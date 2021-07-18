CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021 for Technical Officer and other Posts @cdac.in, Apply Till July 23

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 15 posts of Joint Director and other on its official website. Check all details here.

CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 15 posts of Joint Director, Principal Technical Officer, Technical Officer and other. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode cdac.in on or before 23rd July 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.E./B.Tech./MCA/ equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021:

Advertisement No- CORP/GRP.A/03/2021

Important Date for CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23rd July 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: Will be communicated by email only

Vacancy Details for CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021Notification:

Total Post-15

Joint Director Level 13-02

Principal Technical Officer Level 12-03

Senior Technical Officer Level 11-04

Technical Officer Level 10-06

Eligibility Criteria for CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Joint Director: 1st Class B.E./B.Tech/MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years of experience. OR

Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 9 year experience OR

1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years experience OR

PhD in CSE/ECE/IT with 8 years of relevant experience.

Principal Technical Officer: 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years of experience. OR

Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 5 years’ experience OR

1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years’ experience OR

PhD in CSE/ECE/IT domain with 4 years’ relevant experience.

Senior Technical Officer: 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years of experience. OR

Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 1 years’ experience OR

1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years’ experience OR

PhD in CSE/ECE/IT domain

Technical Officer: 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT OR

Postgraduate in Engineering/ Technology in CSE/ECE/IT OR

1st class Postgraduate degree in Science in CSE/ECE/IT

CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021Notification:PDF





How to Apply for CDAC Patna Recruitment 2021Notification:

Candidates can apply online for the posts on official website on or before 23rd July 2021.