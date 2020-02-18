CBSE Class 9 Social Science (SST) Exam 2020: Chapter- Wise Important Questions & Answers of Civics- All Chapters

The important set of questions and answers of CBSE Class 9 Civics are given here. Students appearing for CBSE class 9th annual exam 2020 must go through these long and short questions. In this article, we have covered all the 5 chapters of the book ‘Democratic Politics- I’. The mentioned questions are from the NCERT book and can be expected in class 9 annual exam 2020.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 1- (What is Democracy? Why Democracy)

Q1- Which of the given statement is not a good argument in favor of democracy? Why?

People feel free and equal in a democracy. Democracies resolve conflict in a better way than others. Democratic government is more accountable to the people. Democracies are more prosperous than others.

Ans- ‘D' is not a good argument in favor of democracy because democracies like India are still in the economical developing stage, while monarchies such as UAE are much better in their economical condition.

Q2- Below is some of the information about four countries. On the basis of this information, how would you classify each of these countries? Write ‘democratic’, ‘undemocratic’ or ‘not sure’ against each of these.

Country A: People who do not accept the country’s official religion do not have a right to vote.

Country B: The same party has been winning elections for the last twenty years.

Country C: the Ruling party has lost in the last three elections.

Country D: There is no independent election commission.

Ans- The answers are given below:

Country Ais undemocratic

Country B (Not Sure )

Country C is Democratic

Country D is undemocratic

Q3- Which of the below-given point is not a valid reason for arguing that there is a lesser possibility of famine in a democratic country?

a. Opposition parties can draw attention to hunger and starvation.

b. A free press can report suffering from famine in different parts of the country.

c. The government fears its defeat in the next elections.

d. People are free to believe in and practice any religion.

Ans- The given Option ‘d’ is not a valid reason because the religious practice has nothing to do with preventing famine.

Q4- Each of these statements contains a democratic and undemocratic element. Write out the two separately for each statement.

A minister said that some laws have to be passed by the parliament in order to conform to the regulations decided by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The Election Commission ordered re-polling in a constituency where large-scale rigging was reported. Women’s representation in parliament has barely reached 10 percent. This led women’s organizations to demand one-third seats for women.

Ans- Check the points below:

1. Democratic Element: some of the laws must be passed by the parliament

Undemocratic Elements: conforming to the regulations decided by the World Trade Organisation (WTO)

2. Democratic element− the order of the Election Commission for re-polling

Undemocratic element− report of large scale rigging

3. Democratic element − leading women’s organizations to demand one-third seats for women

Undemocratic element − women’s parliament representation has never reached 10 percent

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 2- (Constitutional Design)

Q1- Which of the following was the most salient underlying conflict in the making of a democratic constitution in South Africa?

a Between South Africa and its neighbors

b Between men and women

c Between the white majority and the black minority

d Between the colored minority and the black majority

Ans- The correct answer is ‘C’.

Q2- How your school celebrated the Constitution Day on November 26th? Prepare a brief report.

Ans- Answer on the basis of your own analysis and understanding regarding the celebration in your school.

Q3- Go through the following statements about a constitution. Give reasons why each of these is true or not true.

a The authority of the rules of the constitution is the same as that of any other law. b Constitution lays down how different organs of the government will be formed.

c Rights of citizens and limits on the power of the government are laid down in the constitution.

d A constitution is about institutions, not about values

Ans- The answer is given below:

True True Not True Not True

Q4- Go through the following extract from a conduct book for ‘married women’, published in 1912. ‘God has made the female species delicate and fragile both physically and emotionally, pitiably incapable of self-defense. They are destined thus by God to remain in male protection – of the father, husband, and son – all their lives. Women should, therefore, not despair, but feel obliged that they can dedicate themselves to the service of men’. Do you believe that the values expressed in this paragraph reflected the values underlying our constitution? Or does this go against the constitutional values?

