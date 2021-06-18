CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India is available here for download. Get it now and prepare for CBSE Class 12 board exam.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 for Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India is available here for download. It is one of the popular subjects besides the main subjects of CBSE Class 12. Students of CBSE Class 12 having this subject should learn this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Academic Session 2021-2022 - Download Subject-wise PDF

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22: Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

Sr no Section Areas of Assessment No of Periods Marks A Reading Skills Two passages from the textbook 60 20 B Analytical Skills Two passages for comparing/contrasting relating to the present time. One out of three long answer type questions 60 25 C Thinking Skills Five out of six short answer questions Ten objective type questions based on Multiple Choice Answers 60 25 D Research based Project/Portfolio Assessment +viva voice 40 20+10=30

Section – A

Reading Skills: 20 MARKS

1. Two passages from the modules with a variety of questions on different levels of comprehension i.e. to test literal, interpretative and inferential skills. The total range of two passages would be about 700 to800 words.

Section – B

Analytical Skills: 25 Marks

2. Twopassagesextractedfromdifferentmodulesforcomparingandcontrastingandrelatingtheide as contained - to the present time. The length of both the passages together should be about 600 words.10marks

3. One out of two long answer type questions based on the knowledge of the content to test the insights gained and whether the knowledge has been internalised. 15 marks

Section – C

Thinking Skills: 25 Marks

4. Five out of six short answer type questions based on the survey sections in the modules.

(Word limit 30-40 words) 5 x 3 = 15marks

5. Ten objective type MCQs to test global and local understanding of the text. 10 marks

Section – D

Research Based Project/Portfolio Assessment - Viva:

20 marks + 10 marks = 30marks

The textbook has inbuilt suggestions and activities for the students to prepare a portfolio or undertake work on a research based project. The purpose is to make students exhibit their efforts and achievements in one or more areas. It is expected that schools organise visits to the traditional seats of learning, historical places, cultural hubs and authentic areas. The project will be assessed through a viva voice also which carries 10 marks out of30.

Students will be expected to compile and collect material for the project/portfolio which would be assessed on the following points:

· Presentation: efforts put in, meaningful material with aesthetic sense.

· Variety of content: a wide variety of content in the form of audio visual media, extracts from journals, art work, conference updates, photographs, writing samples, maps, charts, extracts of interview and reading logs, etc.

· Organisation of material collected has been presented with cogency and coherence

· Clarity of understanding and good judgement to test internalization of knowledge.

· Viva voce

Prescribed Books:

A textbook on Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India Part - II, by CBSE 2013-14.

Syllabus Outline:

Each module has a Survey Article, extracts from the Primary texts, exercises and activities. All the modules are to be covered during one year of study.

1: Astronomy in India

The Beginnings of Indian Astronomy - The Early Historical Period-The Siddhāntic Era - The

Kerala School - Other Post-Siddhāntic Developments Primary Texts

Āryabhaṭa, Varāhamihira, Brahmagupta, Vaṭeśvara, Bhāskara, Parameśvara, NīlakaṇṭhaSomayājī, Jyeṣṭhadeva, ŚaṅkaraVarman

2: Chemistry in India

Early Chemical Techniques, Atomism in Vaiśeṣika, Chemistry in Early Literature, The Classical

Age, Laboratory and Apparatus

Primary Texts

Vātsyāyana, Nāgārjuna, Al-Bīrūnī’, Vāgbhaṭa – qualities of a teacher, disciple, disqualification of a disciple, location and building of the rushshala (laboratory), working arrangements of rushshala, material and equipment, YaśodharaBhaṭṭa-process of distillation, apparatus, sarana samskara, saranataila , Prafful Chandra Ray

3. Indian Literatures Part I & II introduction of Indian Literature-an essentially an Oral

Indian Culture

Rājaśekhara-various phases of Indian Literature: Ancient Period- Vedic Period, Middle period, Apabhransha, Modern Period

Primary Texts:

Bhakti Movement Āṇḍāl, Guru Gobind Singh, Guru NānakDev, Hāla,Iḷaṅgō, Kabīr, Kālidāsa, Kṣetrayya, Mīrabai, MirzāGḥālib, ShāhHussain, Veda Vyāsa, ViśṇuŚarmā, Nārāyaṇa: Pañchatantra / Hitopadeśa, Kaundinyas narrative

