CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-2023 (Revised): Download New Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-2023 is designed as per the annual assessment scheme. The syllabus remains curtailed for the current academic session as well.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here for download in PDF. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for the current academic session as per the annual assessment scheme. Thus, students will be appearing for one board exam that will be conducted at the end of the academic year, 2022-23. All the details of course structure including section-wise weightage, content to be prepared for the exam, format of questions, etc. are mentioned in this syllabus. So, go through the new CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-23 to prepare for your CBSE Board Exam 2022-23 in the right direction.

Check CBSE Class 12 English Elective (Code No. 001) Syllabus 2022-23 below:

Section A

READING - 20 MARKS

This section will have two unseen passages and a poem:

1.12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions out of 15 from a literary or discursive passage of about 950-1000 words. (1 X 12=12 Marks)

2.4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1 X 4=4 Marks)

3.4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation. (1 X 4= 4 Marks)

Section B

GRAMMAR - 8 Marks

4.8 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions out of 10 involving transformation of sentences. (1x8 =8 Marks)

Writing - 20 Marks

5.Three Long Writing Task out of Four to be answered in 120-150 words each: Adiscursive and interpretative writing. (5x3=15 Marks)

6.One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words: An essay on an argumentative/discursive topic such as an article/report/speech. Contemporary topics/issues to be a part of Article, Report and Speech Writing. (5x1=5 Marks)

Section D

LITERATURE - 22 Marks

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.

7.Reference to the Context

i.One Prose extract out of two to assess literary appreciation and analysis (6x1= 6 Marks)

ii.One Poetry extract out of two to assess literary appreciation and analysis (6x1= 6 Marks)

8.One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2x1=2 Marks)

9.One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking and drawing inferences in poetry and prose. (3X1=3 Marks)

10.One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words each to assess deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions to elicit creative responses and assess ability to form opinions. (5x1=5 Marks)

Fiction - 10 Marks

11.One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (2x1=2 Marks)

12.One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (3 x1=3 Marks)

13.One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to testdeeper (in depth) understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing global inferences of the given text with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending opinions. (5x1=5 Marks)

Students can select one of the two prescribed texts. Seminar (20 marks)

Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session. ·

Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play ·

Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Prescribed Books:

1.Kaleidoscope - Text book published by NCERT

2.Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan (Novel)

Book- Kaleidoscope-Short Stories ·

Sell my Dreams ·

Eveline ·

A Wedding in Brownsville

Book- Kaleidoscope-Poetry ·

A Lecture Upon the Shadow ·

Poems by Milton ·

Poems by Blake ·

Kubla Khan ·

Trees ·

The Wild Swans of Coole ·

Time and Time Again

Book- Kaleidoscope- Non fiction ·

Freedom ·

The Mark on the Wall ·

Film-making ·

Why the Novel Matters ·

The Argumentative Indian

Book- Kaleidoscope-Drama

1.Chandalika- RABINDRANATH TAGORE

To Check and download the full syllabus, click on the following link: