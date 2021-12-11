Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota, Apply Online from 13 Dec onwards

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification Released against Sports Quota. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 11, 2021 14:27 IST
Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of sports quota for the year 2021-22. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit their applications through the RRC Central Railway Apply Online link from 13 December 2021 onwards to 27 December 2021. A total of 33 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:
  • Commencement of submission of online application: 13 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 December 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Level 5/4 (7th CPC) - 3 Posts
  • Level 3/2 (7th CPC) - 18 Posts

 Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

The candidates must be graduates in any faculty and 12th (+2 Stage) or equivalent exam or passed matriculation plus course completed Act Apprenticeship or passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

 Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

 Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates will be called for trial and after trial, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 Marks) shall be assessed for the next stage for recruitment. Candidates declared not FIT by the Trial Committee, will not be assessed further by the Recruitment Committee.

 Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 December 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For all candidates - Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/Minorities and EWS - Rs. 250/-

 

FAQ

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 December 2021. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against the sports quota?

The candidates must be graduates in any faculty and 12th (+2 Stage) or equivalent exam or passed matriculation plus course completed Act Apprenticeship or passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

What is the last date of online application submission through Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota?

27 December 2021.

What is the starting date of online application submission through Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota?

13 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against the sports quota?

33.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationCentral Railway Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota, Apply Online from 13 Dec onwards
Notification Date11 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission27 Dec, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Central Railway
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.