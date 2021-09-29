CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for Term 1 Exam 2021

CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Social Science for Term 1 Exam 2021 is provided here for download. This syllabus includes all necessary details of course curriculum and examination structure that will be very helpful in your exam preparations.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22 must be checked thoroughly to know the complete course structure and topics to be prepared for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Term 1 Exam. All the questions in the Social Science paper will be as per the revised CBSE Syllabus only. The full syllabus can be read or downloaded from this article.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022:

COURSE STRUCTURE

NCERT Books for Class 9 Social Science (Latest Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Social Science

COURSE CONTENT

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World – I

Themes Learning Objectives Section 1: Events and Processes: (Theme one) In this theme students would get familiarized with distinct ideologies, extracts of speeches, political declarations, as well as the politics of caricatures, posters and engravings. Students would learn how to interpret these kinds of historical evidences. I. The French Revolution • French Society during the late eighteenth century • The Outbreak of the Revolution • France abolishes Monarchy and Becomes a Republic • Did Women have a Revolution? • The Abolition of Slavery • The Revolution and Everyday Life • Familiarize with the names of people involved, the different types of ideas that inspired the revolution, the wider forces that shaped it. • Know the use of written, oral and visual

Unit 2: Contemporary India – I

Themes Learning Objectives 1. India • Size and Location • India and the World • India’s Neighbours • Identify the location of India in the Indian subcontinent. 2. Physical Features of India • Major Physiographic Divisions • Understand the major landform features and the underlying geological structure; their association with various rocks and minerals as well as nature of soil types.

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – I

Themes Learning Objectives 1. What is Democracy? Why Democracy? • What is Democracy? • Features of Democracy • Why Democracy? • Broader Meaning of Democracy • Develop conceptual skills of defining democracy. • Understand how different historical processes and forces have promoted democracy. • Develop a sophisticated defence of democracy against common prejudices. • Develop a historical sense of the choice and nature of democracy in India. 2. Constitutional Design • Why do we need a Constitution? • Making of the Indian Constitution • Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution • Understand the process of Constitution making. • Develop respect for the Constitution and appreciation for Constitutional values. • Recognize Constitution as a dynamic and living document.



Unit 4: Economics

Themes Learning Objectives 1. The Story of Village Palampur • Overview • Organization of production • Farming in Palampur • Non-farm activities of Palampur Familiarize with basic economic concepts through an imaginary story of a village. 2. People as Resource • Overview • Economic activities by men and women • Quality of Population • Unemployment • Understand the demographic concepts. • Understand how population can be an asset or a liability for a nation.

List of Map Items for Term – I

SUBJECT - HISTORY

Chapter-1: The French Revolution

Outline Political Map of France

Bordeaux

Nantes

Paris

Marseilles

SUBJECT – GEOGRAPHY

Chapter -1: India-Size and Location

India-States with Capitals, Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian

Chapter -2: Physical Features of India

Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zasker, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western & Eastern Ghats

The Karakoram, The Zasker, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western & Eastern Ghats Mountain Peaks: K2, Kanchan Junga, Anai Mudi

K2, Kanchan Junga, Anai Mudi Plateau: Deccan Plateau, Chotta Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau

Deccan Plateau, Chotta Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau Coastal Plains: Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel & Northern Circar

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

PROJECT WORK

1. Every student has to compulsorily undertake one project on Disaster Management.

2. Objectives: The main objectives of giving project work on Disaster Management to the students are to:

a. create awareness in them about different disasters, their consequences and management

b. prepare them in advance to face such situations

c. ensure their participation in disaster mitigation plans

d. enable them to create awareness and preparedness among the community.

3. The project work should also help in enhancing the Life Skills of the students.

4. If possible, different forms of art may be integrated in the project work.

5. In order to realize the expected objectives completely, it would be required of the Principals / Teachers to muster support from various local authorities and organizations like the Disaster Management Authorities, Relief, Rehabilitation and the Disaster Management Departments of the States, Office of the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioners, Fire Service, Police, Civil Defense etc. in the area where the schools are located.

6. The distribution of marks over different aspects relating to Project Work is asfollows:

S. No. Aspects Marks a. Content accuracy, originality and analysis 2 b. Presentation and creativity 2 c. Viva Voce 1

7. The project carried out by the students should subsequently be shared among themselves through interactive sessions such as exhibitions, panel discussions, etc.

8. All documents pertaining to assessment under this activity should be meticulously maintained by the schools.

9. A Summary Report should be prepared highlighting:

a. objectives realized through individual work and group interactions

b. calendar of activities

c. innovative ideas generated in the process (like comic strips, drawings, illustrations, script play etc.);

d. list of questions asked in viva voce.

10. It is to be noted here by all the teachers and students that the projects and models prepared should be made from eco-friendly products without incurring too much expenditure.

11. The Project Report should be handwritten by the students themselves.

12. The record of the project work (internal assessment) should be kept for a period of three months for verification, if any.

Note: Please procure latest reprinted edition of prescribed NCERT textbooks.

This syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Best Study Material for 2021-22