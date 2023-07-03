Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1000 Manager Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & More

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India has invited online applications for the 1000 Manager Posts on its official website. Check Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Central Bank of India has released notification for the 1000 posts of Manager posts on its official website. Candidates applying for the Manager (Mainstream) in Middle Management Grade Scale II posts will get pay scale as 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 with perquisites/allowance as per Bank’s policy.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023. Bank will conduct the online examination for these posts in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 01, 2023

Closing date of application: July 15, 2023

Tentative Date of Online examination: 2nd/3rd week of August 2023



Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Manager (Mainstream)-1000 Posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised

by the Govt. of India.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory.

Note: Preference shall be given to the candidate, who possesses any other higher qualifications.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 31.05.2023)

Maximum age as on 31.05.2023 (date inclusive) should not exceed 32 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 : Overview

Organization Central Bank of India Post Name Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale I Vacancies 1000 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application July 01, 2023 Last Date for Online Application July 15, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/



Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay

MMG SCALE II: 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810



Online Examination Pattern:

Bank will conduct the online examination for these posts in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023 and successful in online test will be subsequently called for interview

Online Exam: Overview

Name of the test No. Of questions Maximum

Marks Banking 60 60 Computer Knowledge 20 20 Present Economic Scenario &

General Awareness 20 20 Total 100 100



Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before July 15, 2023.