Check CBSE 12th Syllabus for Class 12 Home Science board exam 2020 and download it in PDF format. The link to download CBSE 12th Home Science Syllabus 2020 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2019 - 2020

One Paper (Theory), 70 Marks

Time: 3 Hours

Unit Marks I Human Development: Life Span Approach (Part II) 30 II Nutrition during life span III Money Management and Consumer Education 35 IV Apparel: Designing, Selection and Care V Community Development and Extension (Part II) 5 VI Career Options after Home Science Education Total 70 Practical 30 Total 100

Unit I:Human Development: Life Span Approach (Part II)

A. Adolescence (12 – 18 years)

(i) Growth & Development – Domains and principles.

(ii) Meaning, characteristics and needs.

(iii) Influences on identity formation

(a) Biological and Physical changes-early and late matures. (Role of heredity and environment)

(b) by social, culture and media. (c) Emotional changes.

(d) Cognitive changes.

(iv) Specific issues and concerns

(a) Eating disorders-Causes, consequences and management – Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia.

(b) Depression

(c) Substance Abuse

(d) Related to sex

(e) Handling stress and peer pressure

B. Adulthood:

(i) Young & middle adulthood: Understanding and management of new responsibilities- career, marriage and family.

(ii) Late Adulthood/Old age:

(a) Health and Wellness: physical, social, emotional, financial, recreational needs

(b) Care for elderly (at home and outside – old age home)

(c) Anger management

Unit II: Nutrition for Self, Family and Community

(a) Meal Planning: Meaning and importance, principles and factors affecting meal planning;

Nutritional needs, food preferences and modifications of diets in different age groups: infants,children, adolescence, adults, elderly and in special conditions: pregnancy and lactation (including traditional foods given in these conditions)

(i) Use of basic food groups (ICMR) and serving size in meal planning

(ii) Factors influencing selection of food: culture, family food practices, media, peer group, availability of foods, purchasing power, individual preference & health.

(b) Food safety and quality:

(i) Safe food handling (personal, storage, kitchen, cooking and serving).

(ii) Safety guards against food adulteration, definition and meaning of food adulteration as given by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standard Authority of India).

(iii) Common adulterants present in cereals, pulses, milk and milk products, fats and oils, sugar, jaggery, honey, spices and condiments.

(iv) Effects of some of the adulterants present in the foods: kesari dal, metanil yellow, argemone seeds.

(v) Food standards (FPO, Agmark, ISI).

(c) Therapeutic modification of normal diet with respect to consistency, frequency, foodstuffs, nutrients and methods of cooking.

(d) Modification of diet according to common ailments: diarrhoea, fever, jaundice, hypertension, diabetes and constipation. Physiological changes, clinical symptoms, requirements and dietary requirements in each condition.

Unit III: Money Management and Consumer Education

(a) Family Income:

(i) Various sources of family income:

money income

real income (direct and indirect)

psychic income

(ii) Supplementing family income-need and ways; need and procedure for maintaining household accounts (daily, weekly and monthly).

(b) Savings and Investment:

(i) Meaning and importance of savings.

(ii) Basis for selection of investment methods: risk, security, profit, tax saving. (iii) Ways/methods of investment –

Bank schemes (saving, fixed, recurring);

Post Office schemes (savings, recurring deposit, monthly income scheme, National saving certificate, Senior citizen scheme); Insurance schemes (whole life, medi claim);

Public Provident Fund (PPF), Provident Fund (PF).

(iv) Consumer Protection and Education: Meaning, problems faced by consumer, Consumer Protection Amendment Act (2011); Consumer aids: labels, standardization marks, (ECO Mark, Hallmark, Wool mark, Silk mark), advertising, leaflets, and Consumer redressal forum, Internet.

Unit IV: Apparel: Designing, Selection and Care

(i) Application of elements of art and principles of design in designing apparel.

(ii) Selection and purchase of fabrics- purpose, cost, season, quality, durability, ease of maintenance and comfort.

(iii) Selection of apparel- factors influencing selection of apparel- age, size, climate, occupation, figure, occasion, fashion, drape cost and workmanship.

