CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Paper 2020: Download PDF, Watch Video, Check Updates

CBSE: Download original CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2020 question paper in PDF format. This exam was conducted by CBSE on 7th March (10:30 AM to 01:30 PM). A team from Jagran Josh has visited a CBSE examination centre where CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam was conducted. The team has collected feedback from students and a video is also available which you can watch from the link given below

A snapshot from today’s CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2020:

Content from CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2020

General Instructions :

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow the

(i) Question paper comprises four sections - A, B, C and D.

(ii) There are 37 questions in the questions paper. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Section - A: Q. No. 1 to 20 are very short answer type questions carrying one mark each. Answer these questions in one word or one sentence.

(iv) Section - B: Q. No. 21 to 27 are short answer type questions carrying two marks each.

(v) Section - C: Q. No. 28 to 34 are long answer type-I questions carrying three marks each.

(vi) Section - D: Q. No. 35 to 37 are long answer type- Il questions carrying five marks each..

(vii) There is NO overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of two marks, 2 questions of three marks and all the 3 questions of five marks. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions

(viii) However, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

(ix) Use of calculators and log tables is NOT permitted.

For complete content download CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper 2020

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2020

