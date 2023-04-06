CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education releases result date and time for classes 10th and 12th online. Students can check the CBSE board result, previous years’ toppers list and other important information here.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the classes 10th and 12th result online. According to some media reports, it is expected that the result can be released by the end of April 2023. However, an official confirmation about the result date and time is still awaited. This year, over 21 lakh students registered for class 10th, out of which 9 lakh and 12 lakh are male and female students respectively. For class 12th, the registration was recorded at 16 lakh. Out of the total students,7 lakh and 9 lakh are female and male students respectively.

After the announcement of the CBSE board result 2023, students should visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in to check it. They have to use their roll number, school number, and date of birth in the login window to download result. Apart from the official website, students can also check their result via SMS and Digilocker. Last year, the CBSE board result was declared on July 22 for term 2 exams.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time

Going as per some media reports, it is expected that the board result for classes 10th and 12th will be announced soon. Students can check below the table to know the result as well as other related dates here:

Events CBSE 10th CBSE 12th CBSE exam February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023 February 15 to April 5, 2023 CBSE board result April 2023 April 2023 CBSE compartment exam June 2023 June 2023 CBSE board compartment result July 2023 July 2023

Official Links To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Online

Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download their result. They can check below the list of websites where they can download CBSE board result:

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Online?

To check the result, students need to use the required credentials in the login window. Those who appeared in the exam can check classes 10th and 12th result by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on the result tab

Step 3: Click on the respective link

Step 4: A login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 6: Click on the submit tab

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and also take a printout for future reference

How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Via DigiLocker?

CBSE provides marksheets through digilocker as well. They can go through the steps to know how to check result -

Step 1: Students can download DigiLocker by logging in to the DigiLocker website and mobile application

Step 2: Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS

Step 3: Enter asked details in the app

Step 4: The result will be displayed.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the release of the CBSE board classes 10th and 12th result, the officials will provide the facility of re-evaluation and verification. Students who think there might be some discrepancy in their marks can apply for verification and re-evaluation. They have to apply online by paying a requisite fee. Last year, the fee for verification was Rs.500 for each subject. Also, if marks are changed after verification, it will be updated in their marksheet.

CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023

The board conducts compartment exams every year for those who could not pass one or two subjects. CBSE compartment exams for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be held in June. However, there has been no official update regarding it. To take compartmental exams, the schools have to fill out the form and pay the required fee through the online portal. The students will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam. The result of CBSE board compartment exam will be released by July 2023.

CBSE Board Pariksha Sangam Portal

CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal provides a one-stop solution to all exam-related needs of the students. The portal integrated various activities that are related to board exams which are done by the school's regional offices. The portal can be reached by the concerned stakeholders via the official website: cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from this, schools can submit marks for the practical and theory exams of classes 9 to 12 through this portal going ahead.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Previous Years’ Statistics

Here, we have listed down the figures for last year’s few years. They can check the past few year's 10th and 12th result statistics here in the table provided below:

CBSE Board Class 10 Result Statistics

Students can go through the table to know the overall pass percentage, boy’s pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and total appeared students below:

Years Overall pass % Total appeared Students Boys’ pass % Girls’ pass % 2022 94.40 20,93,978 93.80 95.21 2021 99.04 21,50,608 98.89 99.24 2020 91.46 1885885 90.14 93.31 2019 91.1 1761078 90.14 92.45 2018 86.7 1624682 85.32 88.67 2017 93.06 1660123 93.4 92.5 2016 96.21 1489021 96.11 96.36 2015 97.32 1365488 96.98 97.82 2014 98.86 1325247 98.73 99.05

Check - CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Board Class 12 Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 92.71%. In terms of boys and girls, it was recorded that the pass percentage was 91.25% and 94.54% respectively. Go through the table to know the statistical details:

Years Overall Pass % Total appeared students Boys' pass % Girls' pass % 2022 92.71% 14,35,366 91.25% 94.54% 2021 99.37% 13,69,745 99.67% 99.13% 2020 88.78% 1192961 86.19% 92.15% 2019 83.4% 1205484 79.4% 88.7% 2018 83.3% 1106772 78.99% 88.31% 2017 73.96% 1076760 68.66% 82.29% 2016 83.05% 992656 78.85% 88.58% 2015 82% 962122 77.77% 87.56%

Check - CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Board Result 2023 Toppers List

The board announces the names of toppers along with the declaration of the result. The toppers list will include the topper's name, rank, marks, school name etc. In 2021, no toppers were announced as the board exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they can check 2019 topper’s list below:

CBSE Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019

In 2019, Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, and Ankur Mishra secured 499 marks. They can check the table below to know names of the toppers:

Toppers Name Marks Scored Siddhant Pengoriya 499 Divyansh Wadhwa 499 Yogesh Kumar Gupta 499 Ankur Mishra 499 Vatsal Varshney 499 Manya 499 Aryan Jha 499 Taru Jain 499 Bhavana N Sivadas 499

CBSE Board Class 12 Toppers List 2019

In 2019, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora obtained 499 marks in class 12. Check below the table to know the names and marks of toppers: