CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Skill Subjects of Class 11: Download Subject-wise PDF

Created On: Oct 13, 2021 15:31 IST
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Skill Subjects of Class 11

Subject-wise CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for Skill Subjects of Class 11 is available here for download in PDF format. The links to download the syllabus of these subjects are given in the table. Skill Courses (earlier known as Vocational Courses) have been introduced by the board to upgrade the skills & proficiency of the youngsters. The goal of skill education is to provide students with procedural knowledge and skills that will enable them to flourish and succeed in real-world situations in both business and life. It aims to provide a holistic, purposeful, and skill-oriented education that instills a sense of usefulness and responsibility in the kids.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 Class 11: Skill Subject Syllabus

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Retail

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Information Technology

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Web Applications

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Automotive

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Financial Markets Management

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Tourism

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Beauty and Wellness

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Agriculture

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Food Production

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Front Office Operations

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Banking

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Marketing

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Health Care

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Insurance

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Horticulture

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Typography and Computer Application

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Geospatial Technologies

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Electrical Technology

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Electronics Technology

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Multimedia

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Taxation

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Cost Accounting

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Office Procedures and Practices

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Shorthand English

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Shorthand Hindi

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Media Diagnostics

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Textile Design

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Design

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Salesmanship

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Music Production

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Business Administration

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Food Nutrition

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Mass Media Studies

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Library and Information Science

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Fashion Studies

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Yoga

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Early Childhood Care & Education

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Artificial Intelligence

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Data Science

⇨ CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 — Combined) Employability Skills

From the links given above, the students can access subject-wise syllabus for all the skill subjects of Class 11 and can also download it in PDF format. Students seeking syllabus of main subjects and seeking important resources for the preparation of board exam and school exam can visit CBSE section of Jagran Josh. All the important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams and CBSE School exams are available free of cost. Latest sample papers, marking scheme, previous year papers, toppers answer sheet etc., are some of the essential resources which are very helpful for the preparation. Links to access some important articles are also given below

