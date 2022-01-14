CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 PDF: Check Revised Syllabus for Effective Exam Preparation

CBSE Class 9th French Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Check this revised syllabus to know the course structure and marking scheme for Term 2.

Check CBSE Class 9th French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 to know the content to be prepared for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022. This revised syllabus is a perfect tool to plan your exam preparations as it lists down the names of topics to be prepared for each section of the paper. It also explains the examination structure and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 French Term 2 Exam. You can download the full syllabus here in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 French (Code - 018) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

Subjective Paper (50 % Weightage)

Total Marks - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading - 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills - 10 Marks

Informal letter (about 80 words)

SECTION C

Grammar - 15 Marks

Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait)

Negatives

Personal pronouns

Simple relative pronouns

SECTION D

Culture & Civilisation - 10 Marks

Lessons 5-8

SECTION E

Internal Assessment - 10 Marks

Periodic Assessment

Multiple Assessment

Portfolio Assessment

Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 5-8

CBSE Class 9 French (Code: 018) Examination Structure Term 2 (2021-22):

Term- 2 (Subjective): 50 Marks

Section A: Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook) - 5 Marks

Section B: Writing skills - 10 Marks

Section C: Grammar - 15 Marks

Section D: Culture and Civilisation - 10 Marks

Section E: Internal Assessment - 10 Marks

Term- II (Subjective):

Section Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions Marks Section A (Comprehension) Unseen passage(s) (5 questions to be attempted out of 7) • Short answers questions 5 Section B (Writing Skills) Long composition (1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter 10 Section C (Grammar) Grammar • Verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, passé composé, impératif, imparfait) (2topics to be attempted out of 3) • Negatives • Personal pronouns • Simple relative pronouns 15 Section D (Culture& Civilisation) Lessons 5-8 (5 questions to be attempted out of 8) • Short answer questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Note: The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 French Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

