CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE board exam 2020 for Class 12 Physics is scheduled for 02nd March 2020. Check important resources & tips for the last minute revision.

Feb 29, 2020 16:37 IST
CBSE board exam 2020 for Class 12 Physics is scheduled for 02nd March 2020. Check important resources & tips for the last minute revision. Here we have provided links of important resources like chapter-wise important derivations, important questions, latest sample paper, marking scheme, syllabus, previous years papers and more. 

Students who are wondering how to finish complete syllabus of 12th Physics overnight or the way to revise complete CBSE 12th Physics syllabus within a short time landed on the perfect article. In this article, you will discover answers to such queries and also get important links to download resources.

As the 12th Physics Paper 2020 is on Monday so you don't have much time for final preparation. During this time, selective study is recommended. Here, selective study means concentrate on topics which are mentioned in CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2020. Let’s learn some important resources that you must learn to prepare well in a short time. 

Latest CBSE 12th Physics Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a Sample Paper for 12th Physics subject. This paper is based on the latest CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020. In this Sample Paper, you will find the latest exam pattern based on which you will get question paper in CBSE Physics board exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020 Released: Download Now

CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme & Sample Paper: 2020

CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or Answer Sheet of Previous subject-Toppers)

CBSE has released Model Answer Booklet of the students who scored full marks in this subject (last year). After going through this Model Answer Sheet, students can easily learn the art of writing good answers in the answer booklet of CBSE Board Exam 2020. You can access CBSE Model Answer Sheet of Class 12 Physics from the link given below

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

List of Important Derivations:

If you have gone through the latest CBSE 12th Physics Sample Paper 2020 then you must have observed that question based on Cyclotron &  Mirror Equation. These topics are also mentioned in the latest CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020. Students are advised to learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus and the list of important topics & derivation from the links given below.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020 & Important Links

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020: Most Important Topics and Derivations

Chapter-wise Notes for Quick Revision:

Expert at JagranJosh.Com has also provided NCERT based notes for last-minute revision of CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2020. Students preparing for this paper can have a quick look at the chapter-wise class 12 Physics notes and it might be very helpful for them.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters & Important Resources for 2020 Board Exam Preparation

Unit-wise weightage:

Latest CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus provides information about the unit-wise weightage. There might be a slight variation in chapter-wise weightage but unit-wise weightage is fixed in the exam. 

Unit-wise weightage for all the chapters of CBSE Class 12 Physics:

   

Marks

Unit–I

Electrostatics

16
 

Chapter–1: Electric Charges and  Fields
 

Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and

Capacitance

Unit-II

Current Electricity
 

Chapter–3: Current  Electricity

Unit-III

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

17
 

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and  Magnetism
 

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

Unit-IV

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating

Currents
 

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
 

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

Unit–V

Electromagnetic Waves

18
 

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

Unit–VI

Optics
 

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
 

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Unit–VII

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

12
 

Chapter–11: Dual Nature  of Radiation and

Matter

Unit–VIII

Atoms and Nuclei
 

Chapter–12: Atoms
 

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Unit–IX

Electronic Devices

7
 

Chapter–14: Semiconductor    Electronics:

Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Total

70

Students are advised to first prepare the chapters with maximum weightage in the exam. You can check more information from the link given below

These are some important resources for last-minute preparation and revision of this subject. Students preparing for Class 12 Physics board exam 2020 are advised not to ignore these resources. 

All the best for CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020!







