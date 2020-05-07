Study at Home
Search

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship board exam 2020-21.

May 7, 2020 18:46 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21
CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21

Check CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship board exam 2020-21. Important portion of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 is given below.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: 

S. No.

Unit

No. Of Periods

Marks

1

Entrepreneurial Opportunity

40

30

2

Entrepreneurial Planning

40

3

Enterprise Marketing

40

20

4

Enterprise Growth Strategies

20

5

Business Arithmetic

40

20

6

Resource Mobilization

20

 

Total

200

70

 

Project Work

40

30

 

Total

240

100

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21:  COURSE CONTENT

The course content of Entrepreneurship is divided into 6 units and the project work given as follows. Each unit of the course is accompanied by the comprehensive set of learning outcomes and the competencies which will guide and provide direction for effective learning environment. However, during the course of curriculum delivery other aspects of learning outcomes may also emerge which may be taken into account by teachers for the holistic understanding of the subject.

Unit 1: Entrepreneurial Opportunity (40 Periods)

Competencies: Scanning the environment; Analytical and logical thinking; Innovation and creativity; Decision making; self- confidence.

Contents

Learning Outcomes

•   Sensing Entrepreneurial Opportunities

•   Environment Scanning

•   Problem Identification

•   Idea fields

•   Spotting Trends

•   Creativity and Innovation

•   Selecting the Right Opportunity

After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:

• Comprehend the concept and elements of business opportunity

• Discuss the process of sensing opportunities

• Understand the need to scan the environment

• Enlist    the   various    forces    affecting business environment

• Identify the different idea field

• Understand the concept of opportunity and market assessment

• Appreciate the ways in which trends can be spotted

• Understand the process of creativity and innovation

• Transform ideas into business opportunities

 

Unit 2: Entrepreneurial Planning (40 Periods)

Competencies: Analytical and critical thinking; personal responsibility; determination; Resourceful; collaboration

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Forms of business organization- Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Company

• Business Plan: concept, format.

• Components: Organisational plan; Operational plan; Production plan; Financial plan; Marketing plan; Human Resource planning

After going through this unit, the student/

learner would be able to:

• Recall the meaning of the various forms of business organization

• Understand the characteristics of the various forms of business organization

• Understand the difference between a Public and Private Company

• Appreciate the reasons for a private company being more desirable

• Appreciate the concept  and importance of a Business Plan

• Describe the various components of Business plan

• Differentiate among the various components of Business plan

•   Develop a Business Plan

 

Unit 3: Enterprise Marketing (40 Periods)

Competencies: Persistence, Negotiation, Collaboration, Ethical behavior, team spirit;

Contents

Learning Outcomes

•   Marketing and Sales Strategy

•   Branding, Logo, Tagline

•   Promotion Strategy

•   Negotiations - Importance and Methods

•   Customer Relationship Management

•   Vendor Management

After going through this unit, the student/

learner would be able to:

• Discuss the various marketing strategies used in a business

• Explain Marketing Mix.

• Understand the concept of Branding, Packaging and Labeling

• Describe the various methods of Pricing

• Discuss the various factors affecting the channels of distribution

• Understand the concept and types of sales strategy

• Discuss different tools of promotion

• Appreciate the objectives and different modes of Advertising

• Understand  the concept  of  personal selling, sales promotion, public relations

• Discuss the various techniques of sales promotion

• Understand the ways of negotiation in business

• Understand the importance of Customer Relationship Management in business.

• Understand the concept and importance of vendor management in business

 

Unit 4: Enterprise Growth Strategies (20 Periods)

Competencies: Need for achievement, Initiative, Analytical thinking, risk vs reward, collaboration, synergy, leadership,

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Franchising: Concept, types, advantages, limitations.

• Mergers and Acquisition: Concept, reasons, types.

•   Reasons for failure of Mergers and

Acquisitions.

After going through this unit, the student/

learner would be able to:

•   Understand the concept of growth &

development of an enterprise

• Discuss the concept, types, advantages and limitations of franchise

• Appreciate  growth  of  business  through mergers and acquisitions

• Discuss the different types of mergers and acquisitions

• Understand the reasons for failure of mergers and acquisitions

 

Unit 5: Business Arithmetic (40 Periods)

Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem solving.

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple products or services

• Break  even  Analysis for multiple products or services

• Computation of Working Capital

• Inventory Control and EOQ

• Return on Investment (ROI) and Return on Equity (ROE)

After           going    through    this   unit,   the student/ learner would be able to:

• Understand the concept of Unit Cost and Unit Price

• Calculate  Break-even point for Multiple products and services.

• Understand the concept of Inventory Control

• Compute the working capital of a business.

• Calculate Return on Investment; Return on Equity and Economic Order Quantity

Unit 6: Resource Mobilization (20 Periods)

Competencies: Risk taking, Communication, Persuasion, Networking, Ethical behavior

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Capital Market- Primary and Secondary

• Stock Exchange- Concept, features, functions and importance

• Securities and Exchange Board of India- History, establishment, powers

•  Angel Investor: Features

•  Venture Capital: Features, funding.

After going through this unit, the student/

learner would be able to:

• Understand the need of finance in Business

• Discuss the various sources of funds required for a firm

• Understand the ways of raising funds in primary market

• Understand the  importance of secondary market for mobilization of

Prescribed Books:

- Entrepreneurship - Class XI- C.B.S.E,Delhi

 - Entrepreneurship - Class XII - C.B.S.E.,Delhi

 - Udyamita (in Hindi) by Dr. MMP. Akhouri and S.P Mishra, pub. By National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), NSIC-PATC Campus,Okhla

Magazines

- Udyamita  Samachar  Patra  (Monthly,  Hindi),  Pub.  By  Centre  for  EntrepreneurshipcDevelopment, M.P. (CEDMAP), 60 Jail Road,Jhangerbad, Bhopal-462008.

- Science  Tec.  Entrepreneur  (A  Bi  Monthly  Publication),  Centre  for  EntrepreneurshipcDevelopment, M.P (CEDMAP), 60 Jail Road, Jhangerbad, Bhopal -462008

- Laghu Udhyog Samachar

- Project Profile by DCSSI

Download CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF Format

Related Stories