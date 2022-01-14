JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 PDF: Check Revised Syllabus for Effective Exam Preparation

CBSE Class 9th French Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Check this revised syllabus to know the course structure and marking scheme for Term 2.

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 13:42 IST
CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22
CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 to know the content to be prepared for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022. This revised syllabus is a perfect tool to plan your exam preparations as it lists down the names of topics to be prepared for each section of the paper. It also explains the examination structure and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Exam. You can download the full syllabus here in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 French (Code - 018) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Subjective Paper (50 % Weightage)

Total Marks - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading - 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills - 10 Marks 

Informal letter (about 80 words)

CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

SECTION C

Grammar - 15 Marks 

  • Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)
  • Negatives
  • Personal pronouns
  • Simple relative pronouns

SECTION D

Culture & Civilisation - 10 Marks 

Lessons 5-8

SECTION E

Internal Assessment - 10 Marks

  • Periodic Assessment
  • Multiple Assessment
  • Portfolio Assessment
  • Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 5-8

CBSE Class 9 French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Term 2 (2021-22):

Term- 2 (Subjective): 50 Marks

Section A: Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook) - 5 Marks

Section B: Writing skills - 10 Marks

Section C: Grammar - 15 Marks

Section D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 Marks

Section E: Internal Assessment - 10 Marks

Term- II (Subjective):

Section

Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions

Marks

Section A (Comprehension)

Unseen passage(s)

(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)

• Short answers questions

5

Section B (Writing Skills)

Long composition

(1 letter to be attempted out of 3)

Informal letter

10

Section C (Grammar)

Grammar

• Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)

(2topics to be attempted out of 3)

• Negatives

• Personal pronouns

• Simple relative pronouns

15

Section D (Culture& Civilisation)

Lessons 5-8

(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)

• Short answer questions

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

• Periodic Assessment

• Multiple Assessment

• Portfolio Assessment

• Listening & Speaking

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (Latest Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 All Subjectscbse

