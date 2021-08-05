CBSE Syllabus (Term 1) for Class 11 English Core 2021-22 (PDF): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Term 1 CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 English Core is given at the end of this article. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 (Term 1). It is important for preparation.

CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22:

Section A: Reading Comprehension - 13 Marks

- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive): 8 Marks

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage: 5 Marks

Section B: Creative Writing Skills and Grammar - 12 Marks

Short Writing Tasks

Notice Writing: 3 Marks

Long Writing Tasks - 5 Marks

- Business or Official Letters( Making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for or giving information, placing orders and sending replies)

- Speech

Grammar - 4 Marks

- Determiners

- Tenses

- Re-ordering of Sentences

{MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences}

Section C: Literature - 15 Marks (9 Marks for Hornbill + 6 Marks for Snapshots)

Literature:

Literary-prose/poetry extracts ( seen- texts ) comprehension and appreciation. (Two Extracts)

Questions Based on Texts to assess

comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book-Hornbill:

- The Portrait of a Lady (Prose)

- A Photograph (Poem)

- “We’re Not Afraid to Die… if We Can All Be Together” (Prose)

- Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

- The Laburnum Top (Poem)

- Landscape of the Soul (Prose)

Book-Snapshots:

The Summer of the Beautiful White

Horse(Prose)

The Address (Prose)

Ranga’s Marriage (Prose)

Total 40 Marks ASL 10 Marks Grand Total 50 Marks

CBSE Syllabus (Term 1) for Class 11 English Core 2021-22 (PDF)