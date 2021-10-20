CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) Based On Term 1 CBSE Syllabus

CBSE 12th Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download along with CBSE Class 12 Math Sample Paper 2021-22.

CBSE 12th Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download along with CBSE Class 12 Math Sample Paper 2021-22. The links to download these resources are given at the end of this article. As per CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Date Sheet 2021-22, CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam is scheduled for 6th December 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF)

1. This question paper contains three sections – A, B and C. Each part is compulsory.

2. Section - A has 20 MCQs, attempt any 16 out of 20.

3. Section - B has 20 MCQs, attempt any 16 out of 20

4. Section - C has 10 MCQs, attempt any 8 out of 10.

5. There is no negative marking.

6. All questions carry equal marks

SECTION – A

In this section, attempt any 16 questions out of Questions 1 – 20. Each Question is of 1 mark weightage.

Question 1:

sin [𝜋/3 − sin-1 (−1/2)] is equal to:

a) 1/2

b) 1/3

c) -1

d) 1

Answer: (d)

𝑠𝑖𝑛 (𝜋/3 − (−𝜋/6)) = 𝑠𝑖𝑛 (𝜋/2) = 1

Question 2:

Answer:

Question 3:

Answer:

Question 4:

Answer:

As A is singular matrix

⇒ |𝐴| = 0

⇒ 2𝑘

2 − 32 = 0 ⇒ 𝑘 = ±4

Question 5:

Find the intervals in which the function f given by f (x) = x2 – 4x + 6 is strictly increasing:

a) (– ∞, 2) ∪ (2, ∞)

b) (2, ∞)

c) (−∞, 2)

d) (– ∞, 2] ∪ (2, ∞)

Answer:

Question 6:

Given that A is a square matrix of order 3 and | A | = - 4, then | adj A | is equal to:

a) -4

b) 4

c) -16

d) 16

Answer:

Question 7:

A relation R in set A = {1,2,3} is defined as R = {(1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 3)}. Which of the following ordered pair in R shall be removed to make it an equivalence relation in A?

a) (1, 1)

b) (1, 2)

c) (2, 2)

d) (3, 3)

Answer: (b)

Download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF)

Download CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021-22 (PDF)