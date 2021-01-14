CEERI Recruitment 2021 for 41 Apprentice Posts, Walk in Interview

CEERI Recruitment 2021: Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), CSIR Pilani has has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices in various disciplines. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 January 2021 and 20 January 2021.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Date of Interview - 19 and 20 January 2021

Time of Interview -

Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 41

Electrician - 8

Fitter - 5

Turner - 2

Electronics Mech. - 6

Mechanist - 1

RAC - 3

Corporate - 1

Sheet Metal - 1

Welder - 1

Library Assistant - 3

Programming & System Dept Asst - 3

COPA - 3

Gardner - 3

Lab Assistant - 1

Eligibility Criteria for CEERI Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Electrician/Fitter/Turner/Electronics Mechanics/ Machinists/ RAC/ Carpenter: 10th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.

Sheet Metal/ Valder: 8th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.

Library Assistant: 12th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board.

Programming and System Administration Assistant: 12th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.

Copa: 12th Passed in Science OR Commerce from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.

Gardener: 8th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board.

Lab Assistant: 10th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in relevant trade issued by NCVT/ BSc.

Age limit:

Maximum 28 years (Age relaxation as per the govt. rules)

How to apply for CEERI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 19 and 20 January 2020 from 9 AM to 11:30 AM at Conference Hall, Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani (Rajasthan).

CEERI Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF