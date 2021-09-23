CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021-2022 (Term 1) Released: Download With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021-22 has been released by the board recently. Check now.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021-22 has been released by the board recently. It is based on term 1 CBSE Syllabus and is very important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22. With this paper, students can easily understand the latest exam pattern. Link to download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2021-2022 (Term 1):

Sociology (039)

Sample Question Paper (Term I)

2021-22

Class -XII

Time: 90 minutes, Max. Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The paper is divided into 3 sections.

2. All questions in the paper are of 1 mark each.

3. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

5. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

6. All questions carry equal marks.

7. There is no negative marking.

SECTION - A

1. There is a close relationship between disability and poverty. Identify the option that does not hold true in this context.

a) Malnutrition

b) Frequent childbirth

c) Inadequate immunisation

d) High socio-economic status

2. Which of the following does not lead to population explosion?

a) Low level of economic development can lead to population explosion.

b) It happens due to high birth rate and low death rate.

c) It takes longer for society to alter reproductive behaviour.

d) Reduced fertility rate

3. India’s population is projected to increase from 1.2 billion today to an estimated 1.6 billion by 2050. This happens due toa) Population momentum

b) Population explosion

c) Population policy

d) National Health Policy

4. Ageing population impliesa) Low dependency ratio

b) High dependency ratio

c) Window of economic opportunity

d) High death rate

5. Which of the following factors is not responsible for the caste system to become invisible for the upper caste, urban middle and upper classes in the contemporary period?

a) Subsidised public education

b) Expansion of state sector jobs after independence

c) opportunities offered by rapid development

d) no inherited educational or economic capital

6. The newly married couple stays with the groom’s parents. Which form of family is this?

a) Patrilocal

b) Neolocal

c) Matrilocal

d) Avunculocal

7. Unlike the death rate, ________________ does not register a sharp fall because it is a socio-cultural phenomenon.

a) Birth rate

b) Maternal mortality rate

c) Life expectancy

d) Dependency ratio

8. Demographic data are not important for which of the following?

a) planning and implementation of state policies

b) economic development

c) general public welfare

d) Preventing disintegration of joint families

9. The rate of natural increase is the difference between) Birth rate and maternal mortality rate

b) Maternal mortality rate and life expectancy

c) Dependency ratio and death rate

d) Birth rate and death rate

10. Caste system imposes rules. Which of the following is incorrect in this context?

a) Caste groups are endogamous.

b) Caste is hierarchical system.

c) Occupational choices are open.

d) There are restrictions on food sharing.

11. How did the British try to understand the complexity of caste system?

a) Interview

b) Survey

c) Participant Observation

d) Interview and Participant Observation

12. Two broad sets of issues have been most important in giving rise to tribal movements- control over vital economic resources and _______________.

a) issues relating to matters of ethnic-cultural identity

b) globalisation

c) colonialism

d) secularisation

13. It was in the ________ and __________ spheres that caste has proved strongest.

a) economic and technical

b) religious and technical

c) cultural and educational

d) cultural and domestic

14. Just like caste in India, race in South Africa stratified society into a hierarchy. This system is called ___________.

a) Casteism

b) Apartheid

c) Tribalism

d) Untouchability

15. The service and artisanal castes who occupied the lower rungs of the caste hierarchy are referred to as

a) Dalit

b) Scheduled Tribes

c) Bohras

d) OBCs

16. _______ is often grounded in stereotypes.

a) inclusion

b) Prejudice

c) Reservation

d) Accommodation

