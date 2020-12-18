CBSE Class 9 Revised Computer Applications Syllabus 2020-21: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2020-21 is available here. This syllabus has been released by the board for the current academic session after reducing the old syllabus by 30%. This revised CBSE syllabus will be applicable for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Annual Exam 2021. Therefore, students must go through the complete syllabus to know the topics that have been prescribed for the upcoming annual exam. This will help them to make preparations for their exam in the right way and thus secure good marks.

Check CBSE Class 9 Revised Computer Applications Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Computer Applications (Code 165)

CLASS IX (2020-21)

Learning Outcomes

Ability to familiarise with basics of computers. Ability to navigate the file system. Ability to create and edit documents, spread sheets, and presentations. Ability to perform basic data manipulation using spread sheets and use Indian languages in documents. Ability to send and receive emails, follow email etiquette, and communicate over the internet. Ability to create and upload videos. Ability to safely and correctly use websites, social networks, chat sites, and email.

Distribution of Marks and Periods

Unit 1: Basics of Information Technology

Computer Systems: characteristics of a computer, components of a computer system – CPU, memory, storage devices and I/O devices

Memory: primary (RAM and ROM) and secondary memory

Storage devices: hard disk, CD ROM, DVD, pen/flash drive, memory stick

I/O devices: keyboard, mouse, monitor, printer, scanner, web camera

Types of software: system software (operating system, device drivers), application software including mobile applications

Computer networking: Type of networks: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN, wired/wireless communication, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cloud computers (private/public)

Multimedia: images, audio, video, animation

Unit 2: Cyber-safety

Safely browsing the web and using social networks: identity protection, proper usage of passwords, privacy, confidentiality of information, cyber stalking, reporting cybercrimes

Safely accessing websites: viruses and malware , adware

Unit 3: Office tools

Introduction to a word processor: create and save a document.

Edit and format text: text style (B, I, U), font type, font size, text colour, alignment of text. Format paragraphs with line and/or paragraph spacing. Add headers and footers, numbering pages, grammar and spell check utilities, subscript and superscript, insert symbols, use print preview, and print a document.

Insert pictures, change the page setting, add bullets and numbering, borders and shading, and insert tables – insert/delete rows and columns, merge and split cells.

Use auto-format, track changes, review comments, use of drawing tools, shapes and mathematical symbols.

Presentation tool: understand the concept of slide shows, basic elements of a slide, different types of slide layouts, create and save a presentation, and learn about the different views of a slide set – normal view, slide sorter view and hand-outs.

Edit and format a slide: add titles, subtitles, text, background, and watermark, headers and footers, and slide numbers.

Insert pictures from files, create animations, add sound effects, and rehearse timings.

Spreadsheets: concept of a worksheet and a workbook, create and save a worksheet.

Working with a spreadsheet: enter numbers, text, date/time, series using auto fill; edit and format a worksheet including changing the colour, size, font, alignment of text; insert and delete cells, rows and columns. Enter a formula using the operators (+,-,*, /), refer to cells, and print a worksheet.

Use simple statistical functions: SUM (), AVERAGE (), MAX (), MIN (), IF () (without compound statements); embed charts of various types: line, pie, scatter, bar and area in a worksheet. 4. Lab Exercises

Browser settings for a secure connection

Working with the operating system: Navigation of the file system using a mouse and keyboard.

Word processing: create a text document; create a letter, report, and greeting card.

Create a text document with figures in it. It should describe a concept taught in another course.

Discuss the following in a text document about the basic organisation of a computer: CPU, memory, input/output devices, hard disk.

Create a text document in an Indian language other than English.

Create a presentation.

Create a presentation with animation.

Include existing images/ pictures in a presentation.

Animate pictures and text with sound effects in a presentation

Create a simple spreadsheet and perform the following operations: min, max, sum, and average.

Create different types of charts using a spreadsheet: line, bar, area and pie.

Breakup of marks for the Practicals:

Given below is the link to download the Class 9 Revised Computer Applications Syllabus in PDF:

