CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Skill Subjects of Class 11: Download Subject-wise PDF

Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for Skill Subjects of Class 11 is available here for download in PDF format. The links to download the syllabus of these subjects are given in the table. Skill Courses (earlier known as Vocational Courses) have been introduced by the board to upgrade the skills & proficiency of the youngsters. The goal of skill education is to provide students with procedural knowledge and skills that will enable them to flourish and succeed in real-world situations in both business and life. It aims to provide a holistic, purposeful, and skill-oriented education that instills a sense of usefulness and responsibility in the kids.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 Class 11: Skill Subject Syllabus

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Retail

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Information Technology

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Web Applications

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Automotive

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Financial Markets Management

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Tourism

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Beauty and Wellness

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Agriculture

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Food Production

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Front Office Operations

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Banking

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Marketing

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Health Care

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Insurance

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Horticulture

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Typography and Computer Application

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Geospatial Technologies

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Electrical Technology

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Electronics Technology

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Multimedia

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Taxation

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Cost Accounting

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Office Procedures and Practices

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Shorthand English

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Shorthand Hindi

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Media Diagnostics

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Textile Design

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Design

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Salesmanship

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Music Production

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Business Administration

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Food Nutrition

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Mass Media Studies

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Library and Information Science

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Fashion Studies

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Yoga

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Early Childhood Care & Education

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Artificial Intelligence

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Data Science

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Employability Skills

From the links given above, the students can access subject-wise syllabus for all the skill subjects of Class 11 and can also download it in PDF format. Students seeking syllabus of main subjects and seeking important resources for the preparation of board exam and school exam can visit CBSE section of Jagran Josh. All the important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams and CBSE School exams are available free of cost. Latest sample papers, marking scheme, previous year papers, toppers answer sheet etc., are some of the essential resources which are very helpful for the preparation. Links to access some important articles are also given below

