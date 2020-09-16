CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Accountancy Compartment Exams (2019- 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 12th Compartment Examination 2020. The CBSE 12th Compartment Exam will start from September 22 and the examination for Accountancy will be conducted on the first day itself i:e 22nd September 2020 All the CBSE Class 12 students who could not manage to pass in the Accountancy Board Exam held in February - March 2020, must take full advantage of this opportunity of reappearing in the Exam. For this, they should practice more and more with various Accountancy question papers and sample papers.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Previous Years’ Question Papers: 2019 to 2011

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Previous Year Papers of Accountancy Compartment Exams with Marking Scheme

To help all the CBSE candidates who will appear for the Accountancy Compartment Exam 2020, we are providing here the Accountancy question paper of the previous year's compartment exam. This question paper along with its marking scheme can be extremely helpful for the students to get an idea of the type of questions asked in the compartment exams. Thus, students will be able to prepare the right strategy to clear the exam with good scores.