promotion and career planning

Compensation

Aspects of Staffing

There are three aspects of staffing: recruitment, selection and training

Recruitment

Recruitment refers to the process of finding possible candidates for a job or a function. It has been defined as ‘the process of searching for prospective employees and stimulating them to apply for jobs in an organization.

Sources of Recruitment

Employees are recruited from two sources, Internal and external.

Internal Sources- Transfers and Promotions

Merits of Internal sources

It motivates the employees to improve their performance through learning and practic

This is a more reliable way of recruitment since the candidates are already known to the organisation

Transfer is a tool of training the employees to prepare them for higher jobs.

Transfer has the benefit of shifting workforce from the surplus departments to those where there is shortage of staff

Filling of jobs internally is cheaper

Limitations of Internal Sources

When vacancies are filled through internal promotions, the scope for induction of fresh talent is reduced

The employees may become lethargic if they are sure of timebound promotions

A new enterprise cannot use internal sources of recruitment. No organisation can fill all its vacancies from internal sources

The spirit of competition among the employees may be hampered

Frequent transfers of employees may often reduce the productivity of the organisation.

2. External Sources- Direct Recruitment, Casual Callers, Advertisement, Employment Exchange, Placement Agencies and Management Consultants, Campus Recruitment, Recommendations of Employees,Labour Contractors,Advertising on Television, Web Publishing

Merits of External Sources

By using external sources of recruitment, the management can attract qualified and trained people

When vacancies are advertised widely, a large number of applicants from outside the organisation apply

External recruitment provide wider choice and brings new blood in the organisation

If a company taps external sources, the extisting staff will have to compete with the outsiders

Limitations of External Sources

External recruitment may lead to dissatisfaction and frustration among existing employees

Recruitment from external sources takes a long time

It is very costly to recruit staff from external sources

Selection

Selection is the process of identifying and choosing the best person out of a number of prospective candidates for a job. The process may start right from the screening of the applications. It may continue even after the offer of employment, acceptance and joining of the candidate.

Process of selection

The following selection process is followed for hiring employees in the organisation:

Preliminary Screening

Selection Tests

Employment Interview

Reference and Background Checks

Selection Decision

Medical Examination

Job Offer

Contract of Employment

Various types of selection tests are:

Intelligence Tests

Aptitude Test

Personality Tests

Trade Test

Interest Tests

Training and development

Training and Development is an attempt to improve the current or future employee performance by increasing an employee’s ability to perform through learning, usually by changing the employee’s attitude or increasing his or her skills and knowledge. It is important because:

Upgrades employees or alter their skills

Enhances performances of the employees thus increasing their ability of completing competing task

Prepares employees for the current world

Benefits of training to the organisation

Training is a systematic learning, always better than hit and trial methods which lead to wastage of efforts and money.

It enhances employee productivity both in terms of quantity and quality, leading to higher profits.

Itequips the future manager who can take over in case of emergency

Itincreases employee morale and reduces absenteeism and employee turnover.

It helps in obtaining effective response to fast changing environment- technological and economic.

Benefits of training to the employees

Improved skills and knowledge due to training lead to better career of the individual.

Increased performance by the individual help him to earn more

Training makes the employee more efficient to handle machines. Thus, less prone to accidents

Training increases the satisfaction and morale of employees.

Training Methods

Training methods are classified into two types which are further divided into various sub-types. On-the-Job methods refer to the methods that are applied to the workplace, while the employee is actually working. Off-the-Job methods are used away from the work place.

On-the job method - Apprenticeship Programmes, Coaching, Internship Training, Job Rotation,

- Apprenticeship Programmes, Coaching, Internship Training, Job Rotation, Off-the job method- Class Room Lectures/Conferences, Films, Case Study, Computer Modelling, Vestibule Training, Programmed Instruction

