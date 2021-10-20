CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) Based On Term 1 CBSE Syllabus

CBSE 12th Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download along with CBSE Class 12 Math Sample Paper 2021-22. The links to download these resources are given at the end of this article. As per CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Date Sheet 2021-22, CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam is scheduled for 6th December 2021.
1. This question paper contains three sections – A, B and C. Each part is compulsory.
2. Section - A has 20 MCQs, attempt any 16 out of 20.
3. Section - B has 20 MCQs, attempt any 16 out of 20
4. Section - C has 10 MCQs, attempt any 8 out of 10.
5. There is no negative marking.
6. All questions carry equal marks
SECTION – A
In this section, attempt any 16 questions out of Questions 1 – 20. Each Question is of 1 mark weightage.
Question 1:
sin [𝜋/3 − sin-1 (−1/2)] is equal to:
a) 1/2
b) 1/3
c) -1
d) 1
Answer: (d)
𝑠𝑖𝑛 (𝜋/3 − (−𝜋/6)) = 𝑠𝑖𝑛 (𝜋/2) = 1
Question 2:
Answer:
Question 3:
Answer:
Question 4:
Answer:
As A is singular matrix
⇒ |𝐴| = 0
⇒ 2𝑘
2 − 32 = 0 ⇒ 𝑘 = ±4
Question 5:
Find the intervals in which the function f given by f (x) = x2 – 4x + 6 is strictly increasing:
a) (– ∞, 2) ∪ (2, ∞)
b) (2, ∞)
c) (−∞, 2)
d) (– ∞, 2] ∪ (2, ∞)
Answer:
Question 6:
Given that A is a square matrix of order 3 and | A | = - 4, then | adj A | is equal to:
a) -4
b) 4
c) -16
d) 16
Answer:
Question 7:
A relation R in set A = {1,2,3} is defined as R = {(1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 3)}. Which of the following ordered pair in R shall be removed to make it an equivalence relation in A?
a) (1, 1)
b) (1, 2)
c) (2, 2)
d) (3, 3)
Answer: (b)
Download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF)