CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022 for Mahila Paryavekshak Out @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Download Here

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022: Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or CG Vyapam has uploaded the admit card of the exam for Mahila Paryavekshak Posts. The candidates who are going to appear CG Vyapama Exam on 23 January 2022, can download CG Vyapam Mahila Paryaveksha Admit Card from the official website -CGPEB i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or through CG Vyapam Admit Card Link below. They will be required to us their Registration ID Number.
CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022 Download
CGVyapam Supervisor Exam will be held in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12:15 PM under direct recruitment and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM under limited direct recruitment.
The candidates must carry their admit card along with an original Photo ID such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, etc. They can contact helpline number - 0771-2972780 in case of any doubt related to the exam center.
How to Download CG Vyapam Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of CGPEB - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
- Click on 'Admit Card' Section the click on ‘पर्यवेक्षकों के रिक्त पदों पर खुली सीधी भर्ती / परिसीमित सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा (MBS21)- 2021 हेतु प्रवेश पत्र ’
- Enter your details
- Download CG Vyapam Supervisor Admit Card 2022
CG Vyapam Supervisor Syllabus PDF
CGPEB had invited applications for recruitment of 200 Supervisor (Open) and Supervisor (Aganwadi Worker) from 03 December to 30 December 2021.