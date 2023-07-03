Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1000 Manager Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & More

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Central Bank of India has released notification for the 1000 posts of Manager posts on its official website. Candidates applying for the Manager (Mainstream) in Middle Management Grade Scale II posts will get pay scale as 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 with perquisites/allowance as per Bank’s policy.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023. Bank will conduct the online examination for these posts in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 01, 2023
Closing date of application: July 15, 2023
Tentative Date of Online examination: 2nd/3rd week of August 2023
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Manager (Mainstream)-1000 Posts
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised
by the Govt. of India.
Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory.
Note: Preference shall be given to the candidate, who possesses any other higher qualifications.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 31.05.2023)
Maximum age as on 31.05.2023 (date inclusive) should not exceed 32 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 : Overview
|Organization
|Central Bank of India
|Post Name
|Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale I
|Vacancies
|1000
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|July 01, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|July 15, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay
MMG SCALE II: 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
Online Examination Pattern:
Bank will conduct the online examination for these posts in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023 and successful in online test will be subsequently called for interview
Online Exam: Overview
|Name of the test
|No. Of questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Banking
|60
|60
|Computer Knowledge
|20
|20
|Present Economic Scenario &
General Awareness
|20
|20
|Total
|100
|100
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before July 15, 2023.