CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023 Out: Download Pre DeElEd and Other Exam Marks, Merit List, Final Answer Key Here

CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. Check Marks, Final Answer Key, Merit List, How to Download, Result Link and Other Details.

CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023 Download: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) announced the marks of Pre.B.Ed and Pre. D.El.Ed. and Pre.B.A.B.Ed./ Pre.B.Sc., and B.Ed Exam on its official website. The candidates can download CGVyapam Result from the website of the board

To check your result, you will need to enter your roll number and date of birth. You can also download the result in PDF format.

CG Vyapam Marks Link is released along with Final Answer Key Link and Merit List PDF.

How to Download CG Vyapam Result 2023 ?

Visit the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and go to ‘Result’ Tab Go to result section Now, enter your roll number Download CG Vyapam BEd Result Check your marks and take a printout for future use

The CG Vyapam Pre B.Ed Result 2023 will contain the following details:

Your name

Your roll number

Your date of birth

Your category

Your total marks

Your qualifying status

CG Pre B.Ed Exam was held on June 17, 2023 in two shifts while the exam for Pre. D.El.Ed. and Pre.B.A.B.Ed./ Pre.B.Sc., B.Ed was conducted on 09 June 2023.