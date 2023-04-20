CBSE 12th Result 2023: Board Records Highest Number of Registration in Last 5 Years; Check Here Latest Updates

CBSE class 12th exam 2023 has recorded the highest number of registrations in the last five years. As per the statistics details, on average, 13.86 lakh candidates appeared every year in the class 12th board exam. In 2022, a total of 14.44 lakh candidates registered while in 2021 the registration number was 13.69 lakh.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th exam 2023 has recorded the highest registrations in the last five years. This year, 16.96 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE 12th exam, which concluded on April 5, 2023. According to the official data, this time the maximum number of candidates had enrolled for the class 12th exam.

In the last five years, on average, 13.86 lakh candidates appeared every year in the class 12th exam. In 2022, a total of 14.44 lakh candidates registered while in 2021 the total registration was 13.69 lakh.

As per the reports on various news portals, CBSE Class 12th result 2023 is expected to be announced in May 2023. Moreover, they have also reported that the answer sheet evaluation is under process and it might take about a week or 10 days more. Once done, the officials will prepare the CBSE class 12th result.

CBSE Registration Data: How many candidates have registered for the class 12th exam?

In 2023, CBSE recorded the highest number of candidates registered for the class 12th exam. A total of 16.96 lakh candidates have registered. Check the table below to know ‘how many candidates have registered for the class 12th exam in the last five years.’

CBSE Class 12th Registration Vs Academic Year

Academic Years No. of Registration 2023 16,96,770 2022 14,44,341 2021 13,69,745 2020 12,03,595 2019 12,18,393







What is CBSE Board 12th Evaluation Process?

CBSE has modified the evaluation method of class 12th answer sheets to ensure an error-free evaluation of the examinees. The board has decided to appoint experienced assessors to determine the evaluation quality. As per the CBSE official, “The CBSE would provide the evaluators adequate time to inspect the copies for quality evaluation. Each day, the evaluators would review 20 answer books for core topics and 25 answer books for all other subjects. One centre superintendent, four chief examiners, and twenty evaluators will check the copy, with each chief examiner stationed in each centre. Based on his or her experience, one of these 20 evaluators will operate as the AHE.”

When will CBSE announce the class 12th Result: Date & Time

It is expected that the board will announce the class 12th result by April end. However, as the paper evaluation process is still going on, therefore it can be expected to be released by May. After the answer sheet evaluation is completed, the officials generally take at least 2 weeks to prepare the CBSE Board result 2023. Based on the above scenario, it is expected that the board will declare the result in May and not in April.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

CBSE board class 12 result 2023 will be announced on the official website; results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the board exam can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website; results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: Download the CBSE 12th Result 2023 for further reference

