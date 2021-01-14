CEERI Recruitment 2021 for 41 Apprentice Posts, Walk in Interview
Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani has has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices in various disciplines. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 January 2021 and 20 January 2021.
CEERI Recruitment 2021: Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), CSIR Pilani has has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices in various disciplines. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 January 2021 and 20 January 2021.
Walk-in-Interview Details
- Date of Interview - 19 and 20 January 2021
- Time of Interview -
Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 41
- Electrician - 8
- Fitter - 5
- Turner - 2
- Electronics Mech. - 6
- Mechanist - 1
- RAC - 3
- Corporate - 1
- Sheet Metal - 1
- Welder - 1
- Library Assistant - 3
- Programming & System Dept Asst - 3
- COPA - 3
- Gardner - 3
- Lab Assistant - 1
Eligibility Criteria for CEERI Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Electrician/Fitter/Turner/Electronics Mechanics/ Machinists/ RAC/ Carpenter: 10th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.
- Sheet Metal/ Valder: 8th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.
- Library Assistant: 12th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board.
- Programming and System Administration Assistant: 12th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.
- Copa: 12th Passed in Science OR Commerce from any recognized board and ITI certificate in respective trade issued by NCVT.
- Gardener: 8th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board.
- Lab Assistant: 10th Passed or equivalent from any recognized board and ITI certificate in relevant trade issued by NCVT/ BSc.
Age limit:
Maximum 28 years (Age relaxation as per the govt. rules)
How to apply for CEERI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 19 and 20 January 2020 from 9 AM to 11:30 AM at Conference Hall, Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani (Rajasthan).