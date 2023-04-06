CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the classes 10th and 12th result online. According to some media reports, it is expected that the result can be released by the end of April 2023. However, an official confirmation about the result date and time is still awaited. This year, over 21 lakh students registered for class 10th, out of which 9 lakh and 12 lakh are male and female students respectively. For class 12th, the registration was recorded at 16 lakh. Out of the total students,7 lakh and 9 lakh are female and male students respectively.
After the announcement of the CBSE board result 2023, students should visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in to check it. They have to use their roll number, school number, and date of birth in the login window to download result. Apart from the official website, students can also check their result via SMS and Digilocker. Last year, the CBSE board result was declared on July 22 for term 2 exams.
CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time
Going as per some media reports, it is expected that the board result for classes 10th and 12th will be announced soon. Students can check below the table to know the result as well as other related dates here:
|
Events
|
CBSE 10th
|
CBSE 12th
|
CBSE exam
|
February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023
|
February 15 to April 5, 2023
|
CBSE board result
|
April 2023
|
April 2023
|
CBSE compartment exam
|
June 2023
|
June 2023
|
CBSE board compartment result
|
July 2023
|
July 2023
Official Links To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Online
Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download their result. They can check below the list of websites where they can download CBSE board result:
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Online?
To check the result, students need to use the required credentials in the login window. Those who appeared in the exam can check classes 10th and 12th result by following the steps provided below:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the new page, click on the result tab
- Step 3: Click on the respective link
- Step 4: A login window will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials
- Step 6: Click on the submit tab
- Step 7: The result will appear on the screen
- Step 8: Download the result and also take a printout for future reference
How To Check CBSE Board Result 2023 Via DigiLocker?
CBSE provides marksheets through digilocker as well. They can go through the steps to know how to check result -
- Step 1: Students can download DigiLocker by logging in to the DigiLocker website and mobile application
- Step 2: Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS
- Step 3: Enter asked details in the app
- Step 4: The result will be displayed.
CBSE Board Result 2023 Re-evaluation
After the release of the CBSE board classes 10th and 12th result, the officials will provide the facility of re-evaluation and verification. Students who think there might be some discrepancy in their marks can apply for verification and re-evaluation. They have to apply online by paying a requisite fee. Last year, the fee for verification was Rs.500 for each subject. Also, if marks are changed after verification, it will be updated in their marksheet.
CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023
The board conducts compartment exams every year for those who could not pass one or two subjects. CBSE compartment exams for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be held in June. However, there has been no official update regarding it. To take compartmental exams, the schools have to fill out the form and pay the required fee through the online portal. The students will be issued admit cards to appear for the exam. The result of CBSE board compartment exam will be released by July 2023.
CBSE Board Pariksha Sangam Portal
CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal provides a one-stop solution to all exam-related needs of the students. The portal integrated various activities that are related to board exams which are done by the school's regional offices. The portal can be reached by the concerned stakeholders via the official website: cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from this, schools can submit marks for the practical and theory exams of classes 9 to 12 through this portal going ahead.
CBSE Board Result 2023: Previous Years’ Statistics
Here, we have listed down the figures for last year’s few years. They can check the past few year's 10th and 12th result statistics here in the table provided below:
CBSE Board Class 10 Result Statistics
Students can go through the table to know the overall pass percentage, boy’s pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and total appeared students below:
|
Years
|
Overall pass %
|
Total appeared Students
|
Boys’ pass %
|
Girls’ pass %
|
2022
|
94.40
|
20,93,978
|
93.80
|
95.21
|
2021
|
99.04
|
21,50,608
|
98.89
|
99.24
|
2020
|
91.46
|
1885885
|
90.14
|
93.31
|
2019
|
91.1
|
1761078
|
90.14
|
92.45
|
2018
|
86.7
|
1624682
|
85.32
|
88.67
|
2017
|
93.06
|
1660123
|
93.4
|
92.5
|
2016
|
96.21
|
1489021
|
96.11
|
96.36
|
2015
|
97.32
|
1365488
|
96.98
|
97.82
|
2014
|
98.86
|
1325247
|
98.73
|
99.05
Check - CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time
CBSE Board Class 12 Result Statistics
Last year, the overall pass percentage was 92.71%. In terms of boys and girls, it was recorded that the pass percentage was 91.25% and 94.54% respectively. Go through the table to know the statistical details:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total appeared students
|
Boys' pass %
|
Girls' pass %
|
2022
|
92.71%
|
14,35,366
|
91.25%
|
94.54%
|
2021
|
99.37%
|
13,69,745
|
99.67%
|
99.13%
|
2020
|
88.78%
|
1192961
|
86.19%
|
92.15%
|
2019
|
83.4%
|
1205484
|
79.4%
|
88.7%
|
2018
|
83.3%
|
1106772
|
78.99%
|
88.31%
|
2017
|
73.96%
|
1076760
|
68.66%
|
82.29%
|
2016
|
83.05%
|
992656
|
78.85%
|
88.58%
|
2015
|
82%
|
962122
|
77.77%
|
87.56%
Check - CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2023 Date and Time
CBSE Board Result 2023 Toppers List
The board announces the names of toppers along with the declaration of the result. The toppers list will include the topper's name, rank, marks, school name etc. In 2021, no toppers were announced as the board exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they can check 2019 topper’s list below:
CBSE Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019
In 2019, Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, and Ankur Mishra secured 499 marks. They can check the table below to know names of the toppers:
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks Scored
|
Siddhant Pengoriya
|
499
|
Divyansh Wadhwa
|
499
|
Yogesh Kumar Gupta
|
499
|
Ankur Mishra
|
499
|
Vatsal Varshney
|
499
|
Manya
|
499
|
Aryan Jha
|
499
|
Taru Jain
|
499
|
Bhavana N Sivadas
|
499
CBSE Board Class 12 Toppers List 2019
In 2019, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora obtained 499 marks in class 12. Check below the table to know the names and marks of toppers:
|
Ranks
|
Students Name
|
Marks Scored
|
1
|
Hansika Shukla
|
499
|
2
|
Karishma Arora
|
499
|
3
|
Gaurangi Chawla
|
498
|
4
|
Aishwarya
|
498
|
5
|
Bhavya
|
498
|
6
|
Ayushi Upadhyay
|
497