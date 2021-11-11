CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Marking Scheme & Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): Based On Latest CBSE Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Check Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Marking Scheme & Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF). The CBSE Sample Paper is based on the latest CBSE Syllabus & important for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 12th Legal Studies board exam. The marking scheme provided with the sample paper contains answers to all the questions. Links to download syllabus and marking scheme are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Admit Card (Out), OMR Sheet, Roll Number & Official Updates

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

Time: 90 Minutes Max. Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A: Knowledge + Understanding

● This section contains 24 questions. A student has to attempt 20 questions out of 24 questions given.

● There is no negative marking.

1. Which of the following provisions of the constitution was carved during its formation, because India was transitioning from a feudal to democratic order:

a. Fundamental rights

b. Fundamental duties

c. Independence of judiciary

d. Federalism

Answer:

c.Independence of judiciary

2 Indian police have extensive powers for crime detection and investigation. But

such powers should not impinge upon the rights of accused. This right has been

guaranteed under:

a. Article 20(3)

b. Article 21

c. Article 22

d. Article 20(4)

Answer:

a.Article 20(3)

3 Which of the following is not a part of Article 21?

a. Right to life

b. Right to food

c. Right to livelihood

d. Right to constitutional remedies

Answer:

d. Right to constitutional remedies

4 Transfer of property by exchange can happen only by way of:

a. Sale

b. Lease

c. Gift

d. Will

Answer 4: Sale

5 An offer lapses by _______________.

a. Discharge

b. Revocation

c. Performance

d. Breach

Answer 5: b Revocation

6 Under criminal law, drug trade would fall under which category of crime

a. Crime against person

b. Crime against property

c. White collar crime

d. Organised crime

Answer: d.Organised crime

7 Segregating the wrongdoer from the rest of the society by giving him

imprisonment serves which objective of criminal law?

a. Retribution

b. Incapacitation

c. Rehabilitation

d. Restoration

Answer: b.Incapacitation

8 When certain terms or all terms of a contract are cancelled it is known as

a. Novation

b. Rescission

c. Waiver

d. Merger

Answer: b.Rescission

9. In automobile insurance, all drivers are required to pay insurance premiums,

which are then used by insurance companies to compensate victims. In the

above case, which object or purpose of Tort law is being achieved?

a. Deterrence so that the victims can be compensated for a wrongful act

b. Fair and Just response to compensate the victims and to satisfy the ends of justice

c. Loss-spreading to a wider community to compensate the victims

d. There is no object or purpose of tort law that is being achieved

Answer: c.Loss-spreading to a wider community to compensate the victims

10. Section 89 of Civil Procedure Code only deals with _________.

a. Mediation with arbitration

b. Pre-litigation mediation

c. Appellate mediation

d. Court referred mediation

Answer:

d.Court referred mediation

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download the sample paper and marking scheme from the following links

Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF)

Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF)