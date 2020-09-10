CBSE Class 9 Maths Extra Questions: Chapter 12 - Heron's Formula (with Answers)

CBSE Class 9 Maths extra questions for Chapter 12 - Heron's Formula are based on the important fundamental concepts mentioned in the chapter. Practicing with these questions will help you sharpen your basics and develop a better understanding of the concepts. This will also help you to formulate an idea about your string and weak areas. Therefore, students must try to solve all the questions given below to strengthen their preparations for the exams. You can also check here some other important resources to help you in preparations of your CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2020-2021.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Extra Questions for Chapter 12 - Heron's Formula:

Question. Area of a right angled triangle can be found using which formula?

Answer:

Area of a right angled triangle = 1/2 × Base × Height

Question. When do we use Which Heron's formula to find the area of a triangle?

Answer:

Heron's formula is useful to find the area of a triangle when it is not possible to find the height of the triangle easily.

Question. Two sides of a triangular field are 112m and 50m. Then find the height of the altitude on the side of 78 m length if perimeter of the triangle is 240m.

Answer:

Height of the altitude = 43.07m

Hint:

Question. Find the length of the hypotenuse of an isosceles right angle triangle if its area is 50m2.

Answer:

Length of hypotenuse = 14.1m

Hint:

Height = Base

And area of triangle = 1/2 × Base × Height

Also Check:

NCERT Book for Class 9 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths

Question. Perpendicular distance between the parallel sides of a trapezium is 8cm. Find the area of the trapezium if lengths of its parallel sides are 9cm and 11cm.

Answer:

Area of trapezium = 80cm2

Hint:

Question. Sides of triangular field are in the ratio of 4:5:6. Then find the area of the field if its perimeter is 300m.

Answer:

Area of the field = 1500 √7

Hint: Let the three sides of the field be 4x, 5x and 6x.

Question. A park is in the shape of a right angled triangle. A fencing of grass beds is to be spread along the longest side of the park. If one side of the park is 60 m and its area is 1350 m2 then find the cost of spreading the grass bed at the rate of Rs 20 per meter length.

Answer:

Cost of spreading the grass bed along the longest side of park = Rs 1500

Hint: Hypotenuse is the longest side of a right angled triangle.

So, find the length of hypotenuse here.

Extra Questions for CBSE Class 9 Maths - All Chapters

Students must go through the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Maths so that they can prepare according to the contents prescribed by the board.

Also check:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important MCQ (Chapter-wise)