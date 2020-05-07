CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

• Selecting the Right Opportunity

After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:

• Comprehend the concept and elements of business opportunity

• Discuss the process of sensing opportunities

• Understand the need to scan the environment

• Enlist the various forces affecting business environment

• Identify the different idea field

• Understand the concept of opportunity and market assessment

• Appreciate the ways in which trends can be spotted

• Understand the process of creativity and innovation

• Transform ideas into business opportunities