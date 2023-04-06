JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education releases result date and time for classes 10th and 12th online. Students can check the CBSE board result, previous years’ toppers list and other important information here.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time
CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the classes 10th and 12th result online. According to some media reports, it is expected that the result can be released by the end of April 2023. However, an official confirmation about the result date and time is still awaited. This year, over 21 lakh students registered for class 10th, out of which  9 lakh and 12 lakh are male and female students respectively. For class 12th, the registration was recorded at 16 lakh. Out of the total students,7 lakh and 9 lakh are female and male students respectively. 

After the announcement of the CBSE board result 2023, students should visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in to check it. They have to use their roll number, school number, and date of birth in the login window to download result. Apart from the official website, students can also check their result via SMS and Digilocker. Last year, the CBSE board result was declared on July 22 for term 2 exams. 

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time 

Going as per some media reports, it is expected that the board result for classes 10th and 12th will be announced soon. Students can check below the table to know the result as well as other related dates here:  

Events 

CBSE 10th 

CBSE 12th 

CBSE exam 

February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023

February 15 to April 5, 2023

CBSE board result 

April 2023

April 2023

CBSE compartment exam 

June 2023

June 2023

CBSE board compartment result 

July 2023

July 2023

Official Links To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Online

Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download their result. They can check below the list of websites where they can download CBSE board result: 

  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in

How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Online? 

To check the result, students need to use the required credentials in the login window. Those who appeared in the exam can check classes 10th and 12th result by following the steps provided below:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the new page, click on the result tab
  • Step 3: Click on the respective link
  • Step 4: A login window will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials
  • Step 6: Click on the submit tab
  • Step 7: The result will appear on the screen
  • Step 8: Download the result and also take a printout for future reference

How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Via DigiLocker?

CBSE provides marksheets through digilocker as well. They can go through the steps to know how to check result  -

  • Step 1: Students can download DigiLocker by logging in to the DigiLocker website and mobile application
  • Step 2: Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS
  • Step 3: Enter asked details in the app
  • Step 4: The result will be displayed. 

CBSE Board Result 2023 Re-evaluation 

After the release of the CBSE board classes 10th and 12th result, the officials will provide the facility of re-evaluation and verification. Students who think there might be some discrepancy in their marks can apply for verification and re-evaluation. They have to apply online by paying a requisite fee. Last year, the fee for verification was Rs.500 for each subject. Also, if marks are changed after verification, it will be updated in their marksheet. 

CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023

The board conducts compartment exams every year for those who could not pass one or two subjects. CBSE compartment exams for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be held in June. However, there has been no official update regarding it. To take compartmental exams, the schools have to fill out the form and pay the required fee through the online portal. The students will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam.  The result of CBSE board compartment exam will be released by July 2023. 

CBSE Board Pariksha Sangam Portal

CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal provides a one-stop solution to all exam-related needs of the students. The portal integrated various activities that are related to board exams which are done by the school's regional offices. The portal can be reached by the concerned stakeholders via the official website: cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from this, schools can submit marks for the practical and theory exams of classes 9 to 12 through this portal going ahead.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Previous Years’ Statistics

Here, we have listed down the figures for last year’s few years. They can check the past few year's 10th and 12th result statistics here in the table provided below: 

CBSE Board Class 10 Result Statistics 

Students can go through the table to know the overall pass percentage, boy’s pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and total appeared students below: 

Years

Overall pass %

Total appeared Students

Boys’ pass %

Girls’ pass %

2022

94.40

20,93,978

93.80

95.21

2021

99.04

21,50,608

98.89

99.24

2020

91.46

1885885

90.14

93.31

2019

91.1

1761078

90.14

92.45

2018

86.7

1624682

85.32

88.67

2017

93.06

1660123

93.4

92.5

2016

96.21

1489021

96.11

96.36

2015

97.32

1365488

96.98

97.82

2014

98.86

1325247

98.73

99.05

Check - CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Board Class 12 Result Statistics 

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 92.71%. In terms of boys and girls, it was recorded that the pass percentage was 91.25% and 94.54% respectively. Go through the table to know the statistical details: 

Years

Overall Pass %

Total appeared students

Boys' pass %

Girls' pass %

2022

92.71%

14,35,366

91.25%

94.54%

2021

99.37%

13,69,745

99.67%

99.13%

2020

88.78%

1192961

86.19%

92.15%

2019

83.4%

1205484

79.4%

88.7%

2018

83.3%

1106772

78.99%

88.31%

2017

73.96%

1076760

68.66%

82.29%

2016

83.05%

992656

78.85%

88.58%

2015

82%

962122

77.77%

87.56%

Check - CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Board Result 2023 Toppers List 

The board announces the names of toppers along with the declaration of the result. The toppers list will include the topper's name, rank, marks, school name etc. In 2021, no toppers were announced as the board exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they can check 2019 topper’s list below:

CBSE Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019 

In 2019, Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, and Ankur Mishra secured 499 marks. They can check the table below to know names of the toppers: 

Toppers Name

Marks Scored

Siddhant Pengoriya

499

Divyansh Wadhwa

499

Yogesh Kumar Gupta

499

Ankur Mishra

499

Vatsal Varshney

499

Manya

499

Aryan Jha

499

Taru Jain

499

Bhavana N Sivadas

499

CBSE Board Class 12 Toppers List 2019 

In 2019, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora obtained 499 marks in class 12. Check below the table to know the names and marks of toppers: 

Ranks

Students Name

Marks Scored

1

Hansika Shukla

499

2

Karishma Arora

499

3

Gaurangi Chawla

498

4

Aishwarya

498

5

Bhavya

498

6

Ayushi Upadhyay

497

 

FAQ

When will CBSE Board Result 2023 be declared?

CBSE result 2023 will be announced in May in online mode.

What is the CBSE board passing criteria?

Students have to obtain 33% to pass in CBSE board results.

What is the expected CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the CBSE board 2023 result date and time is still awaited. However, it is likely that CBSE board classes 10th and 12th results will be released by May 2023.

How to check CBSE board result 2023?

To check CBSE board results for classes 10th, 12th, students have to visit the official websites: cbse.nic.in.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in CBSE board result 2023?

Such students can appear for CBSE board compartment exams expected to be held in June.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after CBSE announces the result for classes 10th, 12th?

Yes, students can apply for CBSE board revaluation for verification of their marks.