(iv) Care and maintenance of clothes:

(a) Cleansing agents: soaps and detergents (basic differences and their utility);

(b) Stain removal - General principles of stain removal, stain removal of tea, coffee, lipstick, ball pen, Grease, Curry and Blood.

(c) Storage of clothes.

Unit V: Community Development and Extension (Part II)

(i) Water safety: Safe drinking water-importance of potable water for good health, and its qualities, simple methods of making water safe for drinking; boiling, filtering (traditional and modern technology), use of alum, chlorine.

(ii) Salient features of income generating schemes

DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Area)

MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005)

Unit VI: Career Options after Home Science Education

Career options of self and wage employment in various fields of Home Science.

HOME SCIENCE CLASS XII (2019 – 2020): Practical

PRACTICAL, Maximum Marks: 30

1) Human Development: Life Span Approach (Part II)

Activities

Identify the problems of adjustment of adolescents with the help of a tool (group activity) and make a report.

Spend a day with an aged person and observe the needs and problems. Write a report.

List and discuss at least 4 areas of agreement and disagreement of self with:-

a) Mother

b) Father

c) Siblings

d) Friends

2) Nutrition for Self, Family and Community Activities Record one day diet of an individual and evaluate it against principles of balanced diet.

Plan a meal and modify for any one physiological condition – Fever, Diarrhoea, Constipation, Jaundice, Hypertension, Diabetes, Pregnancy, Lactations, Old age and Infants. Prepare a dish.

Identify food adulteration: using visual and chemical methods; Turmeric, Chana

Dal, Bura Sugar, Milk, Tea leaves, Coriander, Black Pepper Seeds, Desi-ghee. Prepare ORS Solution.

3) Money Management and Consumer Education

Collect and fill savings account opening form in Post Office and Bank.

Fill up the following forms and paste in file: Withdrawal slip, Deposit slips, Draft slip and cheque (bearer of A/c payee).

Collect labels of any three products and compare them with mandatory requirements.

Prepare one label each of any three items bearing ISI, FPO, Agmark.

4) Apparel: Designing, Selection and Care

Illustrate principles of design or elements of art on a paper or cloth and evaluate them.

Removal of different types of stains: tea, coffee, curry, grease, blood, lipstick, ball pen.

Examine and evaluate readymade garments for their workmanship. [at-least two] Make sample of Hemming, Backstitch, Interlocking, and Press buttons, hooks and

eye.

5) Community Development and Extension

Visit any two places (home/restaurant/school/business centre, etc.) and observe its measure for safe drinking water and general conditions of hygiene around it.

Scheme for practical examination (Class XII):

Unit I-Human Development: Life Span Approach (Part II) Project Report-

Unit II- Nutrition for Self, Family and Community-

a) Plan a meal and modify and prepare a dish for any one physiological condition Fever, Diarrhoea, Constipation, Jaundice, Hypertension, Diabetes, Pregnancy, Lactations, Old age and Infants-

b) Identify food adulteration: using visual and chemical methods; Turmeric, Chana Dal, Bura Sugar, Milk, Tea leaves, Coriander, Black Pepper Seeds, Desi-ghee 2 marks

Unit III-Money Management and Consumer Education

a) Prepare one label each of any three items bearing ISI, FPO, Agmark.- 2 marks

b) Filling up of paying slip either to deposit cash or cheque- 2 marks

Unit IV- Apparel: Designing, Selection and Care

a) Removal of different types of stains- Tea, coffee, grease, blood, lipstick, ball pen

(Any two)

OR

Readymade garment- Quality check – 2 marks

b) Make sample of hemming/backstitch/interlocking/fastener - 2 marks

Unit V-Community Development and Extension- Survey Report - 4 marks

File Work - 4 marks

Viva Voce - 2 marks

Reference books for teachers:

1. Human Ecology and Family Sciences – Part I, Class- XII, NCERT Publication

2. Human Ecology and Family Sciences – Part II, Class- XII, NCERT Publication

More details are available in the PDF of the syllabus.

Download CBSE Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2019 - 2020 in PDF format