New Revised CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise & Subject-wise) for Term 1 & Term 2 Released: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised & rationalised syllabus for Class 12th for the ongoing CBSE academic session 2021-2022. Check now.

Created On: Jul 26, 2021 13:33 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised & rationalised syllabus for Class 12th for the ongoing academic session 2021-2022. CBSE has released the term-wise & subject-wise CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22. Examination for Term 1 (November - December) & Term 2 (March - April) will be based on this syllabus. Here we are providing the links to download the new and rationalised CBSE Syllabus for all the important subjects of Class 12 in PDF format. Students of CBSE Class 12 should thoroughly learn the term-wise CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly to score well in the exams.

Term-wise & Subject-wise New Revised CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22: Combined

 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th English (Core)

 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th English (Elective)

 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindi (Core)

 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindi (Elective)

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Accountancy

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Biology

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Biotechnology

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Business Studies

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Carnatic Melodic

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Carnatic Vocal

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Carnatic Percussion

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Chemistry

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Computer Science

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Economics

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Engineering Graphics

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Entrepreneurship

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Fine Arts

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Dance

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Geography

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindustani Melodic

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindustani Percussion

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Hindustani Vocal

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th History

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Home Science | Reference Material

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Infomatics Practices

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Legal Studies

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Mathematics

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Applied Mathematics

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th National Cadet Corps (NCC)

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Physical Education

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Physics

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Political Science

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Psychology

  CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (Term-wise Combined) 11th & 12th Sociology

Important Points:

⇒ Complete syllabus is divided into two terms, Term 1 & Term 2

⇒ Unit-wise weigthage for each term is mentioned

⇒ Details about internal assessment is also available

⇒ Details of Projects/Experiments for each term are also available

To score good marks in both the terms, it is important that students should thoroughly study the changes and plan their studies accordingly. CBSE will also release sample papers and other resources for the preparation of exam.

Other important points:

- CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022: (MCQ Based Question Paper Prepared by CBSE) Assessment to be done on the 50% CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (November-December 2021) in school.

- CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam: (Subjective Paper of 2 hours duration & have questions of different formats like case-based/ situation based, open-ended - short answer/long answer type). Assessment to be done on the 50% CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (March-April 2022) in CBSE examination centres.

- Study material based on the new syllabus (Question Bank, Sample Papers, Marking Scheme) will be provided by CBSE.

- Internal Assessment: Round the year (irrespective of Term 1 & 2 and would include end of topics or exploratory activities/practical exams/projects/unit tests).

