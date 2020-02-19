Search

CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus for 2020 Board Exam

Check the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Painting Board Exam 2020. Here you will get links to download important resources.

Feb 19, 2020 12:40 IST
Check CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus 2020 & prepare for CBSE 12th Painting Board Exam 2020. Students preparing for CBSE Board Exam 2020 of Painting subject are also advised to check the latest Sample Paper and Marking Scheme. Links to access these resources are also available here.

CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus 2019-2020: Theory

(One Theory Paper: 30 Marks)

Units

 

Marks

1

The Rajasthani and Pahari  Schools of Miniature Painting

10

2

The Mughal and Deccan  Schools of Miniature Painting

10

3

The Bengal School of Painting and the Modern Trends  in Indian Art

10

 

 

30

For complete details of all the units of the syllabus of theory, download the PDF from the link given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus for 2020 Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus 2019-2020: Practical (70 Marks)

One Practical Paper - (70 Marks), Time: 6 Hours (3+3)

Units

 

Marks

1

Nature, and Object Study

25

2

Painting Composition

25

3

Portfolio Assessment

20

 

 

70

Unit 1: Nature and  Object study

Studies on the basis  of exercises done  in class  XI with two or three objects and  two draperies (in different colours)  for  background and  foreground.Exercises  in pencil  with  light  and  shade  and  in full colour  from a fixed point of view.

Unit 2: Painting Composition

Imaginative  painting  based   on  subjects from  Life  and  Nature  in  water and  poster colours  with colour  values.

Unit 3: Portfolio Assessment

(a) Record of the entire year's  performance from sketch to finished  product.   

(b) Five selected nature and object study exercises in any media done during the session, including a minimum  of two still life exercises.

(c) Two selected works of paintings done  by the candidate during the year

These  selected works  prepared during  the course  by the candidate and  certified by the school authorities as the work done  in the school will be placed before the examiners for assessment.

Note: The time-table to be so framed as to allow the students to work continuously for a minimum  of two periods at a stretch.

Download CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus for 2020 Board Exam