4. Indian Philosophical Systems

Mahātmā Buddha, ĀdiŚaṅkarācārya, ŚrīRāmānujācārya – concept and schools of Indian

Philosophy Sāṁkhya, Yoga, Vaiśeṣika, Nyāya, Mīmāṁsā, Vedānta, Sāṁkhya

Primary Text

The central question of Indian Philosophy: Vedic thought, Cārvāka Darśana, JainaDarśana, BauddhaDarśana, Sāṁkhya Darśana, Yoga Darśana, NyāyaDarśana, VaiśeṣikaDarśana, MīmāṁsāDarśana, VedāntaDarśana

5. Indian Traditional Knowledge on Environmental Conservation

Nature, flora and fauna, Sacred groves, Reference in Manu Smriti: Vedic period and the cow, Bishnois and conservation, Tradition of resistance

Primary Texts

Atharva-Veda, Mahābhārata, Lalitavistara: the birth of the Buddha, BhāgavataPurāṇa, Kautilya’s

Arthaśāstra

6. LIFE SCIENCES (1): Ayurveda for Life, Health andWwell-being

Definition of Ayurveda, The Principles of Ayurvedic Healing, Treating diseases to restore health Primary Texts

The oath of Caraka, Individualizing Diet

(2): The historical evolution of medical tradition in ancient India

Specialization into eight branches, The tradition of surgery, medical genetics in Ayurveda, inoculation for smallpox, microbiology and parasitology, communicable diseases and epidemics,

An evolving pharmacopoeia, pluralistic approach to healthcare, cross-cultural interactions, A

dynamic literary tradition, global resurgence of Ayurveda, contemporary status

Primary Texts

Dead body dissection, Rhinoplasty, Genetic basis of diseases, Communicable Diseases

(3): Plant and Animal Science in Ancient India

Antiquity and continuity, Sources, Scope, Validation, Current status, Animal Science in Ancient

India, Antiquity and continuity, Sources, Scope, Current status, Biodiversity and folk traditions

Primary Texts

Plants and their Diseases, Classification sources of animal meat

7. Mathematics in India

First Steps, Early Historical Period, The Classical Period, The Classical Period, post-Āryabhaṭa, The Kerala School of Mathematics, Features of Indian Mathematics

Primary Texts

Yajur-Veda, Rāmāyaṇa, Baudhāyana’sŚulbasūtras, Āryabhaṭa, Bhāskara, Severus Sebokht, Syria, Brahmagupta, Bhāskarācārya, Jyeṣṭhadeva

8. Metallurgy in India

Definition, Metallurgy before and during the Harappan Civilization, After the Harappans, iron metallurgy, wootz steel, other iron pillars and beams, zinc, social context

Primary Texts

Rig-Veda, Arthaśāstra, Varāhamihira, Nāgārjuna, Vāgbhaṭa, Classification of metals: Survarṇa(gold) and its different types, prosperities, Rajata(silver), Tāmra (copper), Loha(iron), Vaṅga(tin), Nāga / śīśa(lead), Pittala(brass)

9. Music in India

Origin, classification accompanied instrument, Bharata’sNāṭyaśāstra, New era, Medieval period, modern era, aesthetics of Indian classical music, forms of composition: Dhrupada, thumari, gazal, tarana, tappa, folk music, film music

Primary Texts

TaittīriyaBrāhmaṇa, YājñavalkyaSmṛti, ViṣṇuPurāṇa, SkandaPurāṇa,

Sāraṅagadevasaṅgītaratnākara, Saṅgītajnamu (melody: Salaga Bhairavi), Ragasudharasa

10. Theatre and Drama In India

Its Beginnings, Classical Period, Major Indian Dramatists: Bhāsa, Kālidāsa, Bhavabhūti, Medieval Period, Kuṭiyaṭṭam, Yakṣagāna, Bhavāī , Jātrā, Nautaṅkī, Swāṅg, Rāmalīlā , Tamāśā , Nāchā, Pāṇḍavānī, ModernEra

Primary Texts

Nātyaśāstra, Viṣṇudharmottarapurāṇa -Khaṇḍa III, Bhakti Movement, Women Bhakti Poets

Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

More details are available in the PDF of the syllabus.

Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22: Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India