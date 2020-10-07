CBSE Class 9 Maths Extra Questions: Chapter 9 - Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles (with Answers)

CBSE: Extra questions on Chapter 9 - Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles (for CBSE Class 9 Maths exam 2020-21) are available here. These NCERT based extra questions are important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 9 Maths exam 2020-21.

Extra questions on Chapter 9 - Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles (for CBSE Class 9 Maths exam 2020-21)

Question: The area of the figure formed by joining the mid-points of the adjacent sides of a rhombus with diagonals 12 cm and 16 cm is

(A) 48 cm2 (B) 64 cm2 (C) 96 cm2 (D) 192 cm2

Solution:

(A)

CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2020-21: Extra Questions & Answers - All Chapters (Based On CBSE 9th Maths NCERT Textbook)

Question: 2 parallelograms are on equal bases and between the same parallels. The ratio of their areas is

(A) 1 : 2 (B) 1 : 1 (C) 2 : 1 (D) 3 : 1

Answer:

(B)

Question: ABCD is a quadrilateral whose diagonal AC divides it into two parts, equal in area, then ABCD

(A) is a rectangle

(B) is always a rhombus

(C) is a parallelogram

(D) need not be any of (A), (B) or (c)

Answer:

(D).

Question: Complete the following sentence.

If a triangle and a parallelogram are on the same base and between the same

parallels, the area of the triangle is ____________________________________

Answer:

If a triangle and a parallelogram are on the same base and between the same

parallels, the area of the triangle is equal to one-half area of the parallelogram.

Question: Complete the following sentence.

Triangles on the same base and between the same parallels are __________.

Answer:

Triangles on the same base and between the same parallels are equal in area.

Question: Two congruent figures have equal areas, is it also true for the converse?

Answer:

No, two congruent figures have equal areas but the converse is not always true.

Question: The midpoint of the sides of a triangle along with any of the vertices as the fourth point make a parallelogram of area equal to

(A) (1/2) ar (ABC)

(B) (1/3) ar (ABC)

(C) (1/4) ar (ABC)

(D) ar (ABC)

Answer:

(A)

Question: The median of a triangle divides it into two

(A) triangles of equal area

(B) congruent triangles

(C) right triangles

(D) isosceles triangles

Answer:

(A)

Question: The figure obtained by joining the mid-points of the adjacent sides of a rectangle of sides 8 cm and 6 cm is :

(A) a rectangle of area 24 cm2

(B) a square of area 25 cm2

(C) a trapezium of area 24 cm2

(D) a rhombus of area 24 cm2

Answer:

(D)

Question: If a triangle and a parallelogram are on the same base and between same parallels, then the ratio of the area of the triangle to the area of parallelogram is

(A) 1 : 3

(B) 1 : 2

(C) 3 : 1

(D) 1 : 4

Answer:

(B)

CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021



