Central Railway Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota, Apply Online from 13 Dec onwards

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of sports quota for the year 2021-22. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit their applications through the RRC Central Railway Apply Online link from 13 December 2021 onwards to 27 December 2021. A total of 33 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 27 December 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Level 5/4 (7 th CPC) - 3 Posts

CPC) - 3 Posts Level 3/2 (7th CPC) - 18 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be graduates in any faculty and 12th (+2 Stage) or equivalent exam or passed matriculation plus course completed Act Apprenticeship or passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria



The eligible candidates will be called for trial and after trial, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 Marks) shall be assessed for the next stage for recruitment. Candidates declared not FIT by the Trial Committee, will not be assessed further by the Recruitment Committee.

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 December 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Application Fee