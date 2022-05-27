CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-23: Download List of Experiments in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus for the new academic session 2022-2023 is mentioned here. Check the full list of experiments to be performed along with Class 9 Science theory classes.

CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the practical syllabus for class 9 Science. The board has clearly instructed all the schools to conduct the practical/laboratory work throughout the year. Along with this, the board has directed the students to maintain a record of the experiments performed in class in their practical files. Practical assessment would carry a weightage of 5 marks towards the final result. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus for the current academic session 2022-23 from this article. CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2022-2023 (Theory) can also be downloaded from the link provided in this article.

1. Preparation of: (from Unit-I)

a) a true solution of common salt, sugar and alum

b) a suspension of soil, chalk powder and fine sand in water c) a colloidal solution of starch in water and egg albumin/milk in water and distinguish between these on the basis of

transparency

filtration criterion

stability

2. Preparation of: (from Unit-I)

a) A mixture

b) A compound using iron filings and sulphur powder and distinguishing between these on the basis of:

(i) appearance, i.e., homogeneity and heterogeneity

(ii) behaviour towards a magnet

(iii) behaviour towards carbon disulphide as a solvent

(iv) effect of heat

3. Perform the following reactions and classify them as physical or chemical changes: (from Unit-I)

a) Iron with copper sulphate solution in water

b) Burning of magnesium ribbon in air

c) Zinc with dilute sulphuric acid

d) Heating of copper sulphate crystals

e) Sodium sulphate with barium chloride in the form of their solutions in water

4. Preparation of stained temporary mounts of (from Unit-II)

(a) onion peel,

(b) human cheek cells & to record observations and draw their labeled diagrams.

5. Identification of Parenchyma, Collenchyma and Sclerenchyma tissues in plants, striped, smooth and cardiac muscle fibers and nerve cells in animals, from prepared slides. Draw their labeled diagrams. (from Unit-II)

6. Determination of the melting point of ice and the boiling point of water. (from Unit-I)

7. Verificationof the Laws of reflection of sound. (from Unit-III)

8. Determination of the density of solid (denser than water) by using a spring balance and a measuring cylinder. (from Unit-III)

9. stablishing the relation between the loss in weight of a solid when fully immersed in (from Unit-III)

a) Tap water

b) Strongly salty water with the weight of water displaced by it by taking at least two different solids.

10. Determination of the speed of a pulse propagated through a stretched string/slinky (helical spring). (from Unit-III)

11. Verification of the law of conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. (from Unit-III)