Ans- The above-mentioned paragraph reflected the underlying patriarchal values. These kinds of statements promote the idea of inequality of genders which is very much contrary to the spirit of equality promoted by the constitution.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 3 (Electoral Politics)

Q1- Which of the given statements about the reasons for conducting elections are false?

a Elections enable people to judge the performance of the government.

b People select the representative of their choice in an election.

c Elections enable people to evaluate the performance of the judiciary.

d People can indicate which policies they prefer

Ans- ‘C’ is False

Q2- Which of the given statement is not a good reason to say that Indian elections are democratic?

a India has the largest number of voters in the world.

b India’s Election Commission is very powerful.

c In India, everyone above the age of 18 has a right to vote.

d In India, the losing parties accept the electoral verdict.

Ans- ‘a’ is not a good reason to say that Indian elections are democratic.

Q3- Chinappa was convicted of torturing his wife for dowry. Satbir was held guilty of practicing untouchability. The court did not allow either of them to contest elections. Does this decision go against the principles of democratic elections?

Ans- No, the decision doesn’t go against the principles of the democratic elections because they both are criminals.

Q4- Surekha is an officer-in-charge of ensuring free and fair elections in an assembly constituency in a state. Describe what should she focus on for each of the following stages of election:

a Election campaign

b Polling day

c Counting day

Ans- The answer is given in the points below:

Election Campaign: She must make sure that candidates are contesting elections as per the defines guidelines by the Election Commission. Polling Day: She must make sure that the incidents such as rigging and booth capturing do not take place. Counting Day: Surekha must check that the agents of all the candidates are present to ensure that counting is done properly.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 4- (Working of Institutions)

Q1- Who is a part of the political executive?

a District Collector

b Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs

c Home Minister

d Director General of Police

Ans- Home Minister is the part of the Political Executive.

Q2- If you are elected as the President of India which of the following decision can you take on your own?

a Select the person you like as Prime Minister.

b Dismiss a Prime Minister who has a majority in Lok Sabha.

c Ask for reconsideration of a bill passed by both the Houses.

d Nominate the leaders of your choice to the Council of Ministers.

Ans- The correct answer is ‘C’.

Q3- Which of the given statements about the judiciary is false?

a Every law passed by the Parliament needs the approval of the Supreme Court

b Judiciary can strike down a law if it goes against the spirit of the Constitution

c Judiciary is independent of the Executive

d Any citizen can approach the courts if her rights are violated

Ans- ‘a’ is the false answer about the judiciary.

Q4- Which of the institutions can make changes to an existing law of the country?

a The Supreme Court

b The President

c The Prime Minister

d The Parliament

Ans- The Parliament can make changes to an existing law of the country.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 5- (Democratic Rights)

Q1- Which of the following statements about the relationship between democracy and rights is more valid? Give reasons for your preference.

a Every country that is a democracy gives rights to its citizens.

b Every country that gives rights to its citizens is a democracy.

c Giving rights is good, but it is not necessary for a democracy.

Ans- The above-mentioned Statement ‘a’ is more valid because every country which gives rights to its citizens might not necessarily be a democracy but it is essential for a democratic country to provide rights to its citizens.

Q2- Which of the rights are available under the Indian Constitution?

a Right to work

b Right to an adequate livelihood

c Right to protect one’s culture

d Right to privacy

Ans- The ‘Right to Protect One’s Culture’ is under the Indian Constitution.

Q3- Name the Fundamental Right under which each of the following rights falls:

a Freedom to propagate one’s religion

b Right to life

c Abolition of untouchability

d Ban on bonded labor

Ans- The answer is:

Right to Freedom of Religion Right to Freedom (Personal Liberty) Right to Equality Right against Exploitation

Q4- Which of the statement is not an instance of an exercise of a fundamental right?

a Workers from Bihar go to Punjab to work on the farms

b Christian missions set up a chain of missionary schools

c Men and women government employees get the same salary

d Parents’ property is inherited by their children

Ans- The correct answer is 'd'.