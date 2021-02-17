CCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released on centralcoalfiled.in: Apply Online for 482 Apprentice Posts

CCL Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited, CCL has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2021.

A total of 482 vacancies have been released for Apprentice Posts. All candidates holding 10th and 12th pass qualification and between the age group of 18 to 21 years will be able to apply. The online application for the aforesaid posts will be submitted by 21 February 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 21 February 2021

CCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts - 486 vacancies

Mechanic - 42 Posts

Welder - 42 Posts

Wireman - 42 Posts

Switch Board Attendant - 42 Posts

Surveyor - 42 Posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) - 42 Posts

Multi Media & Webpage Designer - 10 Posts

IT & Electronic System Maintenance - 10 Posts

Shot Fire Blaster - 42 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 42 Posts

CCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th or 12th passed from a recognized Board. The candidates can check the post wise details in the provided hyperlink given below.

CCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CCL Recruitment 2021 Stipend - Rs. 5000/- Per Month

CCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download CCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for CCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 February 2021. After submitting the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.