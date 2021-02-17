JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

CCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released on centralcoalfiled.in: Apply Online for 482 Apprentice Posts

CCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released on centralcoalfiled.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: Feb 17, 2021 14:26 IST
CCL Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited, CCL has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2021.

A total of 482 vacancies have been released for Apprentice Posts. All candidates holding 10th and 12th pass qualification and between the age group of 18 to 21 years will be able to apply. The online application for the aforesaid posts will be submitted by 21 February 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 21 February 2021

CCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts - 486 vacancies

  • Mechanic - 42 Posts
  • Welder - 42 Posts
  • Wireman - 42 Posts
  • Switch Board Attendant - 42 Posts
  • Surveyor - 42 Posts
  • Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 42 Posts
  • Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - 42 Posts
  • Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - 42 Posts
  • Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) - 42 Posts
  • Multi Media & Webpage Designer - 10 Posts
  • IT & Electronic System Maintenance - 10 Posts
  • Shot Fire Blaster - 42 Posts
  • Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 42 Posts

CCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th or 12th passed from a recognized Board. The candidates can check the post wise details in the provided hyperlink given below.

CCL Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - 18 to 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CCL Recruitment 2021 Stipend - Rs. 5000/- Per Month

CCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download CCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for  CCL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 February 2021. After submitting the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for CCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 February 2021. After submitting the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

How much stipend will be provided for CCL Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 5000/- Per Month for the post of Apprentice.

What is the age required for CCL Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 21 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification for CCL Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th or 12th passed from a recognized Board. The candidates can check the postwise details in the provided hyperlink given below.

What is the last date for CCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2021.

