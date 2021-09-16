CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) Term 1 Released: Download Now & Prepare For CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22

Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download now and prepare for CBSE 12 th English board exam 2021-22 (Term 1).

Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Links to download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is based on latest exam pattern and is very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF): Term 1

Time allowed: 90 mins. Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions

1. The question paper has five sections.

2. It is compulsory to attempt each section.

3. Section A-Reading has 18 questions. Attempt a total of 14 questions as per specific instructions for each question.

4. Section B-Writing Skills has 7 questions. Attempt a total of 6 questions as per specific instructions for each question.

5. Section C-Applied Grammar has 5 questions. Attempt 4 questions as per specific instructions for each question.

6. Section D- Literature has 24 questions. Attempt 21questions as per specific instructions for each question.

7. Section E- Fiction has 6 questions. Attempt 5 questions choosing one book only.

8. All questions carry equal marks.

9. There is no negative marking.

Section A- Reading

I. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow:

The roar began at the back of the crowd and swept like fire in heavy growing crescendo until it seemed to toss thousands of hats above their heads. The band in the courtyard struck up the Mexican national air, and Villa came walking down the street.

He was dressed in an old plain khaki uniform, with several buttons lacking. He hadn't recently shaved, wore no hat, and his hair had not been brushed. He walked a little pigeon-toed, humped over, with his hands in his trousers pockets. As he entered the aisle between the rigid lines of soldiers he seemed slightly embarrassed, and grinned and nodded to a friend here and there in the ranks. At the foot of the grand staircase, Governor Chao and Secretary of State Terrazzas joined him in full-dress uniform. The band threw off all restraint, and, as Villa entered the audience chamber, at a signal from someone in the balcony of the palace, the great throng in the Plaza de Armas uncovered, and all the brilliant crowd of officers in the room saluted stiffly. It was Napoleonic!

Villa hesitated for a minute, pulling his mustache and looking very uncomfortable, finally gravitated toward the throne, which he tested by shaking the arms, and then sat down, with the Governor on his right and the Secretary of State on his left.

Señor Bauche Alcalde stepped forward and pronounced a short discourse, indicting Villa for personal bravery on the field on six counts, which he mentioned in florid detail. He was followed by the Chief of Artillery, who said:

"The army adores you. We will follow you wherever you lead. You can be what you desire in Mexico." Then three other officers spoke in the high-flung, extravagant periods necessary to Mexican oratory. They called him "The Friend of the Poor," "The Invincible General," "The Inspirer of Courage and Patriotism," "The Hope of the Indian Republic." And through it all Villa slouched on the throne, his mouth hanging open, his little shrewd eyes playing around the room. Once or twice he yawned, but for the most part he seemed to be speculating, with some intense interior amusement, like a small boy in church, what it was all about. He knew, of course, that it was the proper thing, and perhaps felt a slight vanity that all this conventional ceremonial was addressed to him.

But it bored him just the same. Finally, with an impressive gesture, Colonel Servin stepped forward with the small pasteboard box which held the medal. General Chao nudged Villa, who stood up. The officers applauded violently; the crowd outside cheered; the band in the court burst into a triumphant march.

Villa put out both hands eagerly, like a child for a new toy. He could hardly wait to open the box and see what was inside. An expectant hush fell upon everyone, even the crowd in the square. Villa looked at the medal, scratching his head, and, in a reverent silence, said clearly: "This is a hell of a little thing to give a man for all that heroism you are talking about!" And the bubble of Empire was pricked then and there with a great shout of laughter.

[Adapted from “The Rise of Pancho Villa” in Insurgent Mexico by John Reed (1913)]

Based on your reading of the above excerpt, choose the correct option to answer the following

questions:

(1). When the author describes the entrance of Pancho Villa as “Napoleonic,” he is referring to the __________ of the occasion.

a) Nostalgia

b) foreignness

c) grandeur

d) wonder

(2) What was the reason for the roar sweeping like wildfire?

a) A gallantry band

b) enthusiastic audience

c) arrival of Villa

d) ceremonial occasion

(3). Villa’s testing of the throne shows

a) His disregard for the comradery

b) His discomfort and doubt

c) His simple and innocent self

d) His acceptance of the reward

(4). The way Villa was dressed shows that

a) He didn’t believe in vanity

b) He was eccentric

c) He was very casual in attitude

d) He was whimsical

(5). what was Villa’s reaction on seeing the medal?

a) He was elated

b) His happiness knew no bound

c) He was deeply obliged

d) He was completely dissatisfied

(6). Find the word from the passage that means ‘deferential’

a) nudged

b) speculating

c) florid

d) reverent

(7) Which of the following statement is NOT TRUE?

I. Villa was very appropriately dressed for the occasion.

II. Villa believed that the reward of heroism should be extra ordinary.

III. Villa was a revered man in Mexico.

IV. Villa was being given a very elaborate honour.

a. Only I

b. Both II and III

c. All the above

d. None of the above

(8). Choose the correct option with reference to the two statements given below.

Statement 1: Señor Bauche Alcalde stepped backward and pronounced a short discourse.

Statement 2: He could hardly wait to open the box and see what was inside.

a. Statement 1 is true but Statement 2 is false.

b. Statement 1 is false but Statement 2 is true.

c. Both Statement 1 and 2 are true.

d. Both Statement 1 and 2 are false.

(9). Choose the correct option with reference to the two statements given below.

Statement 1: Then three other officers spoke in the high-flung, extravagant periods necessary to Mexican oratory

Statement 2: This is a hell of a little thing to give a man for all that heroism you are talking about

a. If Statement 1 is the cause, Statement 2 is the effect.

b. If Statement 1 is the effect, Statement 2 is the cause.

c. Both the statements are the effects of a common cause.

d. Both the statements are the effects of independent causes

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF and its marking scheme from the following links

