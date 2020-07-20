Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 18 Medical Officer Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) Posts on a contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 25 July 2020.

Central Railway Recruitment Notification



Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 July 2020

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 18 Posts

Physician - 4 Posts

Anasthetist/Intensivisits - 4 Posts

GDMO MBBS - 10

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Specialist - Degree in Medical i.e. MBBS and a post-graduate qualification in the relevant subject/field

For GDMO - Degree in Medicine

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

For Open Category - 53 years

Salary:

CMP GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-

Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending applications in the standard format along to the email id srdpocsmt@gmail.com on or before 03 May 2020.

Central Railway Recruitment Notification PDF 2020