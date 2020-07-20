Study at Home
Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 18 Medical Officer Posts

Central Railway has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) Posts on a contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 25 July 2020.

Jul 20, 2020 20:03 IST
Central Railway Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 July 2020

Central Railway Vacancy Details

 Medical Officer - 18 Posts

  • Physician - 4 Posts
  • Anasthetist/Intensivisits - 4 Posts
  • GDMO MBBS - 10

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • For Specialist - Degree in Medical i.e. MBBS and a post-graduate qualification in the relevant subject/field
  • For GDMO - Degree in Medicine

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

For Open Category - 53 years

Salary:

  • CMP GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-
  • Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending applications in the standard format along  to the email id srdpocsmt@gmail.com on or before 03 May 2020.

Central Railway Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

