CBSE Study Material for Class 9 Social Science Annual Exam 2021

CBSE Class 9 Social Science subject comes with a vast syllabus that causes somewhat anxiety among students about the study of this subject and preparation of its examination. However, a good and reliable study material can be very helpful to avoid such kind of stress by guiding them in the right direction. Jagran Josh brings here a complete study material for CBSE Class 9 Social Science subject. This study material is composed of all the resources that are essential to learn the subject easily and effectively. All the resources have been put together by the subject experts after thorough research and analysis of the course structure and the previous years' examination trends. Students will get here the revised CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Social Science along with the deleted portion of the syllabus. Other resources include the latest NCERT book of Class 9 Social Science, exclusive NCERT solutions, chapter-wise important questions for class 9 History, Geography, Civics and Economics. It also includes Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) for the revision of key concepts. This study material presents the huge syllabus in a composed form that provides all the essential information to students making learning more interesting and effective for them. With the help of this study material, students can easily prepare for their annual CBSE examination and increase their chances of securing good marks in their Social Science paper.

Check the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Study Material 2020-2021 below (absolutely free):

Revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Social Science

In view of the study loss that occurred due to the COVID-19 lockdown, CBSE reduced the syllabus of Class 9 Social Science for the current academic session. About 30% portion of the syllabus has been removed. Therefore, students should keep themselves well aware of the topics and chapters prescribed for 2020-2021 while they study the subject. They should know clearly what to read or not from the textbook of Social Science. We have provided here the latest and revised CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Social Science that will help you know the complete course curriculum along with the details of the latest pattern of examination. You may download the full syllabus in PDF format from the link given below:

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021 - Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Portion of Syllabus for 2020-2021

Check latest NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Social Science:

Class 9 Social Science Chapter-Wise Important Questions and Answers:

Chapter-wise important questions for Class 9 Social Science - History, Geography, Civics and Economics are prepared by the subject matter experts. All these questions are based on the important concepts and topics that have frequently appeared in the previous years' exam papers. These questions are very important for the annual exam preparations. Access all the questions and answers can be accessed from the following links:

CBSE Class 9 History - Chapter-wise Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 9 Geography - Chapter-wise Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 9 Civics - Chapter-wise Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 9 Economics - Chapter-wise Important Questions and Answers

Also, get here the MCQs for Class 9 Social Science that includes questions based on the key concepts of all four divisions of Class 9 Social Science, i.e., History, Geography, Civics and Economics. These MCQs will be quite helpful to prepare for the objective-type questions that will make a major part of the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Question Paper of Annual Exam 2021. To get the MCQs (with answers) for Class 9 Social Science, Click Here.

Students should read all the above resources thoroughly and carefully to learn Social Sciences in a better way so that they can perform outstandingly in their upcoming CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2021.

