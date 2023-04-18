CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Date: Paper Evaluation Ongoing, Check Expected Date Here

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 12th result in online mode. As per some national dailies, it is expected that the CBSE board 12th result will be released by May 2023, however, an official update is still awaited. Over 18 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE 12th board exams this year. The board concluded the exam on April 5, 2023. Now, as per media reports, answer sheet evaluation is being conducted.

As per media reports, the checking of CBSE class 12 answer sheets might take about a week or 10 days more. Once done, the officials will prepare the CBSE board 12th result. Last year, on July 22, the board announced the class 12th result. A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage recorded was 92.71% Check recent updates here.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Date

According to media reports, it is expected that the board will announce the class 10th and 12th results by April end. However, as the paper evaluation is still ongoing, it can be expected to be released by May. After the evaluation is completed, the officials take at least 2 weeks to prepare the CBSE board class 12th result. Based on this, it is expected that, the board will declare the result in May and not in April.

Events CBSE 12th Dates CBSE Class 12th Exam February 15 to April 5, 2023 CBSE 12 Result May 2023

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Evaluation Process

As per media updates, the evaluation of the answer sheets started in March. As of now, the evaluation of many subjects has been completed, but for a few, the checking has started recently. As mentioned above, it will few more weeks to complete the CBSE class 12th paper evaluation. Once done, the answer sheets have to be submitted to the regional centres along with the marks. Later, it will take over 2 weeks to prepare the CBSE board result for class 12th.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Updates

Once available, students can check their CBSE 12 result 2023 at the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. To download result, students have to enter the roll number, date of birth and other required credentials. Apart from the official website, students can also check the CBSE 12 result 2023 through DigiLocker, Umang App. As for the April end dates or May, there is no official confirmation.

