Central Govt Job News: 7.22 Lakhs People Got Employment in 8 years

Central Govt Job News: More than 7.2 Lakhs candidates are employed in Central Govt Jobs in the past 8 years. Check Details Here.

Central Govt Job News: More than 7 lakhs candidates got recommendations by recruiting agencies for appointment in various central government departments in the past 8 years. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has informed that, from 2014-15 to 2021-22, 22,05,99,238 crore applicants were recivied for central government jobs and 7,22,311 lakh were recommended by the recruiting agencies

Out of total, 38,850 candidates were recruited and 1,86,71,121 applications were received during 2021-22 and 78,555 candidates were recruited and 1,80,01,469 candidates applied in 2020-21. The date for other years is as follows:

Year Number of Applications Received Number of Employed Candidates 2021-22 1,86,71,121 38,850 2020-21 1,80,01,469 78,555 2019-20 1,78,39,752 1,47,096 2018-19 5,09,36,479 38,100 2017-18 3,94,76,878 76,147 2016-17 2,28,99,612 1,01,333 2015-16 2,95,51,844 1,11,807 2014-15 2,32,22,083 1,30,423

According to Mr Singh, the government has taken many initiatives for employment opportunities. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) is one of the schemes that have the potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs.

He quoted “Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22”.

Other than this, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), was launched on 01 October 2020 in order to provide new job opportunities and restoration of lost jobs during the pandemic.

There are number of other initiatives including Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) helped many job seekers, he said.

The government is always generating job opportunities under various departments, as it is a continuous process, of the result of retirement, promotion, resignation, and death.