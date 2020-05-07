CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship board exam 2020-21. Important portion of CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 is given below.
CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21:
|
S. No.
|
Unit
|
No. Of Periods
|
Marks
|
1
|
Entrepreneurial Opportunity
|
40
|
30
|
2
|
Entrepreneurial Planning
|
40
|
3
|
Enterprise Marketing
|
40
|
20
|
4
|
Enterprise Growth Strategies
|
20
|
5
|
Business Arithmetic
|
40
|
20
|
6
|
Resource Mobilization
|
20
|
|
Total
|
200
|
70
|
|
Project Work
|
40
|
30
|
|
Total
|
240
|
100
CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: COURSE CONTENT
The course content of Entrepreneurship is divided into 6 units and the project work given as follows. Each unit of the course is accompanied by the comprehensive set of learning outcomes and the competencies which will guide and provide direction for effective learning environment. However, during the course of curriculum delivery other aspects of learning outcomes may also emerge which may be taken into account by teachers for the holistic understanding of the subject.
|
Unit 1: Entrepreneurial Opportunity (40 Periods)
|
Competencies: Scanning the environment; Analytical and logical thinking; Innovation and creativity; Decision making; self- confidence.
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Sensing Entrepreneurial Opportunities
• Environment Scanning
• Problem Identification
• Idea fields
• Spotting Trends
• Creativity and Innovation
• Selecting the Right Opportunity
|
After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:
• Comprehend the concept and elements of business opportunity
• Discuss the process of sensing opportunities
• Understand the need to scan the environment
• Enlist the various forces affecting business environment
• Identify the different idea field
• Understand the concept of opportunity and market assessment
• Appreciate the ways in which trends can be spotted
• Understand the process of creativity and innovation
• Transform ideas into business opportunities
|
Unit 2: Entrepreneurial Planning (40 Periods)
|
Competencies: Analytical and critical thinking; personal responsibility; determination; Resourceful; collaboration
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Forms of business organization- Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Company
• Business Plan: concept, format.
• Components: Organisational plan; Operational plan; Production plan; Financial plan; Marketing plan; Human Resource planning
|
After going through this unit, the student/
learner would be able to:
• Recall the meaning of the various forms of business organization
• Understand the characteristics of the various forms of business organization
• Understand the difference between a Public and Private Company
• Appreciate the reasons for a private company being more desirable
• Appreciate the concept and importance of a Business Plan
• Describe the various components of Business plan
• Differentiate among the various components of Business plan
• Develop a Business Plan
|
Unit 3: Enterprise Marketing (40 Periods)
|
Competencies: Persistence, Negotiation, Collaboration, Ethical behavior, team spirit;
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Marketing and Sales Strategy
• Branding, Logo, Tagline
• Promotion Strategy
• Negotiations - Importance and Methods
• Customer Relationship Management
• Vendor Management
|
After going through this unit, the student/
learner would be able to:
• Discuss the various marketing strategies used in a business
• Explain Marketing Mix.
• Understand the concept of Branding, Packaging and Labeling
• Describe the various methods of Pricing
• Discuss the various factors affecting the channels of distribution
• Understand the concept and types of sales strategy
• Discuss different tools of promotion
• Appreciate the objectives and different modes of Advertising
• Understand the concept of personal selling, sales promotion, public relations
• Discuss the various techniques of sales promotion
• Understand the ways of negotiation in business
• Understand the importance of Customer Relationship Management in business.
• Understand the concept and importance of vendor management in business
|
Unit 4: Enterprise Growth Strategies (20 Periods)
|
Competencies: Need for achievement, Initiative, Analytical thinking, risk vs reward, collaboration, synergy, leadership,
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Franchising: Concept, types, advantages, limitations.
• Mergers and Acquisition: Concept, reasons, types.
• Reasons for failure of Mergers and
Acquisitions.
|
After going through this unit, the student/
learner would be able to:
• Understand the concept of growth &
development of an enterprise
• Discuss the concept, types, advantages and limitations of franchise
• Appreciate growth of business through mergers and acquisitions
• Discuss the different types of mergers and acquisitions
• Understand the reasons for failure of mergers and acquisitions
|
Unit 5: Business Arithmetic (40 Periods)
|
Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem solving.
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple products or services
• Break even Analysis for multiple products or services
• Computation of Working Capital
• Inventory Control and EOQ
• Return on Investment (ROI) and Return on Equity (ROE)
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
• Understand the concept of Unit Cost and Unit Price
• Calculate Break-even point for Multiple products and services.
• Understand the concept of Inventory Control
• Compute the working capital of a business.
• Calculate Return on Investment; Return on Equity and Economic Order Quantity
|
Unit 6: Resource Mobilization (20 Periods)
|
Competencies: Risk taking, Communication, Persuasion, Networking, Ethical behavior
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Capital Market- Primary and Secondary
• Stock Exchange- Concept, features, functions and importance
• Securities and Exchange Board of India- History, establishment, powers
• Angel Investor: Features
• Venture Capital: Features, funding.
|
After going through this unit, the student/
learner would be able to:
• Understand the need of finance in Business
• Discuss the various sources of funds required for a firm
• Understand the ways of raising funds in primary market
• Understand the importance of secondary market for mobilization of
Prescribed Books:
- Entrepreneurship - Class XI- C.B.S.E,Delhi
- Entrepreneurship - Class XII - C.B.S.E.,Delhi
- Udyamita (in Hindi) by Dr. MMP. Akhouri and S.P Mishra, pub. By National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), NSIC-PATC Campus,Okhla
Magazines
- Udyamita Samachar Patra (Monthly, Hindi), Pub. By Centre for EntrepreneurshipcDevelopment, M.P. (CEDMAP), 60 Jail Road,Jhangerbad, Bhopal-462008.
- Science Tec. Entrepreneur (A Bi Monthly Publication), Centre for EntrepreneurshipcDevelopment, M.P (CEDMAP), 60 Jail Road, Jhangerbad, Bhopal -462008
- Laghu Udhyog Samachar
- Project Profile by DCSSI
Download CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF Format