CBSE 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review, Feedback - Watch Video & Check Updates

CBSE 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis, review and latest updates. CBSE conducted the Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020 today. A team from JagranJosh.com has visited many examination centres and collected feedback from students who took this exam today. Question paper of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020 is also available here for download in PDF format. A live video will also be available here shortly. As per the latest updates, students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of today’s Chemistry paper was easy.

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Paper Pattern

There were be 4 sections in the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper i.e. Section A, B, C & D. More detail of each section is given below

- Section A: Question number 1 to 20 - 1 Mark Each (very short answer questions or objective type).

- Section B: Question number 21 to 27 - 2 Marks Each (very short answer questions)

- Section C: Question number 28 to 34 - 3 marks each (long answer questions)

- Section D: Question number 35 to 37 - 5 marks each (long answer questions)

There was no overall choice in the paper. However, an internal choice was present in two questions of two marks, two questions of three marks and all the three questions of five marks weightage.

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2020: Main points from the feedback of student

- The difficulty level of CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper: Moderate.

- Most difficult section: Section C

- All the questions were asked from latest CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus

- Format was almost similar to the latest CBSE 12th Chemistry Sample Paper released by CBSE

