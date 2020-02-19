Check CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus 2020 & prepare for CBSE 12th Painting Board Exam 2020. Students preparing for CBSE Board Exam 2020 of Painting subject are also advised to check the latest Sample Paper and Marking Scheme. Links to access these resources are also available here.

CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus 2019-2020: Theory

(One Theory Paper: 30 Marks)

Units Marks 1 The Rajasthani and Pahari Schools of Miniature Painting 10 2 The Mughal and Deccan Schools of Miniature Painting 10 3 The Bengal School of Painting and the Modern Trends in Indian Art 10 30

For complete details of all the units of the syllabus of theory, download the PDF from the link given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus for 2020 Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Painting Syllabus 2019-2020: Practical (70 Marks)

One Practical Paper - (70 Marks), Time: 6 Hours (3+3)

Units Marks 1 Nature, and Object Study 25 2 Painting Composition 25 3 Portfolio Assessment 20 70

Unit 1: Nature and Object study

Studies on the basis of exercises done in class XI with two or three objects and two draperies (in different colours) for background and foreground.Exercises in pencil with light and shade and in full colour from a fixed point of view.

Unit 2: Painting Composition

Imaginative painting based on subjects from Life and Nature in water and poster colours with colour values.

Unit 3: Portfolio Assessment

(a) Record of the entire year's performance from sketch to finished product.

(b) Five selected nature and object study exercises in any media done during the session, including a minimum of two still life exercises.

(c) Two selected works of paintings done by the candidate during the year

These selected works prepared during the course by the candidate and certified by the school authorities as the work done in the school will be placed before the examiners for assessment.

Note: The time-table to be so framed as to allow the students to work continuously for a minimum of two periods at a stretch.

