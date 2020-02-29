CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE board exam 2020 for Class 12 Physics is scheduled for 02nd March 2020. Check important resources & tips for the last minute revision. Here we have provided links of important resources like chapter-wise important derivations, important questions, latest sample paper, marking scheme, syllabus, previous years papers and more.

Students who are wondering how to finish complete syllabus of 12th Physics overnight or the way to revise complete CBSE 12th Physics syllabus within a short time landed on the perfect article. In this article, you will discover answers to such queries and also get important links to download resources.

As the 12th Physics Paper 2020 is on Monday so you don't have much time for final preparation. During this time, selective study is recommended. Here, selective study means concentrate on topics which are mentioned in CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2020. Let’s learn some important resources that you must learn to prepare well in a short time.

Latest CBSE 12th Physics Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a Sample Paper for 12th Physics subject. This paper is based on the latest CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020. In this Sample Paper, you will find the latest exam pattern based on which you will get question paper in CBSE Physics board exam 2020.

⇒CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2020 Released: Download Now

⇒CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme & Sample Paper: 2020

CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or Answer Sheet of Previous subject-Toppers)

CBSE has released Model Answer Booklet of the students who scored full marks in this subject (last year). After going through this Model Answer Sheet, students can easily learn the art of writing good answers in the answer booklet of CBSE Board Exam 2020. You can access CBSE Model Answer Sheet of Class 12 Physics from the link given below

⇒CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

List of Important Derivations:

If you have gone through the latest CBSE 12th Physics Sample Paper 2020 then you must have observed that question based on Cyclotron & Mirror Equation. These topics are also mentioned in the latest CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020. Students are advised to learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus and the list of important topics & derivation from the links given below.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2019 - 2020 & Important Links

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020: Most Important Topics and Derivations

Chapter-wise Notes for Quick Revision:

Expert at JagranJosh.Com has also provided NCERT based notes for last-minute revision of CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2020. Students preparing for this paper can have a quick look at the chapter-wise class 12 Physics notes and it might be very helpful for them.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters & Important Resources for 2020 Board Exam Preparation

Unit-wise weightage:

Latest CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus provides information about the unit-wise weightage. There might be a slight variation in chapter-wise weightage but unit-wise weightage is fixed in the exam.

Unit-wise weightage for all the chapters of CBSE Class 12 Physics:

Marks Unit–I Electrostatics 16 Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Unit-II Current Electricity Chapter–3: Current Electricity Unit-III Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 17 Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter Unit-IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction Chapter–7: Alternating Current Unit–V Electromagnetic Waves 18 Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves Unit–VI Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter–10: Wave Optics Unit–VII Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Unit–VIII Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–12: Atoms Chapter–13: Nuclei Unit–IX Electronic Devices 7 Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Total 70

Students are advised to first prepare the chapters with maximum weightage in the exam. You can check more information from the link given below

These are some important resources for last-minute preparation and revision of this subject. Students preparing for Class 12 Physics board exam 2020 are advised not to ignore these resources.

