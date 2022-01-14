CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 PDF: Check Revised Syllabus for Effective Exam Preparation

Check CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 to know the content to be prepared for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022. This revised syllabus is a perfect tool to plan your exam preparations as it lists down the names of topics to be prepared for each section of the paper. It also explains the examination structure and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Exam. You can download the full syllabus here in PDF.
CBSE Class 9 French (Code - 018) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2
Subjective Paper (50 % Weightage)
Total Marks - 50 Marks
SECTION A
Comprehension/ Reading - 5 Marks
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)
SECTION B
Writing Skills - 10 Marks
Informal letter (about 80 words)
CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)
SECTION C
Grammar - 15 Marks
- Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)
- Negatives
- Personal pronouns
- Simple relative pronouns
SECTION D
Culture & Civilisation - 10 Marks
Lessons 5-8
SECTION E
Internal Assessment - 10 Marks
- Periodic Assessment
- Multiple Assessment
- Portfolio Assessment
- Listening & Speaking
Prescribed Book:
Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)
Textbook Lessons 5-8
CBSE Class 9 French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Term 2 (2021-22):
Term- 2 (Subjective): 50 Marks
Section A: Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook) - 5 Marks
Section B: Writing skills - 10 Marks
Section C: Grammar - 15 Marks
Section D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 Marks
Section E: Internal Assessment - 10 Marks
Term- II (Subjective):
|
Section
|
Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions
|
Marks
|
Section A (Comprehension)
|
Unseen passage(s)
(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)
• Short answers questions
|
5
|
Section B (Writing Skills)
|
Long composition
(1 letter to be attempted out of 3)
Informal letter
|
10
|
Section C (Grammar)
|
Grammar
• Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)
(2topics to be attempted out of 3)
• Negatives
• Personal pronouns
• Simple relative pronouns
|
15
|
Section D (Culture& Civilisation)
|
Lessons 5-8
(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)
• Short answer questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.
This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:
|
CBSE Class 9 French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)
Also Check:
NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (Latest Edition)