CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Painting Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Painting Sample Paper 2020 is available here for download (PDF). This Sample Paper is very important for the upcoming CBSE Class Painting Board Exam 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released Sample Papers for all Paintings of Class 12. These CBSE Sample Papers are based on the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020 and based on the latest exam pattern. All the questions of CBSE Class 12 Painting Sample Paper 2020 are very important for the upcoming board exam.

Content from CBSE Class 12 Painting Sample Paper 2020:

Section : First

Q1.

(a) In which medium the Rajasthani miniature paintings are made?

(i) Oil colours

(ii) Pastel colours

(iii) Water colours

(iv) Acrylic colours

(b) To which school the ‘Maru Ragni’ painting is located?

(i) Pahari school of Miniature painting

(ii) Mughal School of Miniature painting

(iii) Rajasthani School of Miniature painting

(iv) Deccan School of Miniature painting

(c) Mention the title of painting done by Painter Nihal Chand of

the Rajasthani School?

(i) Radha (Bani Thani)

(ii) Krishna lifting mountain

(iii) Krishna with Gopies

(iv) Maru Ragini

(d) On which mythological book, the famous miniature painting

Bharat Meets Rama at Chitrakuta is based?

(i) Geet Govinda

(ii) Ramayana

(iii) Guruvani

(iv) Rasikpriya

(e) In which its sub school the famous miniature painting of the

Deccan school ‘Chand Bibi playing Polo (Chaugan)’ is made :

(i) Bijapur Sub school

(ii) Gol Konda Sub School

(iii) Ahmadnagar Sub school

(iv) Hyderabad Sub School

(f) Mention the title of the miniature painting done by the Miskin

Painter of the Mughal School :

(i) Ragini Pat-hansika

(ii) Chaughan Players

(iii) Krishna Lifting the Mount Govardhana

(iv) Marriage Procession of Dara Shiroh

Section : Second

Q2

Evaluate the compositional arrangement of any three of the following in short. :

(i) Birth of Salim

(ii) Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhna

(iii) Ragini Pat-Hansika

(iv) Hazarat Niamuddin Auliya and Amir Khusro

All the questions are available in the PDF of the Sample Paper. Download Sample Paper & Marking Scheme (or Answers) from the links given below

