School Reopening Update: Check State-wise Details, Dates & Latest Updates for November

School Reopening Update: CBSE & Other Schools will remain closed in Delhi till October 31, confirmed Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. However, in some states, schools are going to open for selective classes. For example, schools in the Uttarakhand state for 10th & 12th will resume from November 1 students can attend schools after written permission from parents and SOP will also be followed.

Here are state-wise details about the reopening of schools in India.

School Reopening Date & Update: Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on 28th October has confirmed that all the schools in Delhi will remain closed till further notice.

All government and private schools in Delhi to remain closed until next order: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9y6Eb4GK2I — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

School Reopening Date & Update: Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government has allowed reopening of schools for 10th and 12th students from 2nd November 2020. In order to attend classes, students will need written permission from their parents & SOP will be strictly followed.

School Reopening Date & Update: Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that schools in Andhra Pradesh will be reopened from November 2 with classes on alternative days for the students. A report quoting Andhra Pradesh's CMO suggests that students of Classes 1,3,5,7,9 can visit the school on one day and 2,4,6,8 will have classes on the next day. Schools in Andhra Pradesh will function for half-day for November and students will be sent home after midday meals.

School Reopening Date & Update: Assam

Offline classes in Assam have been started since September 21 & the Assam government is thinking to reopen primary schools in schools for students of classes 6th to 8th from November 1 after evaluating the Covid infection rate in these schools and colleges.

School Reopening Date & Update: HP

The Himachal Pradesh government decided to reopen schools in HP for students of classes 9 to 12 from November 2, onwards, on a regular basis. However, the consent of parents is necessary for students who wish to attend schools.

More updates about school reopening from other states will be updated here shortly. Till then you can check other important articles related to school and CBSE board exam preparation.

