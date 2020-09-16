Study at Home
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Accountancy Compartment Exams (2019- 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Compartment Question Paper 2019 is provided here along with its marking scheme. Download the question paper to prepare for your upcoming CBSE Compartment Exam 2020.

Sep 16, 2020 18:37 IST
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Previous Year Papers of Accountancy Compartment Exams with Marking Scheme
CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 12th Compartment Examination 2020. The CBSE 12th Compartment Exam will start from September 22 and the examination for Accountancy will be conducted on the first day itself i:e 22nd September 2020 All the CBSE Class 12 students who could not manage to pass in the Accountancy Board Exam held in February - March 2020, must take full advantage of this opportunity of reappearing in the Exam. For this, they should practice more and more with various Accountancy question papers and sample papers.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Previous Years’ Question Papers: 2019 to 2011

Year

Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Compartment Paper - 2019

View/ Download

View/ Download

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Compartment Paper - 2018

View/ Download

View/ Download

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Compartment Paper - 2017

View/ Download

View/ Download

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Compartment Paper - 2016

Not Available

Not Available

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Compartment Paper - 2015

View/ Download

View/ Download

To help all the CBSE candidates who will appear for the Accountancy Compartment Exam 2020, we are providing here the Accountancy question paper of the previous year's compartment exam. This question paper along with its marking scheme can be extremely helpful for the students to get an idea of the type of questions asked in the compartment exams. Thus, students will be able to prepare the right strategy to clear the exam with good scores.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper: 2020

 
 

