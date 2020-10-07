CBSE Class 9 Maths Extra Questions: Chapter 9 - Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles (with Answers)

CBSE: Extra questions on Chapter 9 - Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles (for CBSE Class 9 Maths exam 2020-21) are available here. These NCERT based extra questions are important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 9 Maths exam 2020-21.
Extra questions on Chapter 9 - Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles (for CBSE Class 9 Maths exam 2020-21)
Question: The area of the figure formed by joining the mid-points of the adjacent sides of a rhombus with diagonals 12 cm and 16 cm is
(A) 48 cm2 (B) 64 cm2 (C) 96 cm2 (D) 192 cm2
Solution:
(A)
Question: 2 parallelograms are on equal bases and between the same parallels. The ratio of their areas is
(A) 1 : 2 (B) 1 : 1 (C) 2 : 1 (D) 3 : 1
Answer:
(B)
Question: ABCD is a quadrilateral whose diagonal AC divides it into two parts, equal in area, then ABCD
(A) is a rectangle
(B) is always a rhombus
(C) is a parallelogram
(D) need not be any of (A), (B) or (c)
Answer:
(D).
Question: Complete the following sentence.
If a triangle and a parallelogram are on the same base and between the same
parallels, the area of the triangle is ____________________________________
Answer:
If a triangle and a parallelogram are on the same base and between the same
parallels, the area of the triangle is equal to one-half area of the parallelogram.
Question: Complete the following sentence.
Triangles on the same base and between the same parallels are __________.
Answer:
Triangles on the same base and between the same parallels are equal in area.
Question: Two congruent figures have equal areas, is it also true for the converse?
Answer:
No, two congruent figures have equal areas but the converse is not always true.
Question: The midpoint of the sides of a triangle along with any of the vertices as the fourth point make a parallelogram of area equal to
(A) (1/2) ar (ABC)
(B) (1/3) ar (ABC)
(C) (1/4) ar (ABC)
(D) ar (ABC)
Answer:
(A)
Question: The median of a triangle divides it into two
(A) triangles of equal area
(B) congruent triangles
(C) right triangles
(D) isosceles triangles
Answer:
(A)
Question: The figure obtained by joining the mid-points of the adjacent sides of a rectangle of sides 8 cm and 6 cm is :
(A) a rectangle of area 24 cm2
(B) a square of area 25 cm2
(C) a trapezium of area 24 cm2
(D) a rhombus of area 24 cm2
Answer:
(D)
Question: If a triangle and a parallelogram are on the same base and between same parallels, then the ratio of the area of the triangle to the area of parallelogram is
(A) 1 : 3
(B) 1 : 2
(C) 3 : 1
(D) 1 : 4
Answer:
(B)