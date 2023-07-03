Central Bank of India Manager Jobs 2023 Apply For 1000 Vacancies

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1000 Manager Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & More

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India  has invited online applications for the 1000 Manager Posts on its official website. Check  Central Bank of India  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Central Bank of India has released notification  for the 1000 posts of Manager posts on its official website. Candidates applying for the Manager (Mainstream) in Middle Management Grade Scale II posts will get pay scale as 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 with perquisites/allowance as per Bank’s policy.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023. Bank will conduct the online examination for these posts in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 01, 2023
Closing date of application: July 15, 2023
Tentative Date of Online examination: 2nd/3rd week of August 2023
 
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Manager (Mainstream)-1000 Posts 

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised
by the Govt. of India. 
Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory.
Note: Preference shall be given to the candidate, who possesses any other higher qualifications.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 31.05.2023)

Maximum age as on 31.05.2023 (date inclusive) should not exceed 32 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 : Overview 

Organization     Central Bank of India
Post Name     Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale I
Vacancies     1000
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application July 01, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  July 15, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/


Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay 

MMG SCALE II: 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810


Online Examination Pattern:

Bank will conduct the online examination for these posts in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023 and successful in online test will be subsequently called for interview
 Online Exam: Overview 

Name of the test No. Of questions Maximum
Marks
Banking  60  60
Computer Knowledge  20  20
Present Economic Scenario &
General Awareness		 20  20 
Total  100  100


Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before July 15, 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 ?

Opening date of online application: July 01, 2023 Closing date of application: July 15, 2023 Tentative Date of Online examination: 2nd/3rd week of August 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates having Degree (Graduation) in any discipline can apply.

What are the Jobs in Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 ?

The Central Bank of India is recruiting for the 1000 posts of Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale II on its official website.

